Road Cycling in Austria
Pick up the pace against a spectacular natural backdrop

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Austria offers epic mountain passes, smooth ribbons of asphalt and landscapes that even seasoned pros can't resist. The legendary Großglockner puts your calves to the test, while scenic roads in SalzburgerLand and around Carinthia's lakes promise pure cycling magic.

Austria's cycling culture makes it all possible: Perfectly maintained roads, smart signage and an infrastructure that riders dream of. The crisp mountain air gives you that extra boost on hot summer days – ideal for relaxed rides or a full alpine challenge.

And after the ride? Cosy, bike-friendly accommodation with expert know-how, secure storage, and digital route tips – plus hearty regional cuisine and a well-earned beer.

Tirol: Mountains, as far as your bike can take you

Ötztal glacier road

Road cycling at 2,830 metres – the highest asphalted point in the Alps accessible by road. A serious challenge with a 10.5% gradient.

Ötztal glacier road

Innsbruck – Kühtai

This 110-kilometre tour includes around 1,720 steep and demanding metres of elevation – with breathtaking views guaranteed.

Innsbruck – Kühtai

Giro Region 31: Alpbachtal

Away from busy main roads, the route follows quiet country lanes and side roads in three loops through the entire region.

Giro Region 31: Alpbachtal

Lienz Dolomites loop

122 kilometres, 2,300 metres of elevation and three mountain passes await road cyclists here. A maximum gradient of 17 percent pushes riders to their limits.

Lienz Dolomites loop

Zillertal High Road

Long, steep, and offering breathtaking views of the Tux, Kitzbühel and Zillertal Alps – these are the hallmarks of the routes.

Zillertal High Road

SalzburgerLand: Lakes and Mountains

SalzburgerLand-Salzkammergut region

Ever since Mondsee, Attersee-Attergau, Fuschlsee, Wolfgangsee, Salzburger Seenland and Eugendorf joined forces, racing cyclists have been flocking here.

SalzburgerLand-Salzkammergut region

Salzburger Sportwelt

Eight towns have joined forces to create this sports region, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

Salzburger Sportwelt

Cycling & biking in Pinzgau

No matter where you get on your bike in the Pinzgau: The mountain panorama of the Hohe Tauern, Pinzgau Grass Mountains and Limestone Alps follows wherever you go.

Cycling & biking in Pinzgau

Vorarlberg: Impressive tours and challenging climbs

From Au-Schoppernau to the Hochtannberg pass

Covering 245 km in eleven hours, this tour pushes your fitness to the limit – but the stunning scenery makes it all worthwhile.

Au-Schoppernau – Hochtannberg pass

Beginners tour on the Schnepfegg

This circular tour is ideal for beginners or anyone looking to enjoy a relaxed 1.5-hour ride.

Schnepfegg

Vorarlberg 4-passes tour

A spectacular panoramic tour through Vorarlberg’s most beautiful valleys, taking in four mountain passes along the way.

Vorarlberg 4-passes tour

Discover all road bike routes in Vorarlberg.

Upper Austria: Scenic tours & summit victories

Limestone Alps Tour Bella Bista

One of the most beautiful tours in the region. From the historic old town of Steyr over beautiful hills in the foothills of the Alps and the Limestone Alps.

Limestone Alps Tour Bella Bista

Bad Goisern – Lake Attersee

This tour takes you 128 kilometres through the Salzkammergut region, passing the delightful villages of Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Bad Goisern – Lake Attersee

Road bike tour "Three Chairs"

This challenging road bike tour promises breathtaking summit delights such as the "Dreisesselberg" (Three Chairs Mountain).

Road bike tour "Three Chairs"

3-Pass road bike tour

The 3-pass road bike tour really heats things up and leads from Windischgarsten to Spital am Pyhrn over the Pyhrn Pass to Liezen.

3-Pass road bike tour

Styria - The green heart of Austria

Road bike region Schladming-Dachstein

Quiet mountain roads and valleys are just waiting to be explored, offering stunning natural scenery along the way.

Bike region Schladming-Dachstein

Road bike region Eastern Styria

Quite challenging at times, but mostly a pleasure. After all, there's no need to rush when you've got so much to see and experience in Eastern Styria.

Road bike region Eastern Styria

Road bike region Thermen- & Vulkanland Styria

Soft hills as far as the eye can see. Here, road cyclists have 6.000 kilometres and 14 themed cycle trails to explore.

Bike region Thermen- & Vulkanland

Vulkanland Tour

There may be no towering peaks, but the constant ups and downs through the rolling hills, dotted with sights and attractions, make every ride a rewarding experience.

