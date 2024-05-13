New Hotels and Accommodation
In Austria's regions, there is a strong passion for renovating and opening new places. Many of these businesses have been family-run for generations, deeply connected to their area and focused on using sustainable materials. Guests can find relaxing retreats in great locations, often surrounded by nature, with spacious wellness areas perfect for unwinding.
In Vorarlberg, contemporary wooden architecture delights visitors, while in Tirol, SalzburgerLand, Styria, and Carinthia, alpine-style cosy apartments, mountain huts, and chalets provide the perfect retreats for relaxation.
Austrian cities captivate with traditional luxury hotels and boutique accommodations that impress with their high-quality design. Here, you can start your day with pleasure and relax while soaking in Austria’s unique lifestyle.
Vorarlberg
Hotels and Resorts
Sonne Mellau in the Bregenzerwald
Since mid-July 2024, hotel Sonne Mellau has welcomed guests again after extensive renovations. The hotel now features four spacious suites, a workout and yoga room, and a new sun deck with a pool and lounge. Additionally, an exclusive private spa area enhances the wellness facilities.
Blaue Rose Feldkirch
The charming boutique hotel Blaue Rose has been welcoming guests since late 2023. This 500-year-old building in the old town features 18 uniquely designed rooms, ranging from a 10 m² single room to a 21 m² family room.
Hotel Marvia in Dornbirn
Hotel Marvia at Bödele began operations in mid-December 2023 in the former Berghof Fetz. It offers ten rooms with balconies, and the hotel also features the party venue Felsenkeller.
Hotel kleiner Löwe in Bregenz
Since April 2024, Bregenz has welcomed a new city hotel: Hotel kleiner Löwe, located at Kornmarktplatz. This narrow architectural hotel features eight rooms, highlighted by its distinctive barrel roof made from over 30 wooden arches. The ground floor houses a breakfast bar and a lounge.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Alpenstolz Apartments in Damüls
The 39 Alpenstolz Apartments, featuring two, three, or four rooms across four buildings, have been available for guests since August 2023. The largest holiday apartments can accommodate up to eight people.
Sonnberg Apartments in Schröcken
Since autumn 2023, the Sonnberg Apartments have been available for guests. The 17 holiday apartments, featuring balconies and saunas, range in size from 48 m² to 76 m².
Bregenzerwald Apartments in Andelsbuch
The expansion of the farm includes two spacious and modernly furnished apartments, which have been available since August 2023. Apartment 1 is 100 m² in size, while Apartment 2 offers 150 m², accommodating up to six guests.
Balma Lech Apartment House
In December 2023, the Balma Apartment House opened its doors, featuring an à la carte restaurant. It includes five apartments with designer furniture, a fireplace, and a private sauna, ranging from 54 m² to 149 m², accommodating up to four guests.
Chalets
Cabinski in Sonntag-Oberbuchholz
In winter 2023/24, twelve additional Cabinski cabins with terraces and carports opened in the Biosphere Park Großes Walsertal. Built from wood, metal, and glass, each Cabinski accommodates up to four people.
Campsites
Campsite Dornbirn
Since mid-May 2024, 14 new apartments for 56 guests have been available at Dornbirn Campsite. The units are furnished with wooden furniture and include a sleeping area, a kitchenette, a bathroom, a toilet, and seating areas both indoors and outdoors.
Tirol
Hotels and Resorts
Mount Med Resort in Oberau, Wildschönau
The former Kellerwirt will reopen as Mount Med Resort at the end of 2024 after extensive renovations, featuring 60 rooms and suites, along with a 3,300 m² spa area. The resort focuses on beauty and aesthetics, mental resilience, detox, as well as movement and fitness.
Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn in PillerseeTal
The Alpenstyle Resort Fieberbrunn opened its doors at the end of 2023, offering 13 apartments with up to three bedrooms, each with one or two balconies. The largest apartment can accommodate up to nine people. Additionally, the resort features a sauna, a steam bath, a relaxation room, and a restaurant.
