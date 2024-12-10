Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.

In winter, and especially during the Christmas season, Graz transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Twinkling lights illuminate every corner and the city’s historic squares shimmer in festive splendour. The enchanting Christmas markets beckon with the irresistible aromas of punch and gingerbread, while soft music and the sound of joyous laughter fill the air, creating an atmosphere of warmth and cheer.

For those wishing to take in the beauty of Graz from above and get their bearings, there is no better spot than the Schlossberg. A climb of 260 steps or a ride on the Schlossberg funicular will take you from the Old Town to this beloved lookout point. Here, the iconic clock tower, the city’s proud symbol, stands watch over Graz, offering breathtaking views of the city below.