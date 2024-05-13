Experience culture, fine dining and timeless elegance in the heart of imperial Vienna: a sophisticated base for discovering the city in effortless style.

Excellent location in the heart of Vienna, just steps from Kohlmarkt, Graben, Hofburg Palace, and the State Opera

Elegant, contemporary comfort with 196 stylish rooms and suites combining classic Viennese flair with modern design

A calm retreat amid the city’s most prestigious addresses

Outstanding restaurant and bar celebrating a blend of regional and Mediterranean cuisine in atmospheric dining spaces

A sense of place and heritage, from the historic Herrengasse setting to the hotel’s iconic bar

About Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof

Situated in the heart of Vienna’s historic First District, the Steigenberger Hotel Herrenhof is located in a beautiful neoclassical building dating back to 1913, which was once home to the famed Café Herrenhof — a cultural hub for the city’s intelligentsia.

The hotel’s elegant, contemporary interior design creates a refined yet relaxed atmosphere just steps from the Imperial Palace and the iconic shopping streets Kohlmarkt and Graben.

Guests enjoy easy access to Vienna’s world-class museums, opera, and historic sights, making it an ideal base for cultural exploration, fun shopping sprees, or culinary discoveries.

The hotel's signature Restaurant Béla Béla serves modern, feel-good cuisine that serves Mediterranean dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and paired with carefully selected Mediterranean wines. Adjacent is Béla’s Wohnzimmer & Bar, a welcoming lounge where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, Viennese coffee specialities, and light snacks — perfect for a relaxed evening or social moment.

For unwinding after a day of sightseeing or meetings, the Spa Comfort World offers a serene 250 m² ( 2,690 ft²) wellness haven with a Finnish sauna, bio-sanarium, relaxation area, fitness space, and a range of rejuvenating massage and wellbeing treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.