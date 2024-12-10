Vorarlberg tastes of fresh nature, handmade quality, and creative cuisine. Discover regional specialities, unique places to indulge, and exciting culinary experiences.

Creative in nature

In Vorarlberg, chefs have the best ingredients right at their doorstep: fresh fruits and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from the meadows, fish from Lake Constance, and cheese from the Alps—like the typical Sura Kees."

You’ll find regional specialities and souvenirs at farmers’ markets, farm shops, and small delicatessens. If you like, you can get hands-on experience by taking a cooking or cheese-making class.

Creative chefs turn these high-quality ingredients into something even better: wild herbs, hay aromas, or Riebel corn take on exciting new roles. Fresh cheese and caramelised whey ("Sig") make for truly special desserts.

The ambience, often in the style of Vorarlberg’s traditional architecture, complements the culinary experience perfectly. Add a beer from one of the local breweries, a fine schnapps, or fresh spring water—and the indulgence is complete.