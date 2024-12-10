Horse Riding Holidays in Austria
The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.

Horse riding is a fascinating sport that gets you closer to your animal companion, to the surrounding nature – and to yourself. The body and mind are completely focused on the horse’s movement and breathing, while the horse pays equal attention to the rider.

This symbiosis, which many describe as almost meditative, can be particularly enjoyable in the stunning landscapes Austria has to offer. From Tirol’s mountain regions to SalzburgerLand, there are countless opportunities to learn horse riding – or master your skills.   

The most beautiful horse riding regions in Austria

National Park Kalkalpen

Eastern Styria

Lungau

Gasteinertal

Salzburger Sportwelt

Hall-Wattens

Seefeld

St. Johann in Tirol

Vorarlberg

Excursion destinations for horse riding fans

Haflinger Farm Ebbs in Tirol

Spend your horse riding holidays at the world's oldest Haflinger stud farm in Ebbs, their original home region, and take a course with a local instructor.

Haflinger Farm Ebbs

Lippizzaner stud Piber in Styria

Visit the world-famous Lipizzaners at their home: In Piber you can say hello to the young horses and learn more about them and the tradition of horse breeding in general.

Lippizzaner stud Piber

Spanish Riding School in Vienna

The Spanish Riding School in Vienna is the oldest riding school in the world best known for its elegant dressage performances with the white Lipizzaner stallions.

Spanish Riding School

Horse Adventure World in Styria

Get to know Native American horses at this stud near Birkfeld and learn more about their cultural significance and riding skills through exhibitions and shows.

Indian Horse Adventure World

Ride horses, look after ponies and learn more about the animals.

Horse holidays in Austria

Accommodation options for horse riding holidays

Hotel Kesselgrub in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee

This family-friendly hotel has a farm with ponies and offers riding lessons for all ages. Even the youngest can pet and groom the horses.

Hotel Kesselgrub

Wastlhof in Wildschönau

Wastlhof guests can look forward to a spacious outdoor riding arena with a jumping course. The impressive mountain scenery provides a magnificent backdrop.

Wastlhof

Ellmauhof in Saalbach-Hinterglemm

Perfect for experienced riders and everyone who’d like to become one. From the large riding hall, riders can enjoy views of the grassy hills through the glass facade.

Ellmauhof

Trattlerhof in Bad Kleinkirchheim

The hotel’s modern riding stable, adjoint training ground and paddock welcome riders of all ages and skill levels. The hotels offers both lessons and guided tours.

Trattlerhof

FAQs

Austria’s forests are open to everyone seeking relaxation and peace. That being said, horse riding in the forest is generally not allowed in Austria. Exceptions are made for officially designated bridleways or trails with permission from the forest owners and road maintainers. These regulations are in place to protect the sensitive ecosystem while at the same time allowing riders to enjoy unique experiences in nature. Check out the detailed regulations here.

Horse riding in Austria’s national parks is generally allowed, but it’s subject to certain regulations to protect the natural landscapes. Riders are welcome to explore the mountain scenery on marked routes. In the Kalkalpen National Park, approximately one-third of the 300-km-long network of bridleways in the so-called "Horse Country Kalkalpen National Park" is within the national park.

The Lipizzaner is considered the most well-known Austrian horse breed and has established itself as a true "star among horses." Although its roots lie in Slovenia, this noble breed became world-famous through the Spanish Riding School in Vienna. Lipizzaners are particularly known for their exceptional dressage performance and mastery of the demanding movements of the Haute Etude. At the Lipizzaner Stud in Piber, Styria, the centuries-old tradition of breeding the white horses is continued with great care to this day.

