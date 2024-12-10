Eisenstadt in Summer
Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.

The cultural heart of Burgenland

Located around 60 kilometres from Vienna, Eisenstadt's old town consists largely of a pedestrian zone and invites you to take a stroll. Nestled within the numerous alleyways, charming little pubs and stores are waiting.

The eye-catcher and main attraction is Esterházy Palace in the centre of the city. It was here that famed composer Joseph Haydn worked for Prince Esterházy for almost 30 years - earning Eisenstadt the nickname "City of Haydn". Today, the HERBSTGOLD Festival celebrates Haydn's music every year. Eisenstadt is a cultural jewel that combines historical beauty with musical heritage, surrounded by the vastness of Burgenland.

Quick facts
Population:approx. 17,400
Province:Burgenland
Area:42.91 km²
Altitude:182 m

If you only do one thing...

The Haydn Hall in Esterházy Palace impresses with its unique acoustics and baroque frescoes - attending a concert here will transport you back in time.

Meet Eisenstadt

Top highlights

Esterházy Palace

Haydn Hall

Gloriette

Walk the baroque city centre

Landesgalerie Burgenland

Haydn House

Haydn Church

Haydn Trail

Activities in and around Eisenstadt

Tours

Guided city tours

"HaydnWalk" virtual scavenger hunt

Sights in Burgenland

Discover the province

Top events

Classic.Esterházy

29/03/2025 - 18/12/2025
Esterházy Palace Esterhazyplatz 5, 7000 Eisenstadt

Top-class artists take guests on a musical journey, focusing on works by Joseph Haydn.

Classic.Esterházy

Keys To Heaven - Piano Festival

23/05/2025 - 25/05/2025
Eisenstadt, 7000 Eisenstadt

Piano concerts showcasing an eclectic mix of genres, from classical to modern.

Keys To Heaven - Piano Festival

Lovely Days Festival

25/07/2025 - 25/07/2025
Schlosspark Esterházy, 7000 Eisenstadt

The Lovely Days bring rock acts from the 60s and 70s to the stage: experience a festival full of classics in a unique atmosphere.

HERBSTGOLD - Festival

10/09/2025 - 21/09/2025
Esterházy Palace Esterhazyplatz 5, 7000 Eisenstadt

Haydn's music is brought to life every year by the Haydn Philharmonic Orchestra.

HERBSTGOLD - Festival

Famous personalities

The Esterházy family

The Esterházys, an important noble family, shaped the region with their cultural patronage and magnificent castles.

The Esterházy family

Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809)

Haydn worked for the Esterházy family for 30 years and shaped Viennese Classicism with his works.

Franz Joseph Haydn

Restaurants in Burgenland: The Top Recommendations

The best food spots

Eating and drinking in Eisenstadt

Restaurant Henrici

Vineyards

Alm by Rabina

Weinschwein Hofpassage

"Heurigen" wine taverns

Esterházy Vineyard

Recipes

Esterhazy Roast Beef

Indulge in this sumptuous roast beef.

Show recipe

Pannonian Fish Soup

Try out this Pannonian fish soup's unique flavour.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Galantha

Parkhotel Eisenstadt

For green travellers

Holidays by train and bus

Travelling by public transport is not just environmentally friendly, but can be considerably more stress-free than taking the car. This is where a new train connection between Vienna and Eisenstadt comes in, which takes you to your destination in just 1 hour.

Once arrived, four bus lines take visitors to points of interest across Eisenstadt. An ideal choice for anyone who wants to experience culture, history and nature - while simply sitting back and relaxing.

ÖBB - Austrian National Railways

Discover Eisenstadt

Burgenland Card

Get discounts and amazing offers at many popular attractions with the Burgenland Card.

Learn more

FAQs

Eisenstadt literally translates to "Iron City". First mentioned in 1264, the city owes its name to its fortified walls, which gave it an air of impregnability throughout history.

After the incorporation of Burgenland into Austria in 1921, the name Eisenstadt was officially adopted.

Eisenstadt was named the provincial capital of Burgenland in 1925. After World War I and the Treaties of St. Germain and Trianon, Burgenland was incorporated into the Republic of Austria in 1921 as the ninth and youngest province.

  • Esterházy Palace

  • Haydn House

  • Castle park

  • Haydn Church

  • Haydn Trail

