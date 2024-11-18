Obertauern in SalzburgerLand
Hiking paradise and skiing adventures in the Alps
Introduction
If you're looking for a place with snow guarantee from November to May, look no further than Obertauern. Thanks to its high altitude, the village in SalzbugerLand is transformed into a real-life version of a snow globe year after year. The resort features over 100 km of slopes, modern lifts and a separate area for the little ones, the Bibo Bear family ski park. Here, beginners will become pros in no time. And if you're already a well-skilled skier looking for a challenge, head to the legendary Gamsleiten 2 - one of the steepest slopes in Europe!
But Obertauern has more to offer than just winter magic. It's equally enjoyable in the summer, especially if you like biking and hiking. The region has a well-developed network of trails and paths that will take you through lush landscapes and past sparkling mountain lakes. And when it's time for a break, a cosy mountain hut is never far away.
In Obertauern, every season comes with new adventures, making it an attractive all-year-round destination.
The SalzburgerLand Card includes free admission to more than 190 attractions throughout the province. The Lungau Card offers additional savings in Obertauern and its surroundings.
Meet Obertauern
Top highlