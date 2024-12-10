Cable Cars in Austria
Sustainability in the Alps
Responsible Mountain Adventures
Take the gondola up high! Austria’s cable cars offer nature enthusiasts the renowned joy of reaching mountain peaks. There’s good news for the environmentally conscious: cable cars are among the most sustainable transport systems. Energy optimization measures have been developed and successfully implemented over the years.
Eco-friendly and Accessible
There is a wide range of sustainable cable cars offering breathtaking views:
In Tirol, the Ellmau-Hartkaiserbahn provides views of the Kaiser Mountains.
The Gerlossteinbahn in the Zillertal offers summer access to mountain biking routes and a zip line, as well as winter skiing.
The Hössbahn in Hinterstoder takes you to numerous hiking trails and via ferratas, with stunning views of the Totes Gebirge between Styria and Upper Austria.
The Zwölferhorn cable car offers beautiful views of the Salzkammergut lakes and takes only eleven minutes to reach St. Gilgen's local mountain. It also prioritises social sustainability with its barrier-free design.
Sustainable cable cars in summer & winter
Low power consumption thanks to ongoing modernisation: In the last 10 years, the cable car industry has already been able to save 20% energy. The Nassfeld ski resort shows how it's done.
Use of green electricity: Renewable energy sources are favoured. Zell am Ziller, Hochkrimml and Gerlos, for example, are doing this.
Generating your own energy: Many regions such as the Zillertal Arena produce electricity with photovoltaic and wind power plants.
Holistic mobility: Less private transport because it is easy to get to the cable car by train, for example in the Viennese Alps.
Pioneering ideas include Snow Space Salzburg and the Wilder Kaiser region.
5 sustainable winter sport regions
Dogs are welcome in Cable Cars!
Dogs on holiday are a great companion when hiking! Most cable cars allow you to take your four-legged friends with you. And because the protection of nature and animals is a top priority in alpine regions: Don't forget a muzzle and lead in the cable car and on the hike. And certainly not the "doggie bag"!
In the Scheffau mountain railway in Tirol, for example, with views of the Kitzbühel Alps, the motto is: Dogs welcome! The family-friendly panoramic trail to the Hartkaiser in Ellmau is particularly recommended. The dog-friendly Dachstein Krippenstein cable car in Upper Austria takes you to the 5fingers viewing platform. And in the dog-friendly Vorarlberg region of Montafon, the Montafon cable cars take you to the summits of Muttersberg, Kristberg, Hochjoch and Co.
Tips for a sustainable Winter Holiday
Arrival by Train
Many cable cars are located near ÖBB railway stations or provide shuttle services. The mobility programmes of the climate and model regions also enable convenient, environmentally friendly access to other activities in the area - let's get stuck into the fun!
Particularly well connected to the public transport network by train and bus:
FAQ
Fair Play in Austria
Nature and inspiration are the sources of strength in Austria as a holiday destination - mountains and lakes, art and culture as well as culinary delights are the specialities. All these experiences are increasingly accompanied by awareness and consistent measures for sustainability. At best, the responsibility for people, animals, the environment and the climate is shared by all "participants":
The guests. Those who minimise their carbon footprint and consider the well-being of others are travelling sustainably.
The hosts, who are committed to mutual understanding in accessibility and inclusion, but also to fairness for their employees.
Austria and its regions. With intact landscapes, clean waters, renewable energies and monument protection, they ensure climate-friendly measures.
