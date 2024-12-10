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Austria's Provinces
Nine regions, countless perspectives: Austria's diversity of nature, culture and enjoyment

Austria's provinces in winter
Austria offers a variety of travel destinations, from Alpine regions to lakes, nature, culture, family holidays, activities and moments of enjoyment.

Austria’s nine provinces bring together striking contrasts: alpine mountain landscapes and gentle rolling hills, vibrant cities and peaceful natural settings, deep-rooted traditions and a modern way of life. Each province has its own character – together, they showcase Austria’s diversity as a travel destination.

In the east, Burgenland charms with vineyards, soft hills and wide views across Lake Neusiedl. Carinthia combines mountains and clear lakes to create a playground for families and active travellers. Lower Austria impresses with its vineyards, Danube floodplains and historic sites. Upper Austria blends lakes, hills and its lively capital, Linz – ideal for both nature and cultural experiences. SalzburgerLand brings together tradition and Alpine scenery, while Styria draws visitors with forests, wine and moments of culinary pleasure. Tirol is a haven for mountain sports enthusiasts, Vorarlberg surprises with its light Alpine feel and modern timber architecture, and Vienna pulses as a centre of culture and cuisine.

Each province offers its own mix of nature, culture, sport and gastronomy – authentic, welcoming and suited to every style of holiday.

Austria's nine provinces

Hiking in the Alps, summer holidays by the lake, cultural highlights in the cities. Nature, culture, cuisine, wellness, activity and relaxation come together to create experiences full of genuine quality of life.

Austria's cities, culture & sights

Enjoy exploring Austria’s cities and their many remarkable sights – historic squares, palaces, museums and contemporary architecture. Each capital has its own rhythm and atmosphere, felt in its cultural hotspots, neighbourhoods and cafés.
Movement and relaxation in nature

Active holidays in Austria

Whether in the water, in the forest or in the mountains – in Austria, it is always the right time to be active. Nature here offers a wealth of ways to get moving in the truest sense. Being active means stepping outside and reconnecting with your body.

Across gentle hiking trails and alpine pastures, through forests and along crystal-clear rivers and lakes, the landscape opens up countless options for an active holiday: hikes, mountain bike tours, yoga in the Alps or time by the water. Impressive peaks and pristine lakes become a playground for families and adventure seekers alike, for those looking to unwind as well as those chasing a physical challenge.

Whether you are exploring actively or simply enjoying nature, warmth and hospitality are always part of the experience. In Austria’s great outdoors, everyone finds their own space for movement and relaxation.

Activities in Austria

Cuisine in Austria's provinces

In the Alps, on alpine pastures, by lakes, along rivers, in forests and vineyards, people share a common aim: refining high-quality products. Discover how the connection between nature and flavour comes to life on the plate. Experience the authentic tastes of Austria!

What it means to travel sustainably

Anyone who manages to balance their own well-being with a sense of responsibility for the environment at home will naturally want to travel sustainably too. A green holiday means being inspired and experiencing beautiful things – whilst showing consideration for nature, climate protection and harmonious coexistence with the people who live in the holiday region:

Nature
Those who travel sustainably treat unspoilt nature and well-maintained cultural landscapes with respect and responsibility.

Accommodation and transport
Those who travel sustainably choose accommodation with sustainability certification and opt for sustainable transport.

Socio-cultural sustainability
Those who travel sustainably are open to mutual understanding and can count on accessibility and cultural inclusion.

FAQs

Austria has nine provinces: Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tirol, Vorarlberg and Vienna.

Austria's nine provinces combine striking contrasts within a small area: alpine mountain ranges and rolling hills, vibrant cities and tranquil natural settings, a culture steeped in tradition and a modern way of life. Each province has its own distinct character – together, they showcase Austria's diversity as a holiday destination.

From spring to autumn, Austria's provinces offer a wide range of experiences: hiking and cycling in the countryside, swimming in lakes, cultural explorations in towns and cities, and culinary delights ranging from Alpine cuisine to wine regions. Added to this are relaxing breaks in regions renowned for their gastronomy and wellness.

All the provinces offer a wide range of options for active holidays – from alpine tours in Tirol, the SalzburgerLand region or Vorarlberg, to gentle cycling and walking routes in Burgenland, Styria or Lower Austria, right through to water sports and nature experiences in Carinthia and Upper Austria.

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