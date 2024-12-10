Experience Culinary Carinthia
Enjoy slowly!
Slow food instead of fast food
Travelling through Carinthia, along the sunny southern side of the Alps with its numerous lakes and valleys, you'll encounter people who have realised that true enjoyment requires one thing above all: time. This time isn't just needed for savouring the local specialities, but also for their production. A journey to the Slow Food Travel region, including the Gailtal, Lesachtal, Gitschtal, and Weissensee, is therefore a voyage into traditional craftsmanship – and to producers who are full of dedication.
Farmers, chefs, and artisans work together, focusing on sustainable and organic methods for grain cultivation, fish farming, alpine pasture management, and cheese-making. With great care and passion, they create products that have often been cultivated in the region for centuries. They not only preserve this traditional knowledge but also aim to share the process with guests. Whether it's crimping Carinthian Kasnudeln (the intricate sealing of pasta pockets), baking natural sourdough bread, or making butter on the alpine pastures, the experience is immersive. Chefs bring a modern twist to seemingly familiar ingredients, crafting creative dishes that give these products a new dimension. Their extraordinary interpretations delight those who want to taste authenticity.
Sustainable culinary tips
Slow Food Events: looking over the shoulder of professionals
Genießerhotel "Die Forelle" on Lake Weissensee
Wild fish from Lake Weissensee are something special because they are in limited supply. Marinating these fish with award-winning chef Hannes Müller is an experience.
Gasthof Grünwald in Dellach in the Gailtal valley
Homemade Carinthian pasta with various fillings, and learning the art of "Nudlkrendel" (closing the pasta pockets) from master chefs.
Bärenwirt in Hermagor
Award-winning chef Manuel Ressi reveals tips and tricks from his creative vegetable cuisine. Vegetarian dishes are prepared and tasted together in a workshop.
Hotel Schloss Lerchenhof in Hermagor
Bacon master and castle owner Hans Steinwender introduces his guests to the world of real Gailtal Valley bacon: From animal husbandry to air-drying and tasting
Lissi's cool farm ice cream in the Gailtal valley
Ice cream made from farm milk that is creamy and cool melting and tastes fruity or chocolaty? That's Lissi's farmhouse ice cream.
Lichtengraben Castle in Bad St. Leonhard
Explore the estate with the lord of the castle: Smoke fish, visit the castle and finish off with smoked fish warm from the oven or cheese noodles in the castle.
Bischof farm in Würmlach
In the small alpine dairy on the Bischofalm, Gailtal cheese and butter is made throughout the summer. Guests can learn about butter-making from the farming family.
UNESCO cultural heritage
The Lesach Valley bread making has been declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO; the grain for the bread is still ground in old mills. Who wants to taste the Lesachtal bread and "taste" its ingredients with every bite, your palate goes on a journey: Up to altitudes of up to 1,427 meters, where the grain grows and is harvested in pure nature, and then down to Maria Luggau, where the five water mills are located at 1,179 meters, where the grain is ground for the bakers in the valley. The rich, fruity, valuable and award-winning bread is made in their ovens.
There are also special Slow Food Travel experiences around Lesachtal bread:
Enjoy slow travel: 4 hotels in Carinthia
The culinary travel magazine showcases the best of Carinthian Alps-Adriatic cuisine, distinguished by its short food supply chains and the high-quality processing of its ingredients. This approach brings a diverse range of ever-evolving flavours to the plate. With the Slow Food Magazine, Carinthia sets benchmarks in sustainability, quality, and origin assurance, embodying the genuine commitment of farmers, chefs, and hosts to the principles of "good, clean, and fair" food. Agriculture and tourism work hand in hand to sustainably develop and preserve these vibrant communities.
FAQS
This might also be interesting
Safety Tips for Mountain Hiking
Experiencing nature, testing your limits and embracing the Alpine way of life – for many, mountain hiking is a true revelation. But safety rules are essential.
Libraries and Literary Hotels
Austria's libraries are treasure troves; literary hotels are peaceful hideaways for book lovers. Discover historic locations, tranquillity, and new perspectives.
The Best Day Trips from Vienna
Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.
Hiking for those afraid of Heights
Afraid of heights but still want to explore the mountains? With the right routes and a bit of preparation, mountain hiking can be an enjoyable experience for you too.
Austria - A Land of Water
Austria’s waters, in all their diverse forms, shape the landscape and invite visitors to hike, cycle, raft or take a refreshing swim.
Craftsmanship from Austria
Handcrafted products are something special. In the art of craftsmanship, quality materials matter just as much as tradition and a spirit of innovation.
Cattle Processions in Austria
In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.