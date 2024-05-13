View from Volksgarten to Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, park path with roses and benches, people sitting
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Vienna in Summer
Between cultural highlights, the Danube and green parks in summer

Visit Vienna in Winter
Vienna is a blend of culture, architecture and fine living. Between parks, the Danube and vibrant city life, the city skilfully brings together tradition and modernity.

Vienna tells its story – and keeps writing it. From views across the Danube to the grand façades of the Ringstrasse, the close connection between art, architecture and urban life is clear. The city is a stage for both history and the present. Culture is part of everyday life.

Along the Ringstrasse stand icons such as the State Opera, the Kunsthistorisches Museum and St Stephen's Cathedral. Yet cultural life does not end at museum doors. It continues at open-air concerts, on markets like the Naschmarkt and in temporary art spaces.

At the same time, parks, the Danube and the Prater create space for movement, outdoor activities and relaxation in the heart of the city. People cycle, swim and picnic. Urban life and nature blend seamlessly – a key element of Vienna's high quality of life.

Culinary experiences range from traditional coffee houses to the Naschmarkt, from creative cuisine to wine and Heurigen on the city's edge. Between fine living, architecture and a contemporary scene, Vienna remains dynamic – rooted in tradition and curious about the present.

Quick facts about Vienna
Population:approx. 2 million (Austria's largest city)
Province:Vienna
Area:approx. 415 km²
Altitude:151 m (Lobau) to 542 m (Hermannskogel)
Favourite viewpoints:Danube Tower, St. Stephen's Cathedral, Hermannskogel

An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.

Meet Vienna

Top hoogtepunten

Prater: Fun fair and relaxation area

Spanish Riding School: Equestrian art at world-class level

Belvedere: More than a palace

Musikverein: At the Golden Hall with world-famous acoustic

Schönbrunn Palace: Where history comes alive

Vienna State Opera House: Where musical history is written

St. Stephen's Cathedral: Landmark of Vienna

Hofburg: Government centre with charm

Giant Ferris Wheel: Enjoy the ride!

Kahlenberg: Panoramic views over Vienna

Activities in and around Vienna

Tours

Vienna in 3 days

Boat tours

Guided city tours

Guided bike tours

From Art Nouveau to Modernism

City Tours with Vienna Sightseeing

Day trips from Vienna

Music is in the air

Vienna: City of Music

In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.

But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.

At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.

Top evenementen

Rathausplatz Film Festival

Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna

The film festival on Rathausplatz square offers music performances on the big screen and first-class street food.

Learn more

Viennale Film Festival

Vienna

Austria's most important film event takes place every October in beautiful cinemas throughout Vienna’s historic centre.

Learn more

Beroemde personen

Franz Schubert

Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.

Visit Schubert's birthplace

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.

Explore Mozart's Vienna

Ludwig van Beethoven

After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.

Visit the Beethoven museum

Johann Strauss

2025 marks Johann Strauss II's 200th birthday - a cause for celebration!

Discover events and more

Recepten

Wiener Schnitzel

The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.

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Tafelspitz

Boiled veal is the king of the beef dishes in Vienna.

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Sachertorte Cake

With this recipe, you can make the world-famous Sachertorte cake at home!

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Coachman's Goulash

This beef ragout comes with sausages and a fried egg.

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Viennese Apple Strudel

Bake one of the best-known Austrian desserts.

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Faschingskrapfen - Austrian Doughnuts

Learn how to bake an Austrian carnival classic: the jam-filled, sugar-dusted Krapfen, a variation on doughnuts.

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Kaiserschmarren

The chopped pancakes are a long-term favourite in Austria.

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Sachergugelhupf

Another classic, that you can easily enjoy at home.

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Fresh boiled Beef Salad

All you need is some excellent beef, a few vegetables, and aromatic spices.

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Liptauer Cheese Spread

This great spread is served in typical Heurigen wine taverns.

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Viennese Yeast Gugelhupf

Gugelhupf is a classic in Austrian cuisine.

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Unieke plekken om te verblijven

The Harmonie Vienna: 4* with artsy concept

Hotel Sans Souci: 5* with design by yoo

Boutique Hotel Stadthalle: 3* eco hotel

Hotel Daniel: Design hotel in Belvedere quarter

Hotel Sacher: Historic 5* hotel behind the State Opera

Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere: Modern arts and design

Hilton Vienna Waterfront: Historic building by the Danube

Boutique Hotel Altstadt Vienna: 4* with modern arts

Green Vienna

Sustainability in Vienna

Vienna's trees

Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.

Urban farms

Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.

Green spaces

Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.

Sustainable mobility

Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.

How to enjoy Vienna for less

Vienna travel cards

Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.

Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access

Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights

Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Travel and city cards in Austria

FAQs

  • Prater

  • Spanish Riding School

  • Belvedere Palace

  • Musikverein

  • Schönbrunn Palace

  • Vienna State Opera

  • St. Stephen's Cathedral

  • Museum of Art History

Vienna offers everything from cycling and hiking to water sports such as canoeing, pedal boating, and sailing.

The Vienna Tourist Board has a comprehensive calendar of events.

Vienna’s uniqueness lies in its blend of art, culture, architecture, music, and charm. It keeps traditions alive while skillfully combining them with modern elements.

5 reasons why Vienna offers such high quality of life

  1. Green spaces are close by
    You can reach a nearby recreational area such as the Danube Island in just 15 minutes from the city centre.

  2. Public transport runs smoothly
    The Viennese love their public transport system, including trams, buses, and the underground (U-Bahn). The U-Bahn runs all night on weekends.

  3. Alpine water from the tap
    The city’s drinking water comes directly from the Lower Austrian and Styrian Alps via high-quality pipelines.

  4. The city is spotless
    Streets, parks, and public spaces are immaculately clean, thanks to excellent waste collection and cleaning services.

  5. Relaxed pace
    Vienna’s coffee houses and wine taverns have long encouraged a laid-back mentality, inviting visitors to spend leisurely afternoons and evenings. In Vienna, there’s no rush.

For a first visit, two to three days are enough to explore the main sights in the historic centre as well as Schönbrunn Palace.

If you would like to experience culture and museums in more depth, enjoy the coffee house tradition and allow time for fine living, plan four to five days. This also leaves time for excursions in the surrounding area, for example along the Danube or to the Wachau Valley.

Yes, Vienna is one of the greenest major cities in Europe. Parks and gardens such as Stadtpark, Volksgarten and Burggarten create spaces for relaxation in the heart of the city. With the Prater, the Vienna Woods, the Danube Island and the Old Danube, Vienna also offers a wide range of nature and water experiences – from leisurely walks to outdoor activities by the water.

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