The Most Beautiful Sights in Carinthia

Visitors to scenic Carinthia will be delighted by the relaxed way of life and the many cultural excursion destinations.

Carinthia, Austria’s southernmost province, captivates with its impressive blend of nature and culture. Surrounded by majestic mountains and dotted with sparkling lakes, the region exudes a unique sense of ease and joy. Here, Alpine charm meets Mediterranean influences, reflected not only in the mild climate but also in the lifestyle of the Carinthian people.

The state capital, Klagenfurt, with its historic city centre and charming old town, is the perfect starting point for exploring the region. The lively cafés and the city’s Mediterranean flair invite visitors to linger. However, it’s the many lakes, such as Lake Wörthersee and Lake Millstatt, that make Carinthia truly special. Crystal-clear waters, framed by green hills, provide ideal conditions for watersports or simply relaxing by the shore.

For those interested in culture, Millstatt Abbey or Hochosterwitz Castle are must-sees. Carinthia is also a paradise for hikers and cyclists. The Hohe Tauern National Park, with its untouched nature, and the Nock Mountains, with their gentle peaks, offer breathtaking views. Carinthia offers all of this in an atmosphere defined by a distinctive sense of ease and an unmistakable zest for life.