Museums and Galleries in Austria
Explore the world of Austrian art

Museums and galleries in Austria are tranquil oases where paintings, sculptures, and modern works inspire and uplift the soul.

A journey through art history

Museums and galleries offer a fantastic way to explore a country’s culture. They share personal stories and reveal both past and present. Austria’s museums and galleries bring a fresh charm, drawing in art lovers from around the world.

From Vienna’s grand Museum of Applied Arts to the contemporary Kunsthaus in Bregenz, there’s a wide range of art to enjoy. Here, history meets modern art, creating inspiring spaces full of creativity. Exhibitions invite you to step into a world of beauty, where each brushstroke and sculpture can leave a lasting impression.

Visiting these cultural gems gives a glimpse into art's journey through time and brings a sense of ease and freedom. Museums and galleries in Austria are lively places for connection and discovery. Embrace the inspiration, gain new perspectives, and enjoy Austria’s artistic treasures.

Austria's most famous museums

Austria's most famous art galleries

Party. Celebrate. Art.

Museum parties: Art, music, and culture in Vienna

Pulsating beats, exclusive exhibitions, and an electrifying atmosphere where art and celebration become one.

Open-air museums: A glimpse into life from centuries past

An open-air museum offers a window into past lifestyles and regional cultures. Explore historic buildings, discover traditional crafts, and enjoy a blend of history and nature.

Museums for kids: Exciting discoveries for everyone

From science and technology to art, culture, history, and society, Austria offers a wide range of museums that are perfect for kids. So, let the adventure begin!

Inclusion in museums

Physical and digital accessibility

Inclusion in museums goes beyond physical accessibility. It means creating experiences that allow people with disabilities to plan and enjoy their visit independently. This includes presenting exhibits and collections in ways that engage multiple senses and offer diverse information formats. Inclusive options for events, tours, and workshops are also key.

For example, the Lentos Art Museum in Linz offers sign language tours and provides easy-to-understand texts, both in print and digital formats, explaining the collection. Visitors with visual impairments are welcome to bring guide dogs.

The Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna offers art viewings designed for visitors with visual or cognitive impairments. They provide tactile tours and special programs for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Accessible cultural experiences

Lentos Kunstmuseum Linz

Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

Vorarlberg Museum

Dom Museum Vienna

Kelten Museum Hallein

Salzburg Museum

Climate Protection Info

Social sustainability

Historic preservation is very important for conserving and maintaining historical buildings. By restoring structures like castles and palaces, we save resources, reduce the need for new construction, and prevent land sealing.

This preservation not only supports climate protection but also helps maintain traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and construction methods rely on timeless knowledge and skills.

Incorporating accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences enhances social sustainability and fosters a considerate, inclusive approach to shared experiences.

FAQ

Austria boasts a wide variety of museums featuring exhibitions by internationally renowned artists. Some of the most well-known include:

  • Albertina, Vienna

  • Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna

  • Ars Electronica Center, Linz

  • Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

  • Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna

  • Castle Ambras, Tirol

  • Benedictine Abbey Admont, Styria

  • Kunsthaus Bregenz, Vorarlberg

These venues are ideal for getting kids to appreciate the world of art and history:

  • House of Music, Vienna

  • Carnuntum, Lower Austria

  • Technisches Museum, Vienna

  • Inatura Dornbirn, Vorarlberg

  • Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna

  • Castles and palaces throughout Austria

Anyone wishing to admire Klimt's works in Austria will also be treated to some of the country's finest architecture. Whether it’s the modern Leopold Museum, the Vienna Secession, or the imperial halls of the Upper Belvedere, each offers a unique setting. A special gem is the Klimt Villa in Vienna-Hietzing, where the painter used the garden house as his studio during his final creative period.

The Belvedere holds the largest collection of works by Gustav Klimt, including world-famous paintings like "The Kiss" and "Judith", which attract visitors from around the globe.

