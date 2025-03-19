Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.

Young princes and princesses can wander around the magnificent halls in historical costumes, solve tricky puzzles, or learn ancient crafts in workshops. In some places, they might even encounter the ghost of the "Last Knight”, Emperor Maximilian I, or the one of the fleeing Empress Elisabeth, peeking around the corner.

Interactive tours: Experience history up close

Austria's castles and palaces bring history to life - not in a dry and boring way, but as something that can be touched, understood and experienced. Young visitors are invited to slip into the roles of knights or ladies-in-waiting, explore secret passageways, and discover exciting stories behind thick walls. Between enchanted palace gardens and mighty castle walls, scenes from bygone times will unfold. Actors and actresses breathe new life into historical figures, and audio guides provide entertaining insights into the past.

Whether it's treasure hunts, escape rooms in ancient buildings, or nighttime tours with lanterns and flashlights - in many castles and palaces, young explorers have the chance to become part of history themselves. Those who embark on a search for clues can uncover unexpected secrets and immerse themselves in a world full of adventure.