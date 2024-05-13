Camping and Glamping
The luxury of waking up in nature

Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Camping makes you happy!

Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.

Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?

  • You can fully unwind in nature. Peace and relaxation help regenerate both body and mind.

  • Campsites are social places, where you make new friends. Social connections contribute to well-being.

  • Plenty of fresh air and Vitamin D strengthen your immune system.

  • Campers rely less on artificial light, improving the function of your biological clock, leading to deeper sleep.

  • The sense of freedom at a campsite slows you down: no obligations, and the joy of doing nothing!

The most beautiful camping regions

Camping brings you especially close to nature. It's a joy to choose between mountains and lakes. Summer or winter? Campsites can be found in every holiday region and at any time of the year.

The 4 Most Beautiful Lakeside Campsites

Lakeside camping brings peace to the soul. The sparkling water, fresh air, and gentle lapping of the waves create a deep connection with nature. Every moment invites you to fully embrace the serenity and beauty of the lake.

Glamping – When You Want a Bit More

For those who don’t want to compromise on comfort and appreciate a touch of luxury in both amenities and location, the mix of "glamour" and "camping" is the perfect solution: Glamping offers the best of both worlds.

Unusual Stays

Glamping in a Treehouse, Sleeping in a Bivouac, and more: Here, adventure and nature go hand in hand. Accommodations you’ll never forget, like bivouacs under the stars.

FAQ

Austria’s picture-perfect natural landscapes offer a wide variety of settings to explore: Vast alpine meadows, crystal-clear mountain lakes, and forests as far as the eye can see! Since every guest and family has their own unique idea of the perfect camping holiday, the Austrian Camping Club provides an extensive guide to the country’s most beautiful campsites (in German only).

And who knows, you might even discover regions and spots you hadn’t considered before! You can also book directly through PiNCAMP (in German only).

Absolutely! Austria’s eco-label certifies campsites that offer particularly eco-friendly facilities.

