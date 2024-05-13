Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature
Camping makes you happy!
Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.
Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?
You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.
Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.
Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.
Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.
The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: no obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!