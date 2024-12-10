Cattle Processions in Austria

In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.

Depending on the weather, the Alpine summer lasts from June to October. The return of the animals and their keepers to the valley is celebrated in many places with spectacular Almabtrieb processions and traditional customs.

Each year in Austria, farmers, herders and dairymaids lead their animals from the valley up to the mountain pastures in spring. High in the Alps, cows, sheep, goats and horses find lush meadows and wild herbs — a particularly rich and nutritious source of food. Nature, too, benefits from the animals’ summer stay: Alpine farming plays a key role in preserving the cultural landscape and preventing it from becoming overgrown.