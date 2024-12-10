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Museums and Galleries in Austria
Explore the world of Austrian art

Museums and galleries in Austria are tranquil oases where paintings, sculptures, and modern works inspire and uplift the soul.

A journey through art history

Museums and galleries offer a fantastic way to explore a country’s culture. They share personal stories and reveal both past and present. Austria’s museums and galleries bring a fresh charm, drawing in art lovers from around the world.

From Vienna’s grand Museum of Applied Arts to the contemporary Kunsthaus in Bregenz, there’s a wide range of art to enjoy. Here, history meets modern art, creating inspiring spaces full of creativity. Exhibitions invite you to step into a world of beauty, where each brushstroke and sculpture can leave a lasting impression.

Visiting these cultural gems gives a glimpse into art's journey through time and brings a sense of ease and freedom. Museums and galleries in Austria are lively places for connection and discovery. Embrace the inspiration, gain new perspectives, and enjoy Austria’s artistic treasures.

Austria's most famous museums

Carinthian Museum of Modern Art

Carinthia's pop art artist Kiki Kogelnik was part of the same group as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

Museum of Modern Art

Ars Electronica Center in Linz

The Museum of the Future offers insights into digital computer worlds, technologies, and media.

Ars Electronica Center

Lentos Kunstmuseum in Linz

The 5,100 m² / 1.2 acre LED facade right by the banks of the Danube alone is a reason to visit – and the exhibitions are even more impressive.

Lentos Kunstmuseum

Austrian Masonic Museum at Rosenau Castle in Zwettl

The design of the castle features secret numerical symbolism typical of Freemasonry.

Masonic Museum Schloss Rosenau

Hangar-7 in Salzburg

Impressive architecture, historic aircraft, and spectacular art combined with moments of pure indulgence.

Hangar-7

Fortress Hohensalzburg in Salzburg

The 900-year-old fortress is the largest fully preserved castle complex in Europe, towering above the old town.

Fortress Hohensalzburg

DomQuartier Salzburg

In 11 halls of the former Prince-Archbishop's residence, the DomQuartier showcases European paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries.

DomQuartier

Kunsthaus Graz

Futuristic architecture meets contemporary art: a masterpiece of creativity and innovation.

Kunsthaus Graz

Eggenberg Palace in Graz

The palace is an architectural allegory of the universe. The complex now houses a museum.

Schloss Eggenberg

Swarovski Kristallwelten in Wattens

For Swarovski's centenary, André Heller created the Crystal Worlds in the form of a giant.

Swarovski Kristallwelten

Ambras Castle in Innsbruck

The world's first museum still showcases treasures from the 16th century collection of Archduke Ferdinand II.

Ambras Castle

Imperial Palace Innsbruck

The "Maximilian I" exhibition honours the knight and emperor from the House of Habsburg.

Imperial Palace Innsbruck

Vorarlberg Museum in Bregenz

The focus of this award-winning museum is on archaeology, history, and folklore.

Vorarlberg Museum

Albertina in Vienna

The Albertina is home to one of the world’s most significant graphic art collections, with Albrecht Dürer’s iconic "Young Hare" as its highlight.

Albertina

Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna

Majestic splendour, nature, and an unforgettable view – visiting the castle is falling in love.

Schönbrunn Palace

MAK in Vienna

The MAK focuses on applied arts, design, architecture, and contemporary art.

MAK

MQ in Vienna

The former imperial stables in Vienna have been transformed into a vibrant cultural district.

MuseumsQuartier

Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna

The impressive building, with its lavish interior, provides the perfect setting for world-famous paintings.

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Imperial Palace Vienna

The Imperial Palace, or Hofburg, is home to nine museums, offering a unique collection of grand history!

Imperial Palace Vienna

Leopold Museum in Vienna

Here, you can see the world’s largest collection of Egon Schiele works and hundreds of masterpieces from the Vienna Secession.

Leopold Museum

Heidi Horten Collection in Vienna

The Heidi Horten Collection showcases the diversity and depth of 20th and 21st-century modern art.

Heidi Horten Collection

Austria's most famous art galleries

Burgenland State Gallery in Eisenstadt

For those who enjoy a fresh perspective, contemporary and modern art take centre stage here, featuring visual art, installations, and media art.

Burgenland State Gallery

State Gallery of Lower Austria in Krems

From visual art and performance to new media disciplines, the museum’s range is as impressive as its architecture.