ADEA Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn
The former Sporthotel Fontana is being transformed into the new ADEA Lifestyle Suites. Most of the resort has been newly built, featuring 124 suites, and it began operations in summer 2024. The suites, some with private saunas, range from 30 m² to 180 m² and can have up to four bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area and the restaurant UpsideDown by Stefan Marquard.
SeeFelds Bed & Breakfast
Located just near Seefeld train station, the newly opened SeeFelds Bed & Breakfast began operations in December 2023. It offers a total of 44 modern double rooms, junior suites, and superior suites in an urban style, accommodating up to four people.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Summit Seefeld
Summit Seefeld, a centrally located apartment house, opened its doors in mid-December 2023. Guests can choose from 25 apartments in three different categories. The accommodations, featuring balconies and fully equipped kitchens, range from 35 m² to 82 m² and can accommodate two to six people. The building also includes a wellness area with an outdoor pool and saunas.
Kurblhof in Leutasch
The Kurblhof opened its doors in summer 2024. This sustainably built facility offers seven apartments. The top floor features saunas and a relaxation room. Additionally, there is a farm shop, a yoga and fitness room, a massage room, and a ski and bike room to enhance the guest experience.
Villa Himmlgassl in Zellberg, Zillertal
Since August 2023, guests have been welcomed at Villa Himmlgassl. The five barrier-free apartments, featuring saunas and balconies, range from 70 m² to 130 m² and are designed in a modern alpine style.
Zellrooms in Zell, Ziller
Four new "Zellrooms" have been available since December 2023 in Zell am Ziller. These apartments, suitable for two to four people, are ideal for couples or small families.
BIGSEVEN Holiday Apartments in Fieberbrunn, PillerseeTal
Since December 2023, the two new BIGSEVEN holiday apartments by the Seiwald family have been available for booking. Up to four guests can enjoy the modern accommodations, featuring box spring beds, bathrooms with rain showers, and private balcony saunas.
Wolf Apartments in Padaun, Wipptal
Four new holiday apartments at Wolf Apartments have expanded the accommodation options in Wipptal. Three apartments are already ready for guests, with a 60 m² holiday apartment set to follow in June 2024. The Berggasthof Steckholzer is located right next door.
Kitzbühel Suites in Oberndorf
The new Kitzbühel Suites, which opened in February 2024, consists of 20 holiday apartments ranging from 48 m² to 107 m², featuring one to three bedrooms. Additionally, there is a wellness area equipped with saunas.
Harry's Home in Lienz
Since April 2024, the new Harry's Home has welcomed guests with 85 rooms. All rooms feature parquet flooring, walk-in wardrobes, and kitchenettes. Options include the 40 m² "Family & Friends" rooms, 36 m² apartments, and barrier-free 26 m² rooms.
Walchsee Lakeside
Walchsee Lakeside opened in mid-May 2024, situated right by the lake and featuring 22 suites. The 54 m² apartments can accommodate up to four guests.
Lodges
LUF Lodges in Ischgl
The LUF Lodges have been available since December 2023, offering five 130 m² lodges with four bedrooms each. All lodges come with a balcony.
Farmhouses
Feiserhof in Navis
Since December 2023, guests can stay at the renovated Garber family farm - Feiserhof - at an altitude of 1,400 m. The three holiday apartments for adults can accommodate up to four people.
SalzburgerLand
Hotels and Resorts
Valamar Places in Obertauern
The first Valamar Places Hotel in the Alpine region opened at the former Marietta Hotel in Obertauern at the end of November 2023. The hotel features 120 rooms for two to four guests, as well as suites of up to 81 m². Guests can enjoy various gathering spots, including the restaurant, lounge bar, rooftop bar, and entertainment area.
Rosewood Schloss Fuschl
In summer 2024, the Rosewood Schloss Fuschl, renovated by the Rosewood Hotel Group, opened its doors with 98 exquisitely designed rooms and suites, along with six chalets. Guests can enjoy various dining options, lounges, and a wellness area featuring both indoor and outdoor pools.
