Austria is renowned for its landscapes, culture, cuisine, and hospitality. Explore its many colourful sides here.

Austria and its capital Vienna are known for diversity and openness. A growing number of queer initiatives, events and safe spaces welcome people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Find some tips for places that celebrate the entire spectrum of the rainbow, and raise awareness of safe spaces below. In the spirit of pop icon Lady Gaga: "I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way!"