State Gallery of Lower Austria

Mural Harbor Gallery in Linz

In the Danube Harbour, you'll find one of the largest outdoor street art galleries in the world. Over 300 murals and graffiti pieces are on display.

Mural Harbor Gallery

Thaddaeus Ropac in Salzburg

Ropac is one of Austria's most renowned gallery owners. He focuses on contemporary painting and sculpture exhibitions and introduces new names to the art world.

Thaddaeus Ropac

Gallery Nikolaus Ruzicska in Salzburg

Historic walls, modern architecture, and contemporary art: That’s what you’ll find in the gallery, housed in a former carriage workshop.

Nikolaus Ruzicska

Rudolf Budja Gallery in Salzburg

The focus of the gallery at Palais Küenburg is on art historical and current transformations, featuring works from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein to Keith Haring.

Rudolf Budja

Salzburg Foundation

Their two-hour "Walk of Modern Art" creates an art parcours that also incorporates sacred elements, such as the Romanesque choir crypt of Salzburg's first cathedral.

Walk of Modern Art

Neue Galerie Graz

The range spans from 19th-century artists to the present day, covering classical painting, graphic art, photography, and installation art.

Neue Galerie Graz

The Belvedere in Vienna

A central stage for art from the Middle Ages to contemporary works, it houses the world’s largest collection of Gustav Klimt’s art, including the iconic piece "The Kiss."

Belvedere Vienna

Immerse yourself in art: Museums and galleries are oases of calm and creativity.

Party. Celebrate. Art.

Museum parties: Art, music, and culture in Vienna

Pulsating beats, exclusive exhibitions, and an electrifying atmosphere where art and celebration become one.

Parties at the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna

(young)MAK: This young collective organises workshops, talks, exhibitions, and parties that bring fresh ideas and perspectives to life.

(young)MAK

Parties at the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

Once a month, the domed hall transforms into a cocktail bar: Acompanied by beats from top DJs, you’ll hear fascinating stories about the artworks.

Kunstschatzi

Where art meets culinary delights

Austria shows how art and cuisine blend together: places where contemporary creativity meets fine flavours. Here, moments of pleasure are created that delight both body and mind – surprising, vibrant and full of variety.

Kunsthaus Bregenz x KUB Café

A building that redefines light and space presents contemporary art. Next door, a café-bar with cosmopolitan flair and seasonal cuisine awaits.

Kunsthaus Bregenz x KUB Café Bar

Kunstmeile Krems x Poldi Fitzka

Between the clean lines of an iconic building, a piece of Krems history unfolds – retold on the plate, inspired by a culinary legend.

Kunstmeile Krems x Poldi Fitzka

Hangar 7 x Mayday Bar

A glass hangar in Salzburg filled with exhibits becomes a complete experience: architecture, aviation technology and art merge with cocktails and culinary creations.

Hangar 7 x Mayday Bar

Kunsthaus Graz x Kunsthauscafé

A futuristic museum for contemporary art and, at the same time, an urban meeting place with a creative culinary offering, trendy flair and regular events.

Kunsthaus Graz x Kunsthauscafé

Haus der Musik x Das Brahms

Where music lives and modern architecture gives Innsbruck a new stage, urban flair and fine Tyrolean cuisine meet cosmopolitan sophistication.

Haus der Musik x Brahms Restaurant

Albertina Modern x Hausbar

Where Vienna's newest museum puts modern art in the spotlight, a culinary gem with creative menus, cocktail artistry and seasonal cuisine is hidden away next door.

Albertina Modern x Hausbar

Wien Museum x Trude & Töchter

A universal museum in the heart of Vienna tells stories about the city – complemented by cuisine that serves up tradition and modernity with a seasonal & regional focus.

Wien Museum x Trude & Töchter

Lentos x Lentos Restaurant

An iconic building with panoramic views of the Danube combines modern masterpieces and stylish cuisine. A meeting place in Linz that brings art and enjoyment together.

Lentos x Lentos Restaurant

Leopold Museum x Café Leopold

A world-class museum presents Austrian modernism – from Schiele to Klimt and Kokoschka – complemented by urban cuisine with an international twist.

Leopold Museum x Café Leopold

Open-air museums: Glimpse into life from centuries past

An open-air museum offers a window into past lifestyles and regional cultures. Explore historic buildings, discover traditional crafts, and enjoy a blend of history and nature.

