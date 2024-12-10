Vienna is a city in the world after which a cuisine is named – the Viennese Cuisine. So it is not surprising that Vienna attracts creative award-winning chefs.

Imposing on the table

If you are looking for the aromas and flavours of Viennese cuisine, you will find them in Viennese Beisln, inns, restaurants and coffee houses. Surrounded by art, culture and vineyards (with a view of the Danube), the "Heurige" turns out to be a highlight with a glass of wine. Vienna is the only metropolis in the world that has significant viticulture within its city limits.

Speaking of art: Vienna is a melting pot of different cultures and this inspires chefs to create impressive works of art and bring them to the plate in every hidden corner of the city. In Vienna, timeless and contemporary food culture naturally sit side by side. Whether on wooden benches, coffee house chairs or designer chairs.

In the kitchen, the artists pay attention to ingredients that come from the region. Farmers bring fresh fruit, vegetables, fish and meat from the fertile Danube region to Vienna's markets and restaurants. These valuable foods are especially coveted by the gourmet chefs and are valued as highly as gold.