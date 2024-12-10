Franz Schubert
The master of melancholy
Introduction
Franz Schubert was the epitome of a true Viennese – a city boy, a free spirit, and a genius. Born on 31 January 1797 in Himmelpfortgrund, a suburb of Vienna, he spent nearly his entire life in the city. It was here that Schubert developed a revolutionary musical language: one that not only expressed emotions but made them tangible through sound.
From a young age, Schubert began composing. By his teens, he had already written his first works. Over his short lifetime, he composed more than 600 songs, seven completed symphonies, chamber music, piano works, choral pieces, and operas. Despite facing numerous challenges – including a lack of stable employment, financial struggles, and poor health – music remained his driving force. As he famously said, "I was born for nothing but composing."
Schubert had an exceptional ear, finding poetry in the everyday. In songs like "The Trout," "The Erlking," and the poignant "Winterreise," he gave voice to deep, emotional experiences – powerful, clear, and timeless. His iconic "Unfinished Symphony," like many of his works, was only discovered after his death. This reflects Schubert’s ahead-of-his-time creativity.
While other composers sought careers at the royal court, Franz Schubert nurtured close friendships. In the intimate settings of living rooms, salons, and taverns, he participated in musical gatherings that would later be known as the "Schubertiades." Vienna was always the heart of his creativity, a place where he composed, laughed, and struggled.
Schubert's legacy only gained global recognition after his death in November 1828 at the age of just 31. Composers such as Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, and Franz Liszt discovered and popularised his music, and today Schubert is regarded as one of the key figures of early Romanticism. His work had a profound influence on the development of classical music.
Schubert’s influence has long since extended far beyond Vienna’s borders. Still, the soul of his music remains deeply connected to the city – to a life defined by a mix of melancholy, joy, and understated greatness.
Hardly famous during his lifetime, Franz Schubert was only celebrated posthumously. Illness, poverty, and the lack of premieres held him back. It was composers like Schumann and Mendelssohn who made his music immortal.
Franz Schubert from every perspective
In Schubert's footsteps in ViennaFranz Schubert was more than just a Viennese composer—he was a city dweller with a keen sense for poetry, sound, and society. Vienna was his home, his living space, and his muse. Between coffeehouses, concert halls, and living rooms, he found his inspiration.
Schubert's grave
Schubert was originally buried in the former cemetery, side by side with Beethoven. His original gravestone still stands today, a lasting tribute to his musical legacy.
Schubert’s baptismal church
Here, Schubert was baptized, sang in the choir, and played the organ, which is still on display today. The church now hosts concerts and an annual festival.
Schubert's final resting place
Zwischen Beethoven und Strauss ruht Schubert heute in einem Ehrenhain großer Komponisten – ein stiller Ort, an dem Musikgeschichte spürbar wird.
Vienna City Library in the city hall
The largest collection of its kind: Hundreds of first editions and early prints of nearly all of Schubert’s works, along with personal documents.
Commemorative plaque
At the age of 11, Schubert joined the choir at Konvikt, where Antonio Salieri recognized his talent— the same conductor who was once Mozart’s rival.
Collection of Historic Musical Instruments
Schubert's square piano shows how music once came to life in the living room. The perfect instrument for Schubert's intimate Schubertiades with his friends.
Schubert's final residence
He died at the age of 31 in his brother's apartment. A lock of hair, his piano, and his last composed song, reveal how closely death and music were intertwined.
Schubert's birthplace
Where it all began: Franz Schubert was born in a small kitchen in this building, which is now a museum, where portraits and personal items bring his world to life.
Schubert monument at Stadtpark
In the heart of the city park, Schubert sits—still, contemplative, lost in the moment. A delicate contrast to the nearby gilded Johann Strauss monument.
Through the Schubert Quarter in Vienna
To experience the sound of Franz Schubert, the best place to start is here—in the 9th district, where it all began. The Schubert Quarter, surrounding Nußdorfer Straße, is more than just a residential area—it's a place rich in history, music, and everyday Viennese life.
In a house with a tiny kitchen, Franz Schubert was born in 1797. Today, his birthplace, now a museum, tells the story of his childhood and early compositions, with audio stations, original portraits, and his famous glasses.
Just a few steps away, Himmelpfortstiege invites a fresh perspective: cobblestone streets, a market hall, and a true neighborhood atmosphere—"Grätzl," the Viennese word for neighborhood.
At the heart of the quarter is Sobieskiplatz—an understated yet fascinating square that tells the story of community, city history, and the Vienna that shaped Schubert.
