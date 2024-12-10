Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.

The cultural heart of Burgenland

Located around 60 kilometres from Vienna, Eisenstadt's old town consists largely of a pedestrian zone and invites you to take a stroll. Nestled within the numerous alleyways, charming little pubs and stores are waiting.

The eye-catcher and main attraction is Esterházy Palace in the centre of the city. It was here that famed composer Joseph Haydn worked for Prince Esterházy for almost 30 years - earning Eisenstadt the nickname "City of Haydn". Today, the HERBSTGOLD Festival celebrates Haydn's music every year. Eisenstadt is a cultural jewel that combines historical beauty with musical heritage, surrounded by the vastness of Burgenland.