City Hotel Saalfelden
Close to the Congress and Event Centre "Congress Saalfelden", the City Hotel Saalfelden opened in summer 2024. It features 72 rooms, 92 garage spaces, and a breakfast sky bar with a terrace.
Villa Alpin in Großarl
In December 2023, a former guesthouse reopened as Villa Alpin. The hotel features 20 rooms and suites, ranging from 21 m² to 45 m², all with balconies and 4-star amenities. Guests can unwind in the wellness area, which includes a sauna.
Carpe Solem Kapoom in Kaprun
The former Hotel Toni has transformed into the pop-up hotel Carpe Solem Kapoom since November 2023. The hotel showcases 50 rooms and suites, all adorned in vibrant colours. It is set to reopen in 2027 as part of the Carpe Solem Circle Collection.
Hotel Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee
The Hotel Kesselgrub has become even more family-friendly since March 2024, following extensive renovations. Most of the rooms and suites have been modernised, and the hotel now features an indoor and outdoor pool, a water play park with slides, and the Kesselinos Kids Club. Adults can also enjoy the Mountain Adults Spa, complete with a sky room, as well as a fitness room.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Harry’s home in Salzburg
Opened in March 2024, the new Harry's Home in Salzburg boasts a central location with 119 rooms, most featuring fully equipped kitchens. The property also offers meeting rooms, a fitness centre, a children's playroom, and an underground car park with electric charging stations.
Chalets
Bergchalets Gut Wenghof in Werfenweng
Since mid-December 2023, the Family Resort Gut Wenghof has introduced four luxurious mountain chalets, ranging from 160 m² to 260 m². Each chalet features a spa with a sauna and hot tub, along with a spacious terrace. Guests can enjoy a breakfast service, and dinner can be delivered to the chalet upon request.
Priesteregg Premium Refugium in Leogang
Since summer 2024, the Priesteregg Premium Refugium offers seven new lakeside cabins. Each cabin features private lake access, a panoramic sauna, and its own bay. Accommodating up to four guests, these units provide a comfortable retreat in a serene setting.
Carinthia
Hotels and Resorts
Mountain Resort Feuerberg in Bodensdorf on the Gerlitzen Alpe
Since May 2023, the Mountain Resort Feuerberg has unveiled several new features: an expanded hotel bar, a larger kitchen, a treehouse for children, nature trails, as well as a motor skills area, a low ropes course, and an archery range for sports enthusiasts.
Hotel Prägant in Bad Kleinkirchheim
The Hotel Prägant opened its new spa area in summer 2023. The 1,000 m² wellness oasis features an indoor pool, a Finnish sauna, a bio sauna, and a salt steam room. New additions include a snack bar, extra relaxation rooms, and a year-round heated outdoor pool.
Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Carinzia in Hermagor, Nassfeld
After renovations, the Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Carinzia reopened as a 4-star superior hotel at the end of July 2023. All rooms have been refurbished, and the hotel now features new 66 m² family suites. Also new is the kitchen concept, complete with a modernised restaurant and the Acquapura Carnica Spa.
SeeStrandResort in St. Kanzia, Klopeiner See
Since spring 2024, the new SeeStrandResort has been welcoming guests. The 40 apartments, featuring up to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a terrace with lake views, range from 60 m² to 83 m² in size. With additional sofa beds, each apartment can accommodate up to eight guests.
Hotel Kärntnerhof in Heiligenblut
In December 2023, the newly renovated Hotel Kärntnerhof reopened its doors. The hotel features 40 rooms and suites ranging from 20 m² to 40 m², some with balconies. Guests can look forward to enjoying Austrian and Carinthian specialties in the restaurant.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Harry’s Home in Villach
In April 2023, harry's home opened a new location in the centre of Villach, designed by BMW. The hotel offers 96 rooms and apartments, most of which come with fully equipped kitchens. Additionally, guests can take advantage of a seminar room and an E-bike rental service.
