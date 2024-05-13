The most beautiful travel destinations in Austria
Lifestyle between mountain peaks and alpine pastures, cities and culture

The most beautiful travel destinations in Austria are made up of regions with different landscapes and cities with sights, culture and architecture.

Austria is a land of pure diversity: From glacier-covered mountain peaks and alpine meadows to crystal-clear bathing lakes, dense forests, and picturesque vineyards along riverbanks—here, nature and culture come together in a unique way. Each of the nine provinces offers stunning landscapes and cities that blend history with modern architecture.

Whether you seek the alpine lifestyle in the mountains or want to experience the urban vibrancy of the state capitals, Austria caters to every taste. You can spend relaxed days by the lake, conquer mountain summits, or immerse yourself in a rich cultural scene filled with concerts, museums, and festivals. The unique topography allows you to tailor your journey to your preferences.

Whether you enjoy the tranquillity of nature or explore the diversity of cities, Austria inspires and captivates you with its beauty and way of life.

Austria's provinces: From Alpine glow to art treasures

Austria’s nine provinces offer an exciting and colourful variety. Perfect for a refreshing holiday where the authentic meets the unique.

Provinces in Austria

Austria's cities: From cultural heritage to avant-garde

Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Austria's Cities

Sights in Austria: Natural wonders and cultural highlights

Sights in Austria

Climate Protection Tip

How to travel sustainably?

A green holiday means being inspired and experiencing beauty—while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fair coexistence.

Sustainable travel means:

  • Approaching intact nature and well-maintained cultural landscapes with respect and responsibility.

  • Choosing environmentally certified accommodations and opting for soft mobility.

  • Being open to mutual understanding in the areas of accessibility and inclusion.

Sustainable Holidays

您可能也会感兴趣

LGBTQIA+

Austria is renowned for its landscapes, culture, cuisine, and warm hospitality. Explore its many colourful sides here.

LGBTQIA+

体验蒂罗尔州的美食

蒂罗尔人深谙此道，世世代代的蒂罗尔人巧妙地将蒂罗尔特色美食与新颖、富有想象力的创意相结合。

体验蒂罗尔州的美食

在奥地利徒步

奥地利的徒步旅行路线与徒步旅行带来的体验一样丰富多彩。

徒步

奥地利的圣诞集市

在圣诞节前，城市和乡村的圣诞市场充满了灯光和香气。

圣诞市场

奥地利各联邦州

奥地利的九个联邦州丰富多彩，令人兴奋。在这里，您可以享受到原汁原味的清新假期。

奥地利各联邦州

农庄假日

自然、放松、探险和可持续发展都是农场假期的主题，热爱乡村生活的人们会在这里找到快乐。

农庄假日

Nationalparks und Naturparks

Die streng geschützten Nationalparks und Naturparks Österreichs sowie alle anderen Regionen, die unter Naturschutz stehen, sind für Gäste zugänglich.

Nationalparks und Naturparks

奥地利滑雪与冬季假期

在清澈的山间空气中运动，与朋友和家人共度时光，在小屋里度过舒适的时光，滑雪和冬季度假是最美丽的假期享受。

滑雪和冬季假期