Vulkanland Tour

Three-countries nature park loop

The route takes you through Austria, Slovenia and Hungary – with nature's stunning beauty taking centre stage.

Three-countries nature park loop

Race Around Austria

The toughest bike race in Austria

Each August, one of Austria's toughest and most emotional cycling races takes place: the Race Around Austria. The route follows the border roads around the entire country – with no stages and the clock running non-stop. Riders cover 2,200 kilometres and 30,000 metres of elevation gain.

Extreme cyclist Christoph Strasser from Graz – winner of the 12th edition – has also created a podcast about the Race Around Austria with Podcastwerkstatt. The first season of Sitzfleisch focuses on the Race Across America, which Strasser has won six times.

Carinthia: Tours and regions in the sunny South

Three-countries road bike tour

A cappuccino in Italy, an afternoon snack in Slovenia and dinner in Carinthia. Experience and enjoy three countries comfortably in one day on a road bike.

Three-countries road bike tour

Lake Klopeinersee region

Southern Carinthia is a road cycling arena consisting of gentle countryside and high mountains. Ideal for anyone who wants to cycle away from everyday life.

Lake Klopeinersee region

Velo Lake Wörthersee

Everything to do with cycling and Lake Wörthersee - a fun combination. For all those who already have experience and all those who want to try out road cycling.

Velo Lake Wörthersee

Fuga300

Event tip: Cycle 300 kilometres from the glacier to the sea on a racing bike. The Alpe-Adria region offers a unique route for this endeavour.

Fuga300

Discover all road cycling routes in Carinthia.

Lower Austria: Impressive routes and regions

Mostviertel region

The varied area around Ötscher, Hochkar and Lake Lunz comes with a challenge for every fitness level.

Mostviertel region

Vienna Woods

The topography of the route behaves like waves in the sea - challenging climbs are always followed by relaxing sections.

Vienna Woods

Viennese Alps

This challenging circular road bike tour offers a change from the otherwise rather flat road bike routes. The start and finish point is in Bad Schönau.

Viennese Alps

Burgenland: Long routes through the Pannonian Plain

Tour de Vine

The 82-kilometre tour leads through the wine region of southern Burgenland. The last section is untypically steep for Burgenland.

Tour de Vine

Geschriebenstein Giro

The almost 60-kilometre tour can be cycled in both directions. Stadtschleining with the Friedensburg Schlaining is one of the highlights of the route.

Geschriebenstein Giro

Sonnenberg Giro

36 entertaining and undulating kilometres with 305 metres of elevation gain make this tour a popular ride.

Sonnenberg Giro

Discover all road cycling routes in Burgenland.

FAQs

Here’s what to pack for road cycling tours in the Austrian Alps:

  • A lightweight, well-maintained road bike with mountain-friendly gearing

  • Cycling helmet (not mandatory in Austria, but strongly recommended)

  • Cycling jerseys and shorts for different weather conditions

  • Windproof and waterproof jackets

  • Arm and leg warmers for changing temperatures

  • Gloves and UV-protection cycling glasses

  • High-factor sunscreen

  • Water bottle and energy snacks

  • Smartphone with offline maps or a bike computer with navigation

  • Basic repair kit (spare tube, multitool, mini pump)

  • First aid kit

  • Cash

Yes, Austria offers a wide range of guided road cycling tours:

  • Many specialist tour operators offer guided rides in all Alpine regions of Austria.

  • Numerous road cycling hotels organise regular guided tours for guests.

  • Tours are available for all levels – from beginners to experienced riders.

Road cycling in Austria is generally a relaxed and enjoyable experience. With its well-developed road network and mostly smooth asphalt, the country offers ideal conditions. In popular cycling regions, road cyclists are a common sight, so drivers are used to sharing the road. Signs along many routes also remind motorists to be considerate.

Outside cities and main roads, traffic is usually light. However, tourist hotspots and famous mountain passes can get busy in peak season. Wearing a helmet and high-visibility clothing further enhances safety.

This might also be interesting

Cycling in Austria

Along rushing rivers, through rolling hills or on challenging mountain trails: cycling in Austria is more than just getting around, it's a way of life.

Cycling in Austria

Austria's Provinces

Austria’s nine provinces offer an exciting and colourful variety. Perfect for a refreshing holiday where the authentic meets the unique.

Provinces in Austria

Sights in Austria

Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.

Sights in Austria

Culinary Delights and Experiences in Austria

In the Alps, on mountain pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests and in vineyards, people are on a mission: To refine valuable products.

Delights and Culinary Experiences
Discover the Best of Austria