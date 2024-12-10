Holidays in a Monastery: Reignite your inner flame
In Austria, many historic monasteries and abbeys open their doors to guests, offering a haven where the hustle and bustle of everyday life is left behind. Here, silence and mindfulness take centre stage, revealing what often goes unnoticed in daily life: The rhythm of your own breath, a renewed warmth in your heart, or the simple beauty of a blooming rose in the monastery garden.
These retreats are often about reconnecting with the flow of life, feeling a sense of unity with the creative forces of nature, or simply experiencing a new zest for life. Find your "Lebensgefühl" in Austria.
Retreat and Health Resort Marienkron
When the external influences the internal: At the Marienkron Health Retreat, spiritual healing goes hand in hand with physical well-being. Reopened in May 2019 after a complete rebuild, Marienkron is considered one of Austria’s most modern health retreats, specialising in gut health and overall wellness.
Today, 14 sisters reside in the Marienkron Abbey. With their spiritual offerings, such as seminars on short meditative retreats or Qigong, they enrich the retreat’s diverse programmes and highlight its unique character.
Wernberg Monastery
Perched idyllically above the Drau River near Villach, the Renaissance-style Wernberg Monastery Castle offers spiritual programmes and creative courses for those in search of meaning. The monastery’s restaurant serves dishes prepared with produce from its own farm. Since 1935, the Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood have lived and managed the castle, guided by their principle of 'responsible stewardship of creation and all its beings.
St. Georgen Abbey hotel
A Carinthian getaway for the senses: Start your day with a hearty breakfast featuring local produce at the Hotel St. Georgen Abbey, providing energy for what lies ahead. Gazing out at the Längsee, framed by water lilies, your soul begins to unwind. A walk through the monastery’s garden and the gently rolling hills of Central Carinthia revitalises both body and mind. If the weather turns, the baroque church in the 1,000-year-old abbey offers a serene indoor retreat.
Heiligenkreuz Abbey
Founded in 1133, the monastery is surprisingly youthful: Most of its approximately 80 monks are under the age of 50. Many of them discovered their calling through the internet and email. The Benedictines embrace modern media to reach as many people as possible and share their mission with the world.
This balance is what defines Heiligenkreuz Abbey: Understanding the value of time while steadfastly adhering to traditional beliefs and monastic rules. Guests are welcome but must embrace one essential principle: To become silent and remain silent. Here, silence is sacred.
Pernegg Monastery
At Pernegg, fasting is always part of the retreat into silence. Professional fasting guides support guests in their chosen dietary reset, which begins with a week-long stay. Nature plays a key role, offering solace through the challenges of fasting. Almost all activities take place outdoors – in the monastery garden, the forest, or the meadows.
A typical day might start with a group morning walk to the nearby forest, where movement meditation provides a gentle way to wake up. Each week focuses on a different theme, ranging from Tibetan healing yoga, writing, golfing, and singing to Waldviertel hiking fasts, dancing, painting, or acting.
Göttweig Benedictine Abbey
For centuries, Göttweiger mountain in Lower Austria has drawn people seeking rejuvenation for body and soul. The retreat house opened in 1983 within the baroque complex and provides a safe haven for those embarking on a spiritual journey. Guests retreat into silence for three to five days, guided spiritually by one of the Göttweig fathers.
For those who prefer to recharge their energy without a structured programme, the monastery also offers a "Holiday in the Monastery" option.
Augustinian Monastery Reichersberg
“The soul is nourished by what brings it joy.” True to this guiding principle, the 940-year-old monastery welcomes all who seek peace and relaxation in a warm, welcoming environment.
The Augustinian Canons’ Abbey of Reichersberg is situated on the Upper Austrian side of the Inn River, between Braunau and Passau. Guests here can escape the pressures of daily life, rediscovering what truly matters. The canons offer seminars on a range of topics, including music, painting, crafts, and spiritual and life guidance. For relaxation, the baroque abbey garden, preserved in its original design, provides a serene natural retreat.
"Places of Healing"
"Places of Healing" are nine retreats designed to nurture body, mind, and soul. Nestled in the stunning landscapes of SalzburgerLand and the green city of Salzburg, these historic monasteries and spiritual centres radiate the calming power of silence.
These sanctuaries invite you to leave the demands of daily life behind, recharge your energy, and truly reflect. Steeped in deep-rooted spirituality, they provide the perfect setting for inner contemplation and rejuvenation.
St. Lambrecht Abbey
Pause the constant flow of information and take time for reflection: The Benedictine Abbey of St. Lambrecht in Styria offers the "School of Being" with a well-balanced programme of seminars.
The abbey’s offerings range from fasting retreats and painting workshops to breathing and meditation courses. Leaders can re-centre themselves through spiritual retreats, while seminars such as “Update – Am I Still on Track?” or “When Silence Screams” aim to free participants from the pressures of everyday life. At the "School of Being," attendees experience the tranquillity of monastic life, with ample time for meditation, silence, and prayer.
Abbeys and monasteries with a rich culture
Klosterneuburg Abbey: Gallery of Modern Art
Just ten minutes from Vienna, secular and spiritual art are combined in a contemporary interpretation.
St. Paul Abbey Museum: Carinthia's treasure house
Works by Rubens and Van Dyck can be admired here. The most important treasure from the 11th century, the Adelheid Cross, is also on display.
The most magnificent abbeys and monasteries in Austria: Places of power and silence
