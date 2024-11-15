Music in Austria
Classical or modern, in magnificent music halls or outdoors

Music has always been highly valued in Austria. Great composers were born here, world-renowned works were created and people simply love the sound of music.

Austria - The Land of Music

Austria has a deep historical and cultural connection to music. Here, music is not only an art form of the highest order, but its enjoyment is considered an attitude to life and an essential part of identity. Above all Vienna - as the "musical capital of the world" - is at the forefront when it comes to attracting international attention.

Music in Austria plays all the tunes

The Salzburg Festival takes place every year in Salzburg, while the Bregenz Festival is held every summer on Lake Constance in Vorarlberg. Opera, theatre and concert performances attract music lovers with the highest expectations. People enjoy the liveliness of bygone eras as well as the contemporary one, whether at the Grafenegg Music Festival or the Saalfelden Jazz Festival. Genuine folk music also plays a central role, with the sounds of yodelling and "Stubenmusik" (small music gatherings) deeply rooted in the Alpine regions.

Where music plays first fiddle in Austria

Vienna

Upper Austria

Lower Austria

Tirol

Vorarlberg

Carinthia

SalzburgerLand

Burgenland

Styria

5 world-famous Austrian musicians

Ludwig van Beethoven

Franz Listz

Anton Bruckner

Franz Schubert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Climate Protection Tips

What can you do to protect the environment on your holiday?

Eco-concerns don't take a break when on holiday. Here are some things you can do:

  • Book accommodation options with an environmental certificate

  • Travel to and from Austria by train

  • Use public transport: underground, trams, bus, overground (S-Bahn)

  • Explore the city with rental bikes

  • Use the bike rental service at your hotel

  • Carry a refillable drinking bottle with you

  • Recycle your waste properly (paper, packaging, glass, etc.)

  • Avoid daily room cleaning service and towel changes at the hotel

Sustainable City Breaks

您可能也会感兴趣