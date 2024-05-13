Holidays in Austria at a Glance
What makes a holiday in Austria so special
Introduction
What makes a holiday in Austria so special? Where do you experience that distinct Austrian way of life?
On one hand, it is the mountains, lakes, waterfalls, rivers and forests that shape the country in all its natural beauty. On the other, it is the hidden spots away from the well-known paths that spark a sense of adventure and discovery. At the same time, the regions and cities, rich in history, culture, sights and culinary highlights, make Austria both fascinating and deeply liveable.
And the people? Open and welcoming, they ensure that every stay becomes a well-rounded experience. Those who visit Austria can simply be as they feel most comfortable. There is no shortage of ideas and inspiration to discover the country from new and lesser-known perspectives.
Planning your Austrian holiday: Arrival and practical tipsHere you'll find practical information and tips on arrival, tolls, customs regulations, public transport, barrier-free and sustainable travel, and much more.
Austria's provinces: Between mountain peaks and artistic treasures, alpine cuisine and wine regionsAustria's nine provinces offer a rich and varied mix – ideal for a refreshing holiday where tradition meets creativity.
Discover Austria: Cities, regions and alpine landscapesFrom vibrant cities and idyllic regions to alpine mountain scenery, Austria offers a wide range of travel experiences. Explore culture, nature and hidden gems, and make the most of regional and city cards for tips, experiences and savings throughout your trip.
Austria's landscapes: Lakes, mountains & national parksFrom clear lakes and Alpine peaks to protected national parks, Austria’s nature invites you to explore and unwind. Hiking, paddling or simply enjoying the scenery – every moment feels special.
Top 7 reasons to holiday in AustriaAlpine peaks and lakes, culture and cuisine: in Austria, panoramic mountain views, clear bathing lakes and historic cities are often just moments apart. All year round, nature, culture and a strong sense of wellbeing await.
1. A year-round destination
From snowy mountain days to summer hiking, cycling and paddling, Austria offers adventure, relaxation and rewarding moments in every season.
2. Culture of global standing
Vibrant cities, historic squares, palaces and UNESCO World Heritage sites bring together history, art and tradition in inspiring ways.
3. Cuisine with character
From regional specialities and traditional wine taverns to modern fine dining and alpine huts with views, food in Austria is all about enjoyment, craft and atmosphere.
4. Variety in a small area
Each region has its own pace, style and character. Alpine adventures, rolling hills or urban culture – diversity is everywhere.
5. Warm hospitality
Austrian hosts are known for their genuine, relaxed and attentive approach, creating a welcoming atmosphere throughout your stay.
6. Travel with awareness
Certified hotels, sustainable mobility and protected natural areas make it easy to travel responsibly while enjoying everything Austria has to offer.
7. Nature, adventure and relaxation combined
Mountains, lakes, rivers and forests offer space to be active, unwind and recharge – with memorable experiences at every turn.
Enjoy Austria: Cuisine, culture and activitiesWhether active or relaxed, travelling solo, as a couple or with family, Austria brings together outdoor experiences with cuisine, culture and relaxation. From hiking, cycling and skiing to touring routes, wellness, food and events – variety is at the heart of it all.
How can travel be more sustainable?
Many people who value wellbeing and environmental responsibility at home also want to travel more sustainably. A sustainable holiday means being inspired and enjoying meaningful experiences, while respecting nature, supporting climate protection and engaging positively with local communities.
Travelling sustainably also means treating natural landscapes and carefully maintained cultural settings with care and respect.
It includes choosing accommodation with recognised sustainability certification and using low-impact transport, for example in climate and energy model regions.
Sustainable travel is also about openness, mutual understanding, and ensuring accessibility and inclusion for all.