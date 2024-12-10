Holidays on an Alpine Pasture
Re-discover Alpine lifestyle
Introduction
In Austria, around 8,400 Alpine pastures are still actively farmed, offering huge variety: from herb pastures and cheese pastures to cattle, sheep and horse pastures. From spring to autumn, you can experience life in the mountain air. Most pastures are farmed between May and September.
As dusk falls and the cool evening air sets in, you’ll quickly notice what’s missing: light pollution and noise. The stars shine as brightly and clearly as nowhere else below. The quiet becomes as tangible as the deepening night. Silence wraps around you, and sleep up here in the mountains is unusually deep and restful.
The most beautiful Alpine pasture regions in Austria
Overnight stays on Alpine pasturesWhat a feeling! Waking up and blinking into a breathtaking world of Alpine pastures and mountains. In many Alpine huts, you’ll stay simply and close to Alm life – complete with cowbell alarm clocks, Alpine breakfasts and views of the dairy farmers at work.
In the Nock mountains
In the UNESCO Carinthian Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, numerous mountain huts such as the Hiaslalm await you with overnight accommodation.
On the Teichalm
The Almhütte Angerwirt is ideal for hiking and cycling tours. The Teichalmsee lake is close by and the Almgasthaus invites you to stop for a bite to eat.
On the Bodenweise
Via the largest Alpine pasture in Lower Austria or the Eng, you head to the Gahns (1,250 m) - a foothill of the Schneeberg with the Knofeleben Nature Friends' Centre.
On the Postalm
In Austria's largest Alpine pasture area, you can spend the night at the "KäseAlm" Rettenegghütte or in rooms at the Lienbachhof.
Here you’ll find Alpine hut holidays in Austria – from simple self-catering huts and mountain farms to comfortable holiday homes and premium huts.
Why is an Alpine pasture holiday so good for you?
Asthma and altitude – a good combination
People with asthma often feel better at higher altitudes because the air is thinner and contains fewer pollutants.
As the body adapts to the altitude, breathing and heart rate increase at first. It usually takes five to seven days for the body to acclimatise to the mountain air.
Pollen, house dust mites and mould decrease significantly with increasing altitude.
Mountain air works wonders
Mountain air strengthens the immune system and reduces stress.
It also stimulates the production of red blood cells.
These fresh red blood cells improve the oxygen supply to the body’s tissues.
The combination of altitude, sunshine, fresh air and vibrant colours stimulates all the senses.
The Alm strengthens body and mind
Simplicity, slowing down, and life on the Alm create space for new thoughts, goals and ideas.
The altitude, peace and darkness have very positive effects on sleep quality.
Asthma and altitude – a good combination
People with asthma often feel better at higher altitudes because the air is thinner and contains fewer pollutants.
As the body adapts to the altitude, breathing and heart rate increase at first. It usually takes five to seven days for the body to acclimatise to the mountain air.
Pollen, house dust mites and mould decrease significantly with increasing altitude.
Mountain air works wonders
Mountain air strengthens the immune system and reduces stress.
It also stimulates the production of red blood cells.
These fresh red blood cells improve the oxygen supply to the body’s tissues.
The combination of altitude, sunshine, fresh air and vibrant colours stimulates all the senses.
The Alm strengthens body and mind
Simplicity, slowing down, and life on the Alm create space for new thoughts, goals and ideas.
The altitude, peace and darkness have very positive effects on sleep quality.
Staying in self-catering hutsSilence – only birdsong, a stream and the sound of cowbells. Being fully present, looking after yourselves. After a short time, you’ll feel it: independence – and a sense of arriving at yourselves.
Hirschalm
Quiet log cabins in the forest with fireplace, sauna and terrace. Relax, enjoy, sit together - everything is possible.
Almhaus Alpenrose, Postalm
Central location on the sunny side with direct access to the hiking trails. The Almhaus offers flats and double rooms and can be rented exclusively.
KernAlm, Mühlviertler Alm
Whether with friends, as a couple or in a small group - at the KernAlm you are undisturbed, completely alone and relaxed in the simplicity of nature.
Landhaus Kurzen, Teichalm
Arriving at the farm means immersing yourself in another time. The farmhouse dating back to 1730 is a retreat for all those in search of the original.
Nockstern Hütte, Turracher Höhe
A secluded house at 1,250 m, surrounded by forest and nature. All yours, yet just minutes from lifts, a lake and walking trails.
Pointhütte, Elmautal
Rustic and comfortable: The hut is located at 1,200 metres above sea level and is the ideal starting point for hikes in summer. Sun terrace and barbecue area included.
Vorderkaseralm, Großarl valley
deal for families: watch red deer, marmots & co, be outdoors, feel the mountains - hut holidays in the middle of the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Immerse yourselves in simple living – with a wood-burning stove, creaking floorboards and mountain views. Here you’ll find rustic self-catering huts for your hut holiday in Tirol.
You want to rent an Alpine pasture in Austria?In our recommendations below, you'll find numerous huts, Alpine pastures, and luxury chalets.
Almliesl
At Almliesl you will find rustic huts, cosy chalets and farmhouses for your mountain holiday in Austria. Whether with family, friends or dogs - you can rent your own personal time-out, from Tirol to East Tirol, to suit your taste.
HMS Hut-Rental-Service
Whether Alpine hut, ski hut or chalet with sauna - here, you'll find your holiday home in the Alps. For hiking days, winter fun or family time. Many huts are pet-friendly. Discover now and experience charming retreats.
Hut Partners
With the specialist for hut holidays in Austria, you can rent your hut in the Alps quickly and easily. Whether it's a ski touring hut, a chalet with a fish pond or a bike stop - here, you can tailor your holiday in the middle of Austria's mountains.