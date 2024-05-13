The most beautiful travel destinations in Austria
Lifestyle between mountain peaks and alpine pastures, cities and culture
Austria is a land of pure diversity: From glacier-covered mountain peaks and alpine meadows to crystal-clear bathing lakes, dense forests, and picturesque vineyards along riverbanks—here, nature and culture come together in a unique way. Each of the nine provinces offers stunning landscapes and cities that blend history with modern architecture.
Whether you seek the alpine lifestyle in the mountains or want to experience the urban vibrancy of the state capitals, Austria caters to every taste. You can spend relaxed days by the lake, conquer mountain summits, or immerse yourself in a rich cultural scene filled with concerts, museums, and festivals. The unique topography allows you to tailor your journey to your preferences.
Whether you enjoy the tranquillity of nature or explore the diversity of cities, Austria inspires and captivates you with its beauty and way of life.
Austria's provinces: From Alpine glow to art treasures
Austria’s nine provinces offer an exciting and colourful variety. Perfect for a refreshing holiday where the authentic meets the unique.
Sights in Austria: Natural wonders and cultural highlights
Climate Protection Tip
A green holiday means being inspired and experiencing beauty—while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fair coexistence.
Sustainable travel means:
Approaching intact nature and well-maintained cultural landscapes with respect and responsibility.
Choosing environmentally certified accommodations and opting for soft mobility.
Being open to mutual understanding in the areas of accessibility and inclusion.
