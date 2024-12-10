The Most Beautiful Sights in Upper Austria
The best view of the city of Linz can be enjoyed from the Pöstlingberg. Linz's Lentos Museum showcases contemporary Austrian art, and in the evening, the colourful glass cube interacts with the changing LED façade of the Ars Electronica Center. The Music Theatre at the Volksgarten impresses with its modern architecture and media technology. Meanwhile, the Mural Harbor Gallery features large-scale urban art.
Unique nature experiences
Upper Austria offers some particularly beautiful spots for a nature escape: the 5fingers viewing platform, the "Schlögener Schlinge" with its stunning view of the Danube, or the Dachstein Caves. Take the Schafberg Railway from St. Wolfgang to the top of Schafberg, discover the romantic Ort Castle in the middle of Lake Traun, or immerse yourself in the vibrant medieval atmosphere of Clam Castle.
Places of encounter
The Augustinian Canons' Abbey of St. Florian near Linz is a renowned pilgrimage site with an impressive library and a jewel of Austrian Baroque architecture. The Schlägl Abbey serves as the spiritual centre of the Mühlviertel and is famous for its organ concerts. At Schlierbach Abbey, organic cheese is made by the monks. In the modern show dairy, visitors can watch the cheesemakers at work and sample the famous Schlierbach cheese.
The capital, Linz
Ars Electronica Center
Talking on the phone with an android, petting a robotic seal, or cloning your favourite plant under expert guidance: the Ars Electronica Center is an interactive museum dedicated to hands-on learning about scientific discoveries and technological connections. It’s an idea with real impact, reflected in the vibrant, colour-changing 5,100-square-metre LED façade of the glass cube on the Danube.
The interaction between experts from the fields of art and science with their audience also defines the Ars Electronica Festival, held annually in Linz. This event brings digital media art into the public sphere, making it visible and accessible to all.
Other sights in the city of Linz
Lentos Art Museum
The museum showcases contemporary art in Austria. The building’s striking glass and exposed concrete façade, located along the Danube, is as dynamic as the art within.
State theatre and music theatre
At the modern opera house by the Volksgarten, the audience is welcome even outside of performances, when they can join a behind-the-scenes tour.
Mural Harbor
The gallery showcases the full spectrum of urban art in a large-scale format. Visits are available as part of a guided tour with a booked guide.
Nature experiences in Upper Austria
5fingers viewing platform
On the Dachstein Krippenstein plateau, the viewing platform juts out over a 400-metre / 1312 foot drop. The five different walkways provide spectacular views of the lakes in the Salzkammergut—a truly breathtaking panorama. The platform is illuminated until midnight, making it visible from a distance.
One footbridge is made entirely of glass and will set your pulse racing. Not for the faint-hearted!
More nature highlights in Upper Austria
Schlögener Schlinge
One famous natural gem in Upper Austria is the Schlögener Schlinge. From the "Steiner Felsen" viewpoint, you’ll enjoy a stunning, one-of-a-kind view of the Danube.
SchafbergBahn on Lake Wolfgangsee
Since 1893, the steam-powered train – Austria's steepest cog railway – has been chugging its way from St. Wolfgang to the top of the Schafberg.
Abbeys, castles and palaces in Upper Austria
The Imperial Villa in Bad Ischl: Summer residence of the imperial family
"Oh, how I long for dear, dear Ischl," wrote the 15-year-old Crown Prince Franz Joseph in 1845 to his mother. A visit to the Kaiservilla—the wedding gift from Archduchess Sophie to the young couple, Franz Joseph I and Elisabeth—reveals why this neoclassical residence captured the Emperor's heart far more than the splendour of his Viennese palaces.
The rooms still exude the spirit of a bygone era; it feels as if Emperor Franz Joseph I had just stepped out of his study to indulge in his favourite pastime, hunting.
Even today, on the 18th of August, Bad Ischl celebrates the birthday of Franz Joseph I with the "Kaiserfest," a ceremonial event filled with joy and tradition.
More abbeys, castles and palaces in Upper Austria
Ort Castle on Lake Traunsee
Due to its picturesque setting—perched on a small island in the middle of Lake Traun, accessible via a wooden bridge—this castle is a popular destination for day trips.
Clam Castle in the Mühlviertel
This medieval castle is still a hub of activity: visitors can explore a fully furnished and inhabited fortress. In summer, the concert grounds come alive with rock music.
St. Florian Abbey near Linz
The baroque Augustinian monastery impresses with its grand library, the marble hall, the "Bruckner Organ" in the basilica, and the crypt of composer Anton Bruckner.
Schlierbach Abbey
This magnificent Baroque monastery is known for its stained glass and organic cheese specialties. Immerse yourself in the monastery’s spiritual world on a guided tour.
Appreciate nature, protect nature
In Austria, nature sets the tone: nature reserves, national parks, pristine lakes, and unspoiled landscapes. As a pioneer of organic farming, Austria leads Europe in organic farmland, with biodiversity conservation playing a significant role. Across the country, people are deeply aware of their ecological treasures, driving their commitment to sustainability. Forests and Alpine pastures are carefully tended, waterways are kept clean, and natural areas are protected, all to foster biodiversity. Preserving these habitats for people, animals, plants, and the climate is a forward-thinking priority in Austria.
How wonderful that the balance between personal well-being and responsibility comes so naturally. Guests here embrace the opportunity for a truly sustainable holiday.