Alpin Peaks Lifestyle Apartments at Turracher Höhe
The new Alpin Peaks Hotel is situated at an altitude of 1,800 metres, directly by Lake Turrach and at the heart of the ski area. Since December 2023, the wooden-facade building has housed 42 apartments in various sizes, accommodating two to eight guests. Guests can enjoy a wellness area with saunas and a fitness centre.
Chalets
Kleingut Moserhof in Penk, Mölltal
The chalet village welcomed a new attraction in August 2023: the 180 m² Kleingut Moserhof, set in the heart of the forest, accommodating up to eight guests. Visitors can look forward to a wellness house featuring a panoramic sauna, a hot tub, a swimming pond, and a spacious terrace.
Styria
Hotels and Resorts
Hotel Der Hechl in Tauplitz
The traditional hotel Der Hechl has unveiled several updates since Christmas 2023: The entrance area and some of the 20 rooms have been beautifully refurbished. The expanded wellness area now features a fitness and yoga room, as well as an indoor playroom.
Radisson Graz
In June 2024, the new Radisson Graz opened with 232 rooms, conveniently located near the train station. The hotel features a restaurant, a bar in a covered courtyard, meeting rooms, and a fitness area. The city centre is within walking distance.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Holiday Homes Steirerblicke in Gamlitz
The Steirerblicke Holiday Homes now feature a total of eleven chalets and holiday homes with the addition of four new winemaker houses, opened in May 2024. These new units, designed for two guests, offer beautiful views of the surrounding vineyards. Each one is equipped with a panoramic sauna and a hot tub.
Chalets and Lodges
Chalet Hauser Kaibling in the Schladming-Dachstein Region
Two new luxurious chalets from the provider "Steirerblicke" have been available for holiday guests since May 2024. Accessible by cable car, these chalets feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, situated at an altitude of 2,000 metres. Each chalet is equipped with a sauna, terrace, and outdoor pool, accommodating up to six guests.
Höflehner Gumpenlodge in Haus im Ennstal
Following the Höflehner Premium Eco Lodge, the Höflehner Gumpenlodge opened its doors in December 2023, located just a short distance from the nature and wellness hotel. Guests can choose from three categories of apartments. Each unit features two bedrooms, a spacious living area, a small wellness area, and a terrace or balcony with views of the surrounding mountains.
Camping Sites
Camping Resort Riegersburg
Since March 2024, the Camping Resort Riegersburg has been welcoming guests. There are 100 pitches available for motorhomes and caravans across three different categories. The campsite also features fully equipped mobile homes for up to six people, as well as camping barrels for up to four people.
Thermal Spas
Rogner Bad Blumau
The Rogner Bad Blumau, designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser, has introduced various updates since Christmas 2023. The apartments in the Augenschlitzhäuser feature new furnishings and a refreshed design. Additionally, the terraces, restaurants, winter garden, and fireplace room have been expanded.
Upper Austria
Hotels and Resorts
Seevilla at Wolfgangsee
The Seevilla will be accessible to guests again from early summer 2024 after renovations. Eight rooms and suites will be modernised. A completely new rooftop fitness and yoga room will be introduced. The terrace of the Ledererhaus restaurant will be covered, making it usable year-round.
Impulshotel Freigold in Freistadt, Mühlviertel
Since September 2023, the Impulshotel Freigold offers a new hotel concept centred around "Selfness". Guests can explore yoga, Qigong, and mindfulness training in an inspiring environment. The hotel features 111 rooms and suites, complemented by a panoramic spa on the 10th floor with an infinity pool and a sky restaurant.
Natur Resort Dietlgut in Hinterstoder
In December 2023, the family-run business was transformed into the Natur Resort Dietlgut, featuring 30 spacious apartments—some with private saunas—and six woodland houses, each offering 144 m² of living space, a private sauna, and an open fireplace. The on-site grocery shop showcases regional products, and the estate's own spring provides water for the resort.
