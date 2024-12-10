Eisenstadt in Summer
Summer holidays in the city of Haydn
The cultural heart of Burgenland
Located around 60 kilometres from Vienna, Eisenstadt's old town consists largely of a pedestrian zone and invites you to take a stroll. Nestled within the numerous alleyways, charming little pubs and stores are waiting.
The eye-catcher and main attraction is Esterházy Palace in the centre of the city. It was here that famed composer Joseph Haydn worked for Prince Esterházy for almost 30 years - earning Eisenstadt the nickname "City of Haydn". Today, the HERBSTGOLD Festival celebrates Haydn's music every year. Eisenstadt is a cultural jewel that combines historical beauty with musical heritage, surrounded by the vastness of Burgenland.
Meet Eisenstadt
Top highlights
Activities in and around Eisenstadt
Top events
Classic.Esterházy
Top-class artists take guests on a musical journey, focusing on works by Joseph Haydn.
Keys To Heaven - Piano Festival
Piano concerts showcasing an eclectic mix of genres, from classical to modern.
Lovely Days Festival
The Lovely Days bring rock acts from the 60s and 70s to the stage: experience a festival full of classics in a unique atmosphere.
Famous personalities
For green travellers
Travelling by public transport is not just environmentally friendly, but can be considerably more stress-free than taking the car. This is where a new train connection between Vienna and Eisenstadt comes in, which takes you to your destination in just 1 hour.
Once arrived, four bus lines take visitors to points of interest across Eisenstadt. An ideal choice for anyone who wants to experience culture, history and nature - while simply sitting back and relaxing.
Discover Eisenstadt
Get discounts and amazing offers at many popular attractions with the Burgenland Card.
FAQs
