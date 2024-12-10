Ice Skating in Austria
At an urban ice rink, on the lake, or surrounded by nature
Ice skating on a lake - oh, so romantic!
Austria’s natural ice rinks offer a magical experience! Glide across frozen lakes as the ice gently crunches beneath your blades, surrounded by snow-covered meadows or towering mountain peaks. Ice skating in Austria’s stunning nature is an experience not to be missed. Many natural ice rinks are easily accessible, with nearby parking and benches to put on your skates. Discover some of Austria’s best natural ice skating spots below.
Ice rinks in the city
Skating under spectacular lights at night, with music in the background, or even during summer on indoor ice rinks—Austrian cities have taken urban ice skating to the next level.
The Vienna Ice Dream is a must-see winter attraction. From January to March, the square in front of Vienna's City Hall turns into a massive 9,000 m² ice rink, perfect for skating lovers. There are four large rinks and winding paths through the beautifully lit City Hall Park, with the stunning City Hall and Burgtheater as your backdrop.
One special feature is the "Sky-Rink," an elevated rink that you can reach via a ramp. Before or after skating, warm up with punch or tea, and enjoy delicious Austrian food from outdoor vendors or the alpine hut. In the evening, the entire area lights up in a colourful display. The rink is open seven days a week, making it a winter experience you won’t want to miss.
Ice skating in the cities
Attention!
Before you start skating, always ensure it’s safe to walk and skate on the natural ice rinks. Check the lake’s website for updates or contact the local tourist office for information. If there is no information available, please note that skating is at your own risk.
Ice skating in Carinthia
Lake Weissensee: A picture-perfect natural ice rink
A professional team maintains the natural ice surface, which is up to 40 cm thick and stretches 25 km long. They ensure that the ice skating, curling, and ice hockey rink
Lake Rauschelesee: A stunning natural ice rink
Thanks to its shaded location, Lake Rauschelesee is one of the first to freeze over. The circular track spans 1.9 kilometres, and there are five hockey rinks available.
Ice skating on Lower Austria's lakes
Lake Lunzer See
The mountaineering village of Lunz am See, located in the southwestern part of Lower Austria, is home to the largest natural ice rink in the region, ideal for all ages. For safety, the temperature must drop well below freezing for several days before the rink opens. Once it does, 68 hectares of natural ice are available for skating. If you don't have your own skates, you can rent them at the nearby inn. For updates on ice conditions and weather, be sure to check their blog.
Moorbad Schrems
The Waldviertel region in Lower Austria enjoys below-average winter temperatures, ensuring its small, beautiful lakes will freeze during the colder months. The Moorbad in Schrems, a natural swimming pool that uses healing water from the nearby high moor in summer, transforms into a free ice skating rink during winter.
Lake Erlaufsee
Lake Erlaufsee, located partly in Lower Austria and partly in Styria, regularly freezes over in winter due to its shady location, making it a great spot for various ice sports – including ice diving for the more adventurous. Please note that the natural ice surface is not maintained, cleared of snow, or smoothed. Anyone walking or skating on the lake does so at their own risk!
Ice skating in SalzburgerLand
Zell am See-Kaprun
In winter, Zell am See offers an outdoor ice skating rink, open when the weather permits. There is also an ice skating rink in Kaprun. Ideal for families!
Lake Ritzensee
In winter, Lake Ritzensee stands out with its illuminated ice surface, set against the stunning backdrop of the Steinernes Meer mountain range. The ice surface is regular
Obertrum on the Lake
Obertrum Lake has a 500 m² artificial ice rink right next to Lake Obertrum, with the latter providing a beautiful natural backdrop.
Lake Neusiedler See: A top natural ice rink in central Europe.
Ice skating in Upper Austria's nature
Ice skating in Tirol
Alpbachtal
In the magical Alpbachtal region, the many small lakes freeze over very quickly and turn into mirror-like ice surfaces.
Lake Piburger See in Ötztal
Do your laps on an ice rink that is two kilometres long and four metres wide, snow-free and swept.
Tannheimer Tal
An ice skating rink opens every year in Tannheim in the Tannheimer Tal, one of the most beautiful high valleys in Europe. Enjoy ice skating seven days a week!
Ice skating in Styria
Graz Region
Whether you're gliding peacefully through nature or skating to music, Graz offers well-maintained indoor and outdoor rinks, as well as beautiful natural ice rinks.
Ice skating in Vorarlberg: Whether romantic or sporty, the choice is yours.
Climate Protection Tips
Lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, making them particularly protected in Austria. A healthy lake system supports biodiversity and sustains aquatic life. Here's how we care for our lakes:
Respect designated protection zones for plants and animals.
Don't leave any rubbish on or around the lake.
Avoid using the lake or its shores as a toilet.
Don’t feed fish or birds—leftover food adds unnecessary nutrients.
This might also be interesting
Austria's Cities in Winter
The sights, culture, and architecture, along with the restaurants, enchanting locations, and friendly people, make each of Austria's cities truly unique.
Winter Holidays away from the Slopes
Austria is known for its excellent ski resorts. But there are also numerous experiences to be discovered away from the slopes.