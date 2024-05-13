LGBTQ+ in Austria: Tips for a queer holiday
Austria under the rainbow
Introduction
Austria and its capital Vienna are known for diversity and openness. A growing number of queer initiatives, events and safe spaces welcome people from the LGBTQ+ community.
Find some tips for places that celebrate the entire spectrum of the rainbow, and raise awareness of safe spaces below. In the spirit of pop icon Lady Gaga: "I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way!"
All the colours of the rainbow
White - The colour of a snowy slope on your winter holidays.
Yellow - Enjoying sunny days in every season.
Orange - A breathtaking sunrise on a mountain peak.
Red - Fields full of poppies in Lower Austria in July for one of the best desserts ("Mohnnudeln").
Blue - There are more than 25,000 lakes in Austria, with the majority being of drinking water quality.
Indigo - The colour of a clear, blue sky in the morning. Or Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia.
Green - 48% of the national territory of Austria is covered in forest.
White - The colour of a snowy slope on your winter holidays.
Yellow - Enjoying sunny days in every season.
Orange - A breathtaking sunrise on a mountain peak.
Red - Fields full of poppies in Lower Austria in July for one of the best desserts ("Mohnnudeln").
Blue - There are more than 25,000 lakes in Austria, with the majority being of drinking water quality.
Indigo - The colour of a clear, blue sky in the morning. Or Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia.
Green - 48% of the national territory of Austria is covered in forest.
Hotel tips for the LGBTQ+ community
More hotels
Vienna
Hotel-Pension Wild
At the Hotel-Pension Wild, LGBTQ+ guests have been warmly welcomed for decades. A sports sauna in the souterrain invites you to relax after a long day of sightseeing.
Le Meridien
The design hotel Le Meridien in the heart of Vienna is a hotspot for the city's creative scene.
Styria
Absteige zur bärtigen Therese
Austria's first queer mountain getaway (called "Bearded Therese" in English) sits amidst stunning landscapes, in close proximity to the vineyards, and regularly hosts fun events.
Carinthia
Lake's Hotel & Spa
The Lake's Hotel & Spa is located in Pörtschach by Lake Wörthersee. Most studios and suites have a direct lake view.
The Hotel City Villach sits right in Villach's old town, surrounded by mountain peaks and crystal clear lakes.
SalzburgerLand
Plaza Premium Salzburg Hotel
The Plaza Premium Salzburg Hotel is near the old town, the train station and the exhibition centre of Salzburg city.
Landhotel Postgut
The Landhotel Postgut in the Lungau region is perfect for a skiing holiday, as well as an active summer break. It even offers horse-back riding lessons.
Tirol
aDLERS
Surrounded by the mountains and with the entire city of Innsbruck at your feet, hotel aDLERS makes it easy to escape your everyday life.
Cafés & Bars
Villa Vida in Vienna is primarily a café but also a venue for queer events. At the regular Queens Brunch, breakfast comes with a side of drag performances. At Café Savoy, the rainbow flag flies proudly amidst a baroque, traditional Viennese decor, and guests are served delicious food and drinks all day long. Excellent cocktails are offered at Mango Bar, with a cosy garden space for outdoor seating in summer.
In Salzburg, HOSI serves not only as a bar but also as a community hub for the LGBTQ+ scene, hosting regular events. Also in Salzburg is Mexxx Gaybar, which doubles as a club. Nearby, you’ll find Dark Eagle, a two-storey cruising bar with darkrooms.
Parties & Clubs
Since the 1980s, Why Not has been a popular club in Vienna, making it one of the city’s oldest safe spaces for gay men. Themed nights offer everything from 90s parties and a gay edition of Oktoberfest to steamy porn parties. Expect energetic pop and trash music, bold performances, a sexy atmosphere, and daring outfits at KEN Club events, which are hosted in various rotating Viennese clubs.
The Circus proudly bills itself as "Austria’s Biggest Gay Party," attracting thousands of LGBTQ+ guests to venues like Arena Wien and Praterdome. Another popular queer party series, PiNKED Vienna, features pop and electro beats in changing club locations.
More cafés, bars, clubs, and festivals
Shopping
The Löwenherz bookstore in Vienna is perfect for browsing, offering a wide selection for gay, lesbian, and transgender readers. Alongside books, you'll find magazines and DVDs, and the shop regularly hosts events.
In Vienna’s first district, ChickLit bookstore sells feminist and lesbian literature in both German and English. Known as a "Gay Lifestyle Store," Gayt in the fifth district has clothing, accessories, fetish wear, and toys. The basement also houses an art gallery featuring works by gay artists.
Pride Month in Austria
June is Pride Month, giving people in the LGBTQ+ community visibility and a voice while standing for pride, tolerance and self-confidence. The highlight of the month is the famous Pride parade, which sends an important message around the world against stigma and exclusion.
In Austria, the first colourful demonstration made its way along Vienna's Ringstrasse in 1996. For several years now, the Rainbow Parades in Graz, Linz and Innsbruck have also been vibrant occasions for both celebration and protest. Alongside the colourful procession through the streets, participants can look forward to a varied supporting programme.
One of the highlights of Vienna Pride is the multi-day Pride Village on Rathausplatz, a place to meet, learn, celebrate and be part of the movement. Sports enthusiasts can make their own proud statement for diversity at the Pride Run, while glamorous drag artists take to the catwalk in the Miss*ter Vienna Pride contest. Year after year, the programme also features many new highlights.
Events
Vienna Rainbow Ball
An elegant and inclusive LGBTQIA+ ball that celebrates diversity, love and equality. Held annually, it brings together people of all identities for a night of dancing, culture and community.
Winter Pride
Experience the most colourful week of Ötztal's winter season! Highlight: a great line-up of national and international artists and exceptional events.
Vienna Pride
Pink Lake Festival
More tips from Austria's cities
Queer in Salzburg
Salzburg is a gem of a city with a lot of history, culture and music. Discover its queer side!
Queer in Linz
The creative city by the Danube is open-minded, modern and, above all, future-oriented. Discover its gay scene!