Museums for kids: Exciting discoveries for everyone

From science and technology to art, culture, history, and society, Austria offers a wide range of museums that are perfect for kids. So, let the adventure begin!

Petronell Carnuntum

Carnuntum is like a time portal to the ancient world, with houses faithfully reconstructed to their original form.

Petronell Carnuntum

Castle museum Linz

The modern universal museum showcases the history of nature, culture, and technology from the origins of life to the present day.

Castle museum Linz

The Golden Roof museum

Explore the history of the Golden Roof through exciting, interactive stations. Fun and learning for the whole family!

The Golden Roof museum

Inatura Dornbirn

In the museum, interactive games and video projections are just as much a part of the experience as live small animals.

Inatura Dornbirn

ZOOM childrens museum

Where learning becomes an adventure: Interactive exhibits, creative workshops, and fun for little explorers and budding scientists.

ZOOM childrens museum

Children's museum Schönbrunn

The children’s museum in the palace brings the history of the imperial family to life – including a quadrille dance class for little princes and princesses in costume!

Children's museum Schönbrunn

House of Music Vienna

The goal of the Sound Museum is to inspire understanding, openness, and enthusiasm for music in a playful way.

House of Music

Mozarthaus Vienna

Dive into Mozart’s world, explore his home, and experience the magic of his music in a fun, interactive way.

Mozarthaus

Museum of Natural History Vienna

Rocks, volcanoes, dinosaurs, and countless – often extraordinary – animals: what more could a child’s heart desire?

Naturhistorisches Museum

Vienna Museum of Science and Technology

Exciting exhibits and interactive stations bring the history of technology to life. A special highlight is the mine.

Technisches Museum

Palace and castle tours for kids

Dreamy castles and majestic fortresses offer a magical journey through time, where kids can conquer the world of noble knights and fair maidens.

Palace and castle tours
Inclusion in museums

Physical and digital accessibility

Inclusion in museums goes beyond physical accessibility. It means creating experiences that allow people with disabilities to plan and enjoy their visit independently. This includes presenting exhibits and collections in ways that engage multiple senses and offer diverse information formats. Inclusive options for events, tours, and workshops are also key.

For example, the Lentos Art Museum in Linz offers sign language tours and provides easy-to-understand texts, both in print and digital formats, explaining the collection. Visitors with visual impairments are welcome to bring guide dogs.

The Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna offers art viewings designed for visitors with visual or cognitive impairments. They provide tactile tours and special programs for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Accessible cultural experiences

Lentos Kunstmuseum Linz

Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

Vorarlberg Museum

Dom Museum Vienna

Kelten Museum Hallein

Salzburg Museum

Museums-Guide

Climate Protection Info

Social sustainability

Historic preservation is very important for conserving and maintaining historical buildings. By restoring structures like castles and palaces, we save resources, reduce the need for new construction, and prevent land sealing.

This preservation not only supports climate protection but also helps maintain traditional craftsmanship. Ancient materials and construction methods rely on timeless knowledge and skills.

Incorporating accessibility and inclusion in art and cultural experiences enhances social sustainability and fosters a considerate, inclusive approach to shared experiences.

FAQ

Austria boasts a wide variety of museums featuring exhibitions by internationally renowned artists. Some of the most well-known include:

  • Albertina, Vienna

  • Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna

  • Ars Electronica Center, Linz

  • Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna

  • Österreichische Galerie Belvedere, Vienna

  • Castle Ambras, Tirol

  • Benedictine Abbey Admont, Styria

  • Kunsthaus Bregenz, Vorarlberg

These venues are ideal for getting kids to appreciate the world of art and history:

  • House of Music, Vienna

  • Carnuntum, Lower Austria

  • Technisches Museum, Vienna

  • Inatura Dornbirn, Vorarlberg

  • Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna

  • Castles and palaces throughout Austria

Anyone wishing to admire Klimt's works in Austria will also be treated to some of the country's finest architecture. Whether it’s the modern Leopold Museum, the Vienna Secession, or the imperial halls of the Upper Belvedere, each offers a unique setting. A special gem is the Klimt Villa in Vienna-Hietzing, where the painter used the garden house as his studio during his final creative period.

The Belvedere holds the largest collection of works by Gustav Klimt, including world-famous paintings like "The Kiss" and "Judith", which attract visitors from around the globe.

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