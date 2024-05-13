Vienna in Summer
Between cultural highlights, the Danube and green parks in summer
Introduction
Vienna tells its story – and keeps writing it. From views across the Danube to the grand façades of the Ringstrasse, the close connection between art, architecture and urban life is clear. The city is a stage for both history and the present. Culture is part of everyday life.
Along the Ringstrasse stand icons such as the State Opera, the Kunsthistorisches Museum and St Stephen's Cathedral. Yet cultural life does not end at museum doors. It continues at open-air concerts, on markets like the Naschmarkt and in temporary art spaces.
At the same time, parks, the Danube and the Prater create space for movement, outdoor activities and relaxation in the heart of the city. People cycle, swim and picnic. Urban life and nature blend seamlessly – a key element of Vienna's high quality of life.
Culinary experiences range from traditional coffee houses to the Naschmarkt, from creative cuisine to wine and Heurigen on the city's edge. Between fine living, architecture and a contemporary scene, Vienna remains dynamic – rooted in tradition and curious about the present.
An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.
Meet Vienna
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Vienna: City of Music
In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.
But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.
At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.
Top evenementen
Rathausplatz Film Festival
The film festival on Rathausplatz square offers music performances on the big screen and first-class street food.
Viennale Film Festival
Austria's most important film event takes place every October in beautiful cinemas throughout Vienna’s historic centre.
Beroemde personen
Franz Schubert
Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.
Ludwig van Beethoven
After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.
Recepten
Wiener Schnitzel
The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.
Faschingskrapfen - Austrian Doughnuts
Learn how to bake an Austrian carnival classic: the jam-filled, sugar-dusted Krapfen, a variation on doughnuts.
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
Sustainability in Vienna
Vienna's trees
Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.
Urban farms
Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.
Green spaces
Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.
Sustainable mobility
Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.
Vienna travel cards
Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.
Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access
Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets
Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights
Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets