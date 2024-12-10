Top 5 Austrian Dishes You Need to Try

Wiener Schnitzel

Many of the dishes considered to be classic Austrian recipes today would never have seen the light of day without intercultural dialogue. Austrians have always been true masters in the art of uniting a wide variety of cultural influences on a single plate.

Take, for example, the famous Wiener Schnitzel. Its roots are to be found not in Vienna but in Venice. Italian chefs were frying meat in a breadcrumb wrapper as early as the sixteenth century, and before that the Jewish population of Constantinople did the same. According to legend, this form of fried meat was brought to Austria around 1857 by the Austrian field marshal Count Radetzky. Austrian chefs perfected the recipe during the late imperial age, making Wiener Schnitzel what it is today: an incomparable Austrian delicacy.