Wellness in Austria
Introduction
Wellness and wellness hotels in Austria
Discover a wellness escape at the thermal baths, enjoy the tranquillity, or recharge at energy spots: Austria offers numerous wellness, spa treatments, and well-being options, with the secret lying in top quality and attention to detail. Let yourself float in the water, relax on the bubble lounger, or gaze out of the panoramic window – in the exclusive atmosphere of thermal landscapes, the healing power of water is felt through all the senses.
To allow body and soul to relax in peace, Austria's hosts offer a range of private wellness oases. Or how about wellness in the Alps: Soaking in warm pools while admiring Austria’s legendary lakes and mountains. Austrian wellness culture also includes water treading and other water treatments that Sebastian Kneipp recognised over 200 years ago. The herbalist and water therapy expert’s insights contributed to modern hydrotherapy, which has been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.
Our top tips for wellness hotels
Nature and wellness hotel Höflehner
The 4-star superior hotel is located at 1,117m above sea level on the piste and offers a 5,000m² Premium Alpine SPA with childcare facilities. Dogs are welcome!
The Kronthaler Alpine Lifestyle hotel
4-star superior, adults-only and in a secluded location on the edge of the forest: a retreat that combines design, alpine spa and culinary variety with beautiful nature.
Hotel Sonne Mellau
The adults-only boutique hotel in 4-star superior quality combines sustainability with style - including a 2,000 m² "Wälder Spa" for pure relaxation.
Self-care and Me-time
Organic wellness hotels in Austria
The Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa
The nature hotel combines tradition, modernity and the four elements: Earth, water, air and fire.
der daberer.das biohotel in Dellach in the Gailtal
4 stars, wellness, health, award-winning cuisine, nature and sports experiences - it's all here at the Biohotel in Dellach.
Biohotel Grafenast
Magnificent nature, family atmosphere, and hosts with a fine sense for art and music.
Biohotel Rupertus in Leogang
Family-run nature hotel in SalzburgerLand with 100% organic cuisine: ski in & ski out right on the doorstep, dogs welcome - an alpine retreat with heart.
RETTER Bio-Natur-Resort am Pöllauberg
The 4-star superior organic resort offers workshops, a natural spa, natural swimming pond, 25-m sports pool and forest sauna area - relaxation in the midst of nature.
Ayurveda, spa and health hotels
Ayurveda resort Mandira In Bad Waltersdorf
Everything revolves around wellness, Ayurveda and relaxation in the sauna and thermal spa world.
DAS SIEBEN in Bad Häring
4-star superior and adults only in the Tyrolean mountains: wellness, indulgence and tranquillity combine to create a retreat for body, mind and soul.
The Wasnerin G'sund & Natur Hotel In Bad Aussee
Natural architecture with a spacious wellness and gourmet area.
Forsthofalm Holzhotel In Leogang
The stone pine suites made of moon wood ensure a healthy sleep, and the spa area relaxes with exclusive offers.
Best Alpine wellness hotels
Wellness hotels in the Alps – what a perfect combination: Family-run wellness oases from 4-star superior upwards, dedicated to the highest quality in four categories and constant innovation:
Alpine character: Proximity to nature, harmonious architecture and use of regional products
Alpine pampering: Authenticity and sensuality in cosmetics, massages and cuisine
Alpine fitness: Physical and mental fitness by experienced specialists
Alpine health: The forces of nature complement modern medical healing methods
Wellness in outstanding architecture
Thermal hotel Karawankenhof in Warmbad Villach
4-star spa hotel right next to the KärntenTherme with modern architecture, a rocky look, large window fronts and stylish design for a relaxing break.
Loisium - wine & spa hotel In Langenlois/Kamptal
When New York star architecture meets the top wine world in Lower Austria.
Therme Rogner Bad Blumau
An oasis straight out of a fairytale: playful Hundertwasser architecture meets healing springs with thermal pools, a sauna area and soothing treatments.
FAQs
Sustainability in wellness hotels - what matters?
Austrian Ecolabel
Regional food products
Natural materials from Austria
Protection of fauna, flora, and biodiversity
Energy concepts (photovoltaics, district heating, heat recovery)
Waste separation systems
SDGs in purchasing, waste management, energy, and mobility