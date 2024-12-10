Wine taverns in Vienna
There are more than 100 wine taverns in Vienna - from typical ones with a buffet and warm dishes to hidden treasures in the vineyards. In these cosy spots, the vintners serve their easy-to-drink young wines from the latest harvest.
This tradition dates back to 1784, when Emperor Joseph II issued the decree granting the right to open Buschenschanken. The bunch of pine branches at the entrance, along with the “Ausg’steckt” sign (we’re open!), remains a symbol of these wine taverns where Vienna’s spirit comes alive. It’s no wonder that Viennese Heurigen culture has been recognised as an intangible UNESCO heritage since 2019.
Vienna and wine
Vienna is the only major city in Europe with serious wine production. The first vineyards were planted as early as the 12th century. The "WienWein" winegrowers' group, an association of six wineries, was formed to showcase the potential of Viennese wine.
The Viennese like to drink a "Spritz" at the Heurigen: This is a dry wine mixed with soda or mineral water - perfectly light and refreshing. Cheers!
Viticulture in Vienna
The green outskirts of Vienna are home to the city’s vineyards: Twelve wine-growing areas span around 600 hectares in a semicircle from south to north along the foothills of the Vienna Woods. Approximately 80 percent of the varieties grown are white wines, such as Grüner Veltliner, Weißburgunder, and Chardonnay.
The "Wiener Gemischter Satz" is unique - and the city's most traditional white wine. Since 2013, this varietal mix holds DAC status, officially recognised as a regional quality wine. It’s a true taste of terroir!
"Ausg'steckt is" (It's open!)
Wieninger wine tavern
The biodynamic wines range from uncomplicated to complex, the delicacies are made from the best products, and the view is an experience in itself.
Mayer winery and wine tavern on Pfarrplatz
Wines from top vineyards and homemade, even vegan dishes: The baroque suburban house where Beethoven once lived is considered the epitome of Viennese wine tavern culture.
Sirbu wine tavern
With a view of the Kahlenberg, Leopoldsberg and over the city, you can relax on the terrace or in the conservatory - with exquisite wines and a classic buffet.
Wailand winery and wine tavern
The ambience and view are among the most beautiful, the upscale wine tavern cuisine also offers vegan options and the wines are first-class.
Heuriger Schübel-Auer
A cosy place: The house and courtyard are charming, the cuisine is sophisticated, the Krautfleckerl are legendary, and the wines are sparkling and refreshing.
Buschenschank Fuhrgassl-Huber
A rustic wine tavern located between vineyards, offering a buffet and fine wines as well as specialties such as goose, herring feast and vegetarian and vegan dishes.
Hans & Fritz wine tavern
Beef tartare, ceviche and a view of Vienna: Run by Michelin-starred chef Juan Amador and winemaker Fritz Wieninger, this restaurant offers modern Heurigen snacks, vegan options and natural wines.
Organic winegrowing and Buschenschank Obermann
Organic Veltliner and rosé by the glass, a wine tavern snack on a plate and grilled poultry are available at Obermann in the cosy courtyard. Picnics in the vineyard, too!
Organic winery and Heuriger Zahel
Old meets new: Organic Gemischter Satz, home-made Heuriger classics with organic sourdough bread and newly interpreted Buchteln in a historical setting.
Heurige and Buschenschänken
These are quintessentially Austrian social spots, where regional wines are served in a relaxed atmosphere alongside small or hearty delicacies.
A "Buschenschank" exclusively serves its own wines and cold dishes and drinks made from its own produce.
A "Heuriger", on the other hand, is a wine bar that is open all year round and may also serve hot dishes and drinks. The ingredients do not necessarily have to come from the restaurant's own gardens. Only the current "heuriger" young wine must be on the menu.