Between the historic buildings and the rhythm of everyday life, a unique atmosphere thrives—peaceful, charming, and authentic. With benches and a bubbling fountain, it’s easy to imagine Schubert and his friends strolling through this square two hundred years ago. Anyone who sits, observes, or walks here quickly realizes: Schubert isn’t just a name here—his music lives on.
In Schubert's footsteps in Austria
Linz
Here, Schubert formed his first important circle of friends. Those interested in literature and philosophy organized gatherings that later became known as Schubertiades.
St. Florian Abbey
Franz Schubert's works were frequently performed at this abbey, as one of his closest friends and librettist, Johann Mayrhofer, was a member of the community at the time.
Haydn Mausoleum in Eisenstadt
In 1828, Franz Schubert traveled to Eisenstadt with his brother Ferdinand to visit the burial site of Joseph Haydn, the "Father of the Classical Symphony."
Das Stalzerhaus in Steyr
The famous "Trout Quintet" was composed here. The piece reflects Schubert’s summer holiday in the countryside, a contrast to his life spent entirely in the city.
Gmunden
At the northern tip of Lake Traunsee lies Gmunden, where Schubert and his friend Michael Vogl spent several weeks in 1825.
Steyregg Castle
"Ave Maria" is based on Sir Walter Scott's "The Lady of the Lake" and is believed to have been performed at the castle of Countess Weissenwolff, dedicated to her.
Schubertiade in Hohenems and Schwarzenberg
Franz Schubert hosted intimate house concerts for his friends. Today, the term Schubertiade refers to the world’s foremost event celebrating his legacy.
Graz
In 1827, Schubert visited the Pachler family, where his "The Erlking" premiered. He returned to Vienna with the "Grazer Walzer" and "Grazer Galopp" in tow.
Listening to Schubert: concerts and festivals
Schubertiade(s)
Schubert was rather poor most of his life. He famously crashed with his friends, and for the longest time, he didn’t even have his own piano.
His music was mostly shared with a small circle of close companions, who gathered regularly for intimate musical evenings. These gatherings, known as "Schubertiaden," quickly became the talk of 19th-century Vienna.
Guests would dance, sing, play charades, drink, and recite poetry, while Schubert played his latest works on the piano. While he may have been shy in public, he came alive among friends.
This spirit lives on today at the Schubertiade Festival in Vorarlberg, which first took place in 1976 at the Palace of Hohenems. The aim was simple: to cement Schubert’s place in music history.
Today, the festival in Hohenems and Schwarzenberg is the largest of its kind. No other place offers as many song recitals with top interpreters and rising stars in such a short time. But at its heart, the festival keeps the intimate vibe of those early gatherings, focusing on the highest quality musical performances.
Did you know ...
Sleeping with his glasses on
According to legend, Schubert even wore his glasses while sleeping so he could jot down ideas as soon as he woke up.
Though he died at just 31, Schubert composed nearly 1,000 works.
Most productive composer of all time
With over 600 songs, Schubert proved to be by far the most creative composer in music history when it comes to beautiful melodies.
He transformed poetry into music, such as Goethe's "The Erlking" and "Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel." These songs carry a powerful undertone of mystery, light, and darkness, unlike anything heard before.
A musical icon honored by friends
Today, Franz Schubert is regarded as a key figure in both Classical and Romantic music.
After his death in 1829, his friends dedicated a memorial to him with an inscription by the poet Franz Grillparzer: "Here, music laid to rest a rich legacy; but even more beautiful hopes."
The story behind 'The Trout'
It is said that one evening, Schubert performed his new song "Die The Trout" and someone in the audience remarked that it reminded them of Beethoven's Coriolan Overture.
Schubert was so upset that he almost tore up the manuscript. Fortunately, he was persuaded not to destroy what is now one of his most famous songs.
Was Schubert gay?
"In Schubert's lifetime, bisexuality was common. It was neither unusual nor something that anyone paid attention to. He didn't identify as gay or heterosexual – he was simply sexual." – Leon Botstein, American conductor and musicologist
Quotes by and about Franz Schubert
"I was born for nothing but composing." – Franz Schubert
"Mozart and Beethoven reach up to the sky—Schubert comes from there." – Oskar Werner, Austrian actor
Franz Liszt described Schubert as the "most poetic musician to ever live."
"The hardest thing in music is writing a great melody. And Schubert was one of the greatest melodists of all time." – Leon Botstein, American conductor and musicologist