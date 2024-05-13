Winter Hotel Der Löwe with outdoor pool, church tower and snow-capped mountains in background.
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Hotel Der Löwe Leogang ****s

A family-owned 4-star superior hotel nestled in the Salzburg Alps, blending sustainable luxury with heartfelt Austrian hospitality.

  • Sustainable Alpine luxury in a small 4-star superior hotel embracing eco-friendly practices

  • Separate Adults-Only Spa & Family Spa

  • Culinary experiences with weekly Kaiserschmarrn and cocktail courses; Austrian dining experience in the main restaurant; Italian Pinsa vibes in the LEOs Kitchen & Bar; rare spirits and best Austrian wine in the LIONS LOUNGE

  • Hotel programme includes Kasnockn course, quiz night, wine tastings, karaoke nights, guided hike and bike tours, and much more

  • Prime location with direct access to skiing, biking, and hiking trails for a year-round adventure

About Hotel Der Löwe

In the heart of Leogang village, with hiking trails, bike routes and ski slopes on the doorstep, Der Löwe keeps things deliberately small: just 45 rooms, two spas and a kitchen built around regional produce and Austrian cookery classes.

Der Löwe ("The Lion") in Leogang is not merely a hotel; it is a sanctuary of slow travel, thoughtfully nestled in the heart of the Alps. For over a century, the Madreiter family has lovingly managed this 4-star superior haven, earning a reputation for its warm, genuine hospitality and unwavering dedication to sustainable practices.

Here, the team, strong as a lion, works hand in hand with guests and locals to foster a harmonious and enriching environment. The hotel's name reflects the family's strong ties to the local community, with the lion as the central figure in the town's coat of arms.

The story of Der Löwe dates back to 1895, when the great-grandfather of current owners Elisabeth and Anna Madreiter transformed his local inn into a hotel, significantly boosting local tourism. In 1991, their father — then just 23 — built the current hotel, naming it Löwenhof (Lionhof) in honour of his mother's zodiac sign and the deep-rooted values of Leogang.

Today, Elisabeth and Anna continue the family's tradition in the 5th generation, offering guests from around the world a memorable stay filled with Austrian warmth and hospitality.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring Alpine landscape, savour the finest Austrian cuisine, and unwind in the serene adults-only spa, where rejuvenating treatments await. Alternatively, the family spa offers a blissful retreat with both indoor and outdoor pools, designed for ultimate relaxation and comfort.

Adult-only SPA:rooftop wellness area feat. sauna, infrared cabin, beauty & massage center, panoramic relax zone
Family Spa:with 2 saunas, relax areas, in- and outdoor pool
Yoga & Fitness room:modern equipment and yoga with mountain view
Kids room:for fun-filled activities for younger guests
Free Ski shuttle:for a convenient 3 min transport to/from the slopes
E-bike rentals:to explore the mountains effortlessly
LIONS Lounge:bar with extensive wine, spirit and cocktail selection
Book your 7-day ski package incl. airport transfers
Book your 7-day summer holiday incl. airport transfers
Learn more
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The following two guests card are included with your hotel booking:

Dive into Austrian culture with a Kaiserschmarrn cooking class led by my sister Elisabeth. Learn our grandmother’s cherished recipe and enjoy real insider tips!

Anna Madreiterfamily member of Hotel Der Löwe

I have made several trips to this lovely family-run hotel on my own to join family nearby. I always feel very comfortable and well looked after. Breakfast is delicious and freshly prepared with a great selection. [...] The area is stunning I will definitely return.

mad50, from LondonTripadvisor

Suites & Rooms

The Live Free Suite Superior is perfect for those looking for luxury and privacy. Relax by the open fireplace, unwind in the freestanding bathtub, the spacious terrace or in your private sauna with mountain views. Comfortably accommodating up to 4 guests.

The Live Free Suite is perfect for those looking for the highest comfort and privacy. Relax by the open fireplace, unwind in the freestanding bathtub or enjoy the mountain views on the spacious terrace. Comfortably accommodating up to 3 guests.

Modern family apartment, ideal for families with 2 – 3 children. The parents' bedroom features a double bed plus a daybed. The children's bedroom provides a bunk bed or double bed. Enjoy natural local materials and modern design made by Leogang’s carpenter & a balcony with mountain views.

Perfect for a vacation for two or for families with 1 to 2 children with a comfortable living couch. Experience natural local materials and modern design made by Leogang’s carpenter & a balcony with mountain views.

Comfortably accommodates 1 or 2 guests. Enjoy natural local materials and modern design, made by Leogang’s carpenter and a balcony with mountain views.

More room categories

All prices per person and night incl. breakfast. Possible upgrade to half-board, including afternoon cake and a 5-course dinner.

See all room categories

Seasonal packages

7-day winter package

Book your flight to Europe and Hotel Der Löwe will take care of the rest: your transfer from the airport, ski hire, and a 6-day ski pass!

7-day summer package

Book your flight to Europe and Hotel Der Löwe will take care of the rest: your transfer from the airport, 2 x daily mountain railway ride, and a guided hike and bike tour!

Winter holidaySummer holiday

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Salzburg Airport (SZG): 1 hour by car

  • Munich Airport (MUC): 2.5 hours by car

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car

  • Leogang train station: 3 minutes by car

  • Leogang bus station: 1 minute by foot

There is a hotel-airport shuttle from Salzburg and Munich airport available for a fee. Please request with your booking.

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

  • Löwe Restaurant: A menu full of delicious Austrian cuisine.

  • LEOs Kitchen & Bar: Enjoy Italian Pinsa and Leogang game specialties.

  • Der Kirchenwirt: Gourmet dishes in a historical setting and 4 toques of Gault Millau.

  • Dahoam: A 4 toques Gault Millau restaurant with innovative dishes.

  • Restaurant Mizumi: The best of Japanese cuisine.

  • Asitzbräu: Europe’s highest brewery, serving hearty food and local beer in the mountains.

Top 3 things to do nearby

Zipline Adventure

Experience one of the world’s longest and fastest ziplines, soaring above the Leogang landscape at speeds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph).

Flying Fox XXL

Skiing and boarding

Discover over 408 km (254 miles) of slopes in the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn.

Extended snow fun

Shinrin yoku

A nature-based method that originated in Japan in the 1980s, its aim is to relax in and with nature, slow down, and temporarily detach from the daily stresses of life.

Forest bathing at the Asitz
Hotel Der Löwe A family-owned 4-star superior hotel nestled in the Salzburg Alps
Learn more

Hotel Der Löwe (Hotel The Lion)

Leogang 119

5771 Leogang

Telefoon: +43 6583 7428

info@loewe.at
www.loewe.at
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