TRIFORÊT alpin.resort in Hinterstoder
Since December 2023, the TRIFORÊT alpin.resort, located at an altitude of 1,410 metres, has welcomed guests. This boutique resort features a hotel and 20 chalets accommodating two to six people. The main building houses 41 exclusive apartments, up to 63 m² in size, along with a fitness and wellness area, a sauna landscape with an infinity pool, meeting rooms, and a restaurant.
Zeit and Raum Hotel in Eggelsberg
The newly opened Zeit und Raum Hotel, since March 2024, offers twelve apartments and double rooms, all with self-check-in. Guests have access to a secure bike garage and four charging stations for electric cars.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Novapart in Wels
The new Novapart Apartment Hotel has been in operation since spring 2024. The building comprises 52 rooms, ranging in size from 23 m² to 36 m², each featuring a workspace, kitchenette, and either a balcony or a covered terrace. The NOVUM seminar and event centre, as well as the LEGATO restaurant, are located nearby.
Motel Schlafraum24 in Weng, Innkreis
The sustainably built Motel Schlafraum24 has been open since summer 2024. It features five apartments with terraces, 19 double rooms with infrared cabins, 12 double rooms with French beds, and ten single rooms. Some units also include infrared cabins. Additional amenities include a seminar room, lounge, fitness room, laundry facilities, and electric vehicle charging stations.
Lower Austria
Hotels and Resorts
B&B-Hotel in St. Pölten
A B&B hotel is set to open by the end of 2024, right next to St. Pölten train station in the Quartier Mitte area. The building will have just 105 rooms and will also house flats and shops.
Hotel Schachner in Maria Taferl, Wachau
The 4-star seminar and wellness hotel, Schachner, has modernised 37 rooms, which have been available again since March 2024. The new rooms feature four-poster beds, while the Honeymoon Suite and Wachau Spa Suite include a sauna and a freestanding bathtub.
Castle Zeillern near Amstetten
Following extensive renovation, Zeillern Castle will reopen its doors in winter 2024. All 58 rooms and the kitchen are being modernised. In 2025, an additional event hall will be available, accommodating up to 400 people.
AVIA Motel Zwettl
In winter 2023/24, the third AVIA Motel in Austria opened its doors. It features twelve practical premium rooms and eleven standard rooms, all offered at competitive prices. Breakfast and snacks are available at the nearby AVIA service station shop.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
City-Lofts in Zwettl, Waldviertel
Sonnentor has opened five new holiday apartments in the town of Zwettl as of autumn 2023. The city lofts are located in a renovated 13th-century building. Ranging from 23 m² to 79 m², these modern lofts can accommodate up to five people.
Apartments Forst Kienberg in the Mostviertel
Three new Forst Kienberg apartments have been available to guests since December 2023 in the renovated "Holzhammer" house. The apartments, featuring one or two bedrooms, are spread across three floors. A standout feature of the top-floor apartment is the outdoor whirlpool with a panoramic sauna on the spacious rooftop sun terrace.
Thermal Spas
Silent Villas in the Therme Laa, Weinviertel
The Therme Laa – Hotel & Silent Spa features ten luxurious "Silent Villas" since summer 2024. These villas, designed for two guests, are situated around the new natural swimming pond and are fully accessible, equipped with a sleeping and living area as well as a private spa.
Vienna
Hotels and Resorts
The Amauris Vienna Relais & Châteaux
The former hotel "The Ring" underwent two years of renovation and reopened in February 2023 as the luxury boutique hotel "The Amauris Vienna." It features 62 rooms, including 17 suites, all designed in a classic-modern style. The interiors prominently showcase wood and Carrara marble, along with a black and white colour scheme. Highlights include the gourmet restaurant and the spa, which boasts an indoor pool with a glass roof.
The Hoxton Vienna
In March 2024, "The Hoxton" opened near the city park. Housed in the historic former "Gewerbehaus," the hotel features 196 rooms across eight floors. Additional amenities include a bar, meeting rooms, a restaurant with an outdoor terrace, and a rooftop bar offering stunning views over the city centre.
Hotel Schani UNO City
At the beginning of 2024, the Schani Hotel opened its doors, featuring 202 rooms and family suites, as well as seminar and event spaces for up to 200 people. Modern design, high-quality furnishings, and a green courtyard with a terrace create a wonderful atmosphere. For cycling enthusiasts, there are bike storage facilities available, and the hotel garage also offers electric charging stations.
Voco Vienna Prater
The former Austria Trend Hotel reopened in November 2023 under a new name: the 4-star design hotel voco Vienna Prater, which features 141 rooms and suites. Guests can indulge in the restaurant Vienna Vibes, relax on the terrace with a garden pavilion, or enjoy drinks at the Bluebird Bar. Additionally, there is a working lounge, three meeting rooms, and a fitness room.
Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront
Since the end of 2023, the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront has unveiled a new design featuring 367 rooms. All guest rooms, conference spaces, the executive lounge, the terrace, the wellness area, as well as the restaurant and bar have received a fresh look.
lyf Schönbrunn Vienna
In November 2023, the lyf Schönbrunn Vienna aparthotel opened its doors. It features 162 modern apartments ranging in size from 22 m² to 34 m². The property is also equipped with a co-working lounge, a communal terrace, a laundry room with table football, a game room, a fitness area, and a shared kitchen.
Citadines Danube Vienna
The Citadines Danube Vienna, a 4-star aparthotel with 244 rooms and apartments near the Old Danube, has been available to guests since November 2023. The property also features a fitness centre and a rooftop bar.
H2-Hotel Vienna Schönbrunn
The H2 Hotel, which opened in March 2024, features 265 budget-friendly and comfortable double and quadruple rooms. This modern design hotel, complete with its own underground parking, is ideal for families or groups.
Arcotel AQ
The Arcotel AQ is set to open in 2024 in the new Althan Quarter. It will feature 157 rooms and suites located on the 5th and 6th floors of a new building. In addition to a bar and restaurant, the hotel will also offer four seminar rooms and a fitness area.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Urban Jungle Apartments
Located in the heart of Vienna, twelve sustainable designer apartments for four to five guests have been available since September 2023 in a building over 200 years old. Plants are central to the concept, as evidenced by the greenery in the courtyard, showcasing the Urban Jungle apartments.
Somerset Schönbrunn Vienna
In a new building that opened in November 2023, Somerset Schönbrunn Vienna offers 175 apartments. Each unit features a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom with a shower, and separate living/dining and sleeping areas.
Burgenland
Hotels and Resorts
VILA VITA Pannonia in Pamhagen
The VILA VITA Pannonia hotel and holiday village has offered even greater sustainability and comfort since May 2023: energy is sourced 100% from biomass and air heat. The restaurant has been redesigned, and the wellness area has been expanded to include new saunas, a relaxation room, and an outdoor whirlpool. Additionally, new holiday homes constructed using ecological building methods have been available since late summer 2023.
Apartments and Holiday Rentals
Mein Weinstöckl in Neudauberg, Southern Burgenland
"Mein Weinstöckl" opened its doors in autumn 2023 and consists of two holiday apartments with a covered terrace. The "Magdalena" apartment accommodates four guests, while the "Johanna" apartment can host eight guests.
Finy Homes in Stegersbach, Southern Burgenland
Since February 2024, holidaymakers can stay in the Finy Homes. The four cabins, each with a living area of 42 m² and a 28 m² terrace, feature a sleeping nook, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and an infrared cabin. The property also includes a barrel sauna, a whirlpool, a garden, and a sunbathing lawn.
Guesthouse Stoob, Stoob
Since September 2023, a new guesthouse has been available. The building comprises 49 rooms, each measuring 20 m². Nine rooms are available year-round for holidaymakers, while the remaining accommodations can be booked only during the holiday season.