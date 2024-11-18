Person running along the shore of a mountain lake at sunrise, reflection in water, mountain range in background.
  1. Homepage
  2. Destinations in Austria
  3. Regions
  4. Obertauern

Obertauern in SalzburgerLand
Hiking paradise and skiing adventures in the Alps

Right amidst the mountains, on the slopes, or on the hiking trails: Nature lovers will instantly fall in love with Obertauern in SalzburgerLand.

If you're looking for a place with snow guarantee from November to May, look no further than Obertauern. Thanks to its high altitude, the village in SalzbugerLand is transformed into a real-life version of a snow globe year after year. The resort features over 100 km of slopes, modern lifts and a separate area for the little ones, the Bibo Bear family ski park. Here, beginners will become pros in no time. And if you're already a well-skilled skier looking for a challenge, head to the legendary Gamsleiten 2 - one of the steepest slopes in Europe!

But Obertauern has more to offer than just winter magic. It's equally enjoyable in the summer, especially if you like biking and hiking. The region has a well-developed network of trails and paths that will take you through lush landscapes and past sparkling mountain lakes. And when it's time for a break, a cosy mountain hut is never far away.

In Obertauern, every season comes with new adventures, making it an attractive all-year-round destination.

Quick info about Obertauern
Location:In the south-east of SalzburgerLand
Altitude:1,630 m
Population: approx. 200 (as of 2024)
Cable car and lift facilities: 26
Highest mountain:Weißeck (2,711 m)
Getting there
Events

The SalzburgerLand Card includes free admission to more than 190 attractions throughout the province. The Lungau Card offers additional savings in Obertauern and its surroundings.

Meet Obertauern

Top highlights

Johannes Waterfall: Watch the water fall from 60 m

Stoneman Taurista: The ultimate mountainbike adventure

Motorcycle route 99: A legendary tour steeped in history

Go skiing at the "Snow Bowl" of the Alps

Tauern circle: 100 km of dreamy slopes

Activities in Obertauern

Winter sports in Obertauern

Obertauern is where winter feels right at home. Skiing until April is easily possible. And six modern lifts ensure that everyone can get up the mountains and to the next piste quickly.

For a refreshment break, head to the cosy ski huts. And if you feel brave, challenge yourself to the 45 degree Gamsleiten 2. Those just starting out are well looked after at Obertauern's ski schools, and the little ones among them will love the resort's mascot Bobby as their cheerleader.

Of course, the fun doesn't end once the sun has gone down. Mingle with fellow skiers at the après-ski bars and dance the night away!

Top events

"Help!": The Beatles in Obertauern

In March 1965, something very special happened in Obertauern: The Beatles, the biggest band in the world at the time, came to the sleepy mountain village to shoot scenes for their film "Help!". The visit instantly put Obertauern on the map for music fans from around the world - and still makes the village a pilgramage site for Beatles fans today. Three monuments in the town commemorate the famous guests.

More about the history of Obertauern

Unique places to stay

Hotel Enzian 4*: Adults-only ski-in ski-out hotel

Kesselspitze Hotel & Chalet 4*sup: Right on the slopes

Valamar Obertauern Hotel 4*: Close to ski lifts

Skiing & climate change

How to minimise your carbon footprint on a winter holiday

  • Choose sustainable ski resorts

  • Book eco-certified hotels

  • Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm

  • Plan your journey by train

  • Use sustainable means of transport in the ski resort

  • Rent eco-friendly ski equipment

  • Stay on the slopes (for the sake of nature)!

  • Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food

  • Try out slow winter activities

Sustainable winter holidays

FAQs

Obertauern is a popular holiday resort in the Austrian province of SalzburgerLand. It is located in the Radstädter Tauern and extends over the municipalities of Untertauern and Tweng. The resort sits at an altitude of around 1,640 to 2,526 metres, and is known for its snow-sure slopes and wide range of leisure activities.

Obertauern is considered snow-sure for the following three reasons:

  1. Geographical location: Obertauern is located on the northern edge of the Alps, where it generally snows more than in other parts of the Alps.

  2. Altitude: At 1,640 to 2,526 metres, Obertauern is the highest winter sports resort in SalzburgerLand.

  3. Topography: The resort lies in a basin-like formation known as a "snow bowl". This terrain favours snowfall.

Winter activities in Obertauern:

  1. Skiing and snowboarding: Obertauern offers over 100 km of slopes and is considered one of the snowiest ski resorts in Austria.

  2. Cross-country skiing: Five cross-country ski trails 6 to 23 km in length start right in the village, with additional ones throughout the region.

  3. Snowshoeing and winter hiking: Guided snowshoe hikes are a great way to explore the winter landscape away from the pistes.

  4. Tobogganing: The toboggan run at the Gnadenalm is 1,5 km long and floodlit, making it a fun family activity during the day and at night.

  5. Horse-drawn sleigh rides: Take a tour through the snow-covered landscape.

Summer activities in Obertauern:

  1. Hiking: Obertauern has numerous hiking trails for all levels, including tours to the impressive mountain lakes and waterfalls.

  2. Mountain biking: Thanks to its various trails and routes, Obertauern is a popular destination for mountain bikers.

  3. Rafting: Adventure-seekers can book guided tours in the surrounding waters.

  4. Golfing: There are several golf courses nearby - picturesque surroundings included.

  5. Swimming lakes such as Krummschnabelsee and Grünwaldsee come with mountain views as a bonus.

The ski season in Obertauern usually starts at the end of November and lasts until the beginning of May.

Yes, Obertauern is an ideal holiday destination for families. In winter, Obertauern delights families with wide slopes, ski schools, and the Bibo Bear Park.
In summer, easy hikes, mountain lakes, and nature experiences delight visitors.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips for your next Austrian holiday

  • Delicious recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Special travel deals and offers