Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.

In winter, and especially during the Christmas season, Graz transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Twinkling lights illuminate every corner and the city’s historic squares shimmer in festive splendour. The enchanting Christmas markets beckon with the irresistible aromas of punch and gingerbread, while soft music and the sound of joyous laughter fill the air, creating an atmosphere of warmth and cheer.

For those wishing to take in the beauty of Graz from above and get their bearings, there is no better spot than the Schlossberg. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular will take you from the Old Town to this beloved lookout point. Here, the iconic clock tower, the city’s proud symbol, stands watch over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the city below.

Facts about Graz
Population:approx. 289,000
State capital:of the province of Styria
Area:127 km²
Altitude:365 m
Viewpoint:Schlossberg
Local mountain:Schöckl (1,445 m)

On a tour, you’ll not only admire the facades of beautiful houses and the rooftops of the old town from above but also discover hidden courtyards.

Graz from every perspective

Top highlights

Advent markets: Christmas just around the corner

Schlossberg and Clock Tower: A scenic hike to the panoramic

Murinsel: Float on a shell in the middle of the Mur River

Discover inner courtyards: Look behind the facades

Carillon: Listen to 24 bells

Capital of delight: Popular meeting places to enjoy

Activities in and around Graz

Tours

City tours and round trips

Explore the creative Lendviertel

Old town tour

"The friendly alien"

Kunsthaus Graz

The people of Graz affectionately refer to the Kunsthaus Graz as "The friendly alien." Like a giant droplet, it landed in the city in 2003, when Graz was the European Capital of Culture. This strikingly modern building has since become a symbol of the university city, dazzling visitors with both its controversial exterior and the thought-provoking exhibitions it houses. Through one of the so-called "nozzles" – the building’s trunk-like openings – visitors are treated to a view of the clock tower. In this way, the architects have deliberately created a link between two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The light façade facing the city centre allows artists and curators to communicate and interact with the urban space.

The Kunsthaus Café is a popular gathering spot for Graz’s creative crowd, students, and, of course, lovers of contemporary art.

From traditional to Avant-Garde: A fascinating journey through the museums.

Museums and galleries

Sights in Styria

Discover

Top events

Christmas in Graz

04/11/2024 - 06/01/2025
div. Locations

Enjoy the highlights of Advent in Graz and Styria. Let yourself be enchanted by the romantic lights, the gleaming ice crib, the giant Rathaus Advent calendar, and more.

Christmas markets in Graz

New year's eve in Graz

31 Dec 2024
Hauptplatz
New year's Eve

Opera Graz

21/09/2024 - 29/06/2025
Opernhaus Graz
Opera Graz

Styriarte

07/10/2024 - 02/06/2025
Schloss Eggenberg
Styriarte

Experience culinary delights in Styria.

Discover Styrian cuisine

Eating and drinking in Graz

Starcke Haus: A gourmet restaurant on the Schlossberg

Genießerei: Fresh cuisine from the farmers market

Edegger-Tax: A bakery fit for royalty in the city centre

Frankowitsch: Sandwiches and fine patisserie

The Herzl Weinstube: The old styrian inn

Recipes

Styrian Pot Roast

This pork pot roast is a favourite from Styria.

Show recipe

Styrian Breaded Chicken Salad

Make this Styrian specialty at home.

Show recipe

Styrian Fried Chicken

Try that classic from the Styrian cuisine based on a recipe by Johann Lafer.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

In the city centre: Grand Hotel Wiesler

At the train station: Hotel Daniel

At the Schlossberg: Schlossberg Hotel

Explore culture: Mobile on the road

Graz Card

With the Graz Card, you can enjoy full mobility and cultural highlights all in one. Travel comfortably by train, tram or bus to museums and sights - ideal for exploring with the whole family! Available for 24, 48 or 72 hours.

Highlights:

  • Free travel in fare zone 101, including the airport

  • Free travel on the Schlossbergbahn and Schlossberg lift

  • Free admission to many museums

  • Free tour of the old town

  • Discounts in and around Graz

  • 2 children's tickets up to 15 years per adult ticket included

Graz Card

FAQs

The mixture of historical and modern sights makes Graz a special city that offers art and culture as well as innovation.

  • Schlossberg and Clock Tower: The landmark of Graz offers a fantastic view over the city. The Schlossbergbahn cable car or the Schlossberg lift will take you to the top in comfort.

  • Old Town of Graz: As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Old Town impresses with its historic buildings, narrow streets and charming squares.

  • Mur Island: A modern architectural project on the Mur - half island, half-bridge - with a café and amphitheatre.

  • Kunsthaus Graz: Known as the "Friendly Alien", this futuristic building combines modern art with innovative design.

  • Eggenberg Palace: A magnificent baroque palace with beautiful gardens, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Main square and town hall: The heart of the city with impressive architecture and lively hustle and bustle.

The diversity of culture, history, modern architecture and excellent cuisine makes Graz a fascinating city.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Site: The old town of Graz is a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its well-preserved historic buildings and charming alleyways.

  • City of Design: Graz has been recognised by UNESCO as a "City of Design" and is known for its creative scene and innovative architectural projects such as the Kunsthaus and the Mur Island.

  • Culinary Delights: Graz is known as the "culinary capital" of Austria and spoils you with regional specialities and fresh products from the farmers' market.

  • Student City: With several universities and technical colleges, Graz has a lively student scene that characterises city life.

  • Eggenberg Palace: The baroque palace is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and impresses with its magnificent architecture and beautiful gardens.

As the "culinary capital" of Austria, Graz offers an impressive selection of first-class restaurants, inns and cosy cafés. Here are some recommendations for culinary experiences in the city:

  • Der Steirer: An inn that offers Styrian cuisine in a modern style.

  • The Gasthaus Die Herzl: Offers Styrian cuisine in a rustic ambience.

  • Aiola Upstairs: Offers not only regional specialities but also a breathtaking view over the city.

  • The Genießerei am Markt offers regional products in a modern ambience.

  • Frankowitsch is an institution in Graz and is known for its legendary bread rolls.

  • The Hofbäckerei Edegger-Tax is the oldest bakery in Graz and is known for its handmade baked goods.

  • Kaffee Weitzer: A stylish café in the historic hotel of the same name.

  • Omas Teekanne is a cosy café with a view of the clock tower.

An overview of the current Events in Graz can be found on the official website of Graz Tourism. There you will find, among other things:

  • The Styrian Autumn Festival, which presents international art and culture.

  • The Styriate - The Festival of Early Music in Eggenberg Castle.

  • The Graz Opera is one of Austria's leading opera houses and offers a varied program ranging from classical operas and operettas to modern productions.

  • Aufsteirern: This festival of Styrian folk culture not only offers music and dance but also numerous stalls with traditional delicacies from the region.

