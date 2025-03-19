Dancing Queen

Castle and Palace Tours for Children
Adventures between history and fantasy

Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.

Young princes and princesses can wander around the magnificent halls in historical costumes, solve tricky puzzles, or learn ancient crafts in workshops. In some places, they might even encounter the ghost of the "Last Knight”, Emperor Maximilian I, or the one of the fleeing Empress Elisabeth, peeking around the corner.

Interactive tours: Experience history up close

Austria's castles and palaces bring history to life - not in a dry and boring way, but as something that can be touched, understood and experienced. Young visitors are invited to slip into the roles of knights or ladies-in-waiting, explore secret passageways, and discover exciting stories behind thick walls. Between enchanted palace gardens and mighty castle walls, scenes from bygone times will unfold. Actors and actresses breathe new life into historical figures, and audio guides provide entertaining insights into the past.

Whether it's treasure hunts, escape rooms in ancient buildings, or nighttime tours with lanterns and flashlights - in many castles and palaces, young explorers have the chance to become part of history themselves. Those who embark on a search for clues can uncover unexpected secrets and immerse themselves in a world full of adventure.

Castles and palaces from all perspectives

Historical leaps in time in Burgenland

Knight games in Carinthia

A trip to the Middle Ages in Lower Austria

Medieval hotspots in SalzburgerLand

Fairytale castles in Styria

Adventures behind stone walls in Tirol

Castles & palaces for young explorers in Vorarlberg

Palace tours for children in Vienna

FAQs

One castle doesn't make a country, but many castles make Burgenland? Not quite. The name is actually based on three old administrative units from the Austrian-Hungarian era: Wieselburg, Ödenburg, and Eisenburg. Austrian chancellor Karl Renner changed the name "Three Castle Region" into "Burgenland" in 1921, and made it an official federal province.

Even though no exact number is known, it is said that there are between 100 and 120 castles and palaces in Burgenland. These historic sites range from well-preserved fortresses to romantic ruins and represent a variety of architectural styles and historical periods. Some of the most famous examples include Forchenstein Castle, Bernstein Castle, Friedensburg Schlaining Castle, Güssing Castle, and Lockenhaus Castle - what unites them is that they all played an important role in the history of Burgenland.

Giletus, a warm-hearted prince, had gone to war. While he was absent, his wife Rosalia took over and quickly made herself a name as a cruel reign. Rosalia had prisoners thrown in to the Black Tower and left them there to starve to death. When the prince returned home, he learned of his wife's dark reign. At a dinner feast, he told a story of a woman he had met and recounted all the crimes his wife had committed. He then asked those present what punishment she deserved. Everyone voted for death, including Rosalia. "You've passed your own judgement!" Giletus concluded. Rosalia was locked in the Black Tower until she "fell silent after eight days". Her ghost is said to have haunted the place until the Rosalia Chapel was built.

The answer remains a mystery, but recently discovered clues strengthen one theory: A historical map from the Zwettl Abbey shows a village called "Walthers" north of the town – complete with a large pasture for birds.

For centuries, there has been speculation about Walther's roots. While older theories favoured South Tirol or the Duchy of Austria, more recent ones point to a connection to the Waldviertel region. The ministrel worked at the Babenberg court in Vienna, where he was accepted around 1195 to 1198. It is also assumed that Walther's father founded the settlement "Walthers" and may have sent his son to Zwettl Abbey to study.

Clear evidence is still lacking, but the "Waldviertel theory" is becoming more likely – and perhaps the so-called "Nightingale of the Middle Ages" really was from Lower Austria.

Bio: Walther von der Vogelweide

  • Name: Walther von der Vogelweide

  • Date of birth & death: 1170 - 1230

  • Job: Lyricist and minstrel

  • Works: 90 songs

  • Most famous songs: "Herzeliebez vrouwelin", "Ich hân mîn lêhen", "Under de linden"

One legend, two perspectives:

Salzburg's bull washers

During the Peasant's Revolts, around 1525, Salzburg was besieged by mutineers. However, the city walls proved an insurmountable obstacle, so the peasants decided to seal off the city. A strict fast was ordered among the citizens. When only one bull was left, Salzburg's locals came up with a trick: They led the bull to the fortress to show it to the enemy. Over the next few days, they painted it white, black, and spotted. The rebels resigned and withdrew. It seemed, the city's reserves refused to dry up.

Hallein's bull washers

The people of the salt city of Hallein wanted to expose the Salzburgers' arrogance: They tied a black bull to a raft and let it float down the Salzach River. The Salzburgers were amazed and brought the animal ashore. Since they only knew brown and white cattle, they thought the black bull had been painted and scrubbed it. But after intensive cleaning, they had to admit that black was its natural colour. The whole region laughed at their stupidity.

Art and culture

A precious legacy for our children

Art and culture are more than just aesthetic experiences, they shape our thinking, support creativity, and strengthen the community. For children especially, they are key.

Through arts education, kids get aware of diversity. They experience history, traditions, and innovations firsthand, whether through guided tours, theatre productions, or interactive workshops. These experiences will sharpen their understanding of social developments and encourage them to contribute their own ideas.

Creating a lasting legacy for our children means creating an environment in which they learn to actively shape our world. Art will help them become courageous, curious, and open to a future built on dialogue, responsibility, and creativity.

