Knowledge that blends pleasure and tradition: Herbs are a true treasure! They enrich our cuisine and bring a natural, authentic charm to hikes, hotels, and villages.

Austria's herbs are a natural world full of treasures. Herbs are true all-rounders. They enhance our cuisine, have enriched natural healing traditions for generations, and now play a starring role in the world of wellness. How wonderful that garden herbs and wild herbs alike are regaining the value they so deserve. Entire villages have made these special plants their focus, bringing them to life in “herb villages” where you can experience them with all your senses.

Ancient knowledge about culinary and healing herbs breathes life into this fascinating world. On guided herb walks, in herb hotels, workshops, cooking classes, and even on menus, visitors can enjoy the magic of herbs up close. From the herb village of Irschen in Carinthia’s Drau Valley to fragrant herb hikes through the blooming meadows of Vorarlberg and Styria — everywhere, nature’s bounty is ready to be discovered. Herb hotels invite you to relax and unwind with natural treatments and aromatic herb gardens.

Let yourself be surprised! These journeys into the world of herbs offer a refreshing new perspective on nature, taste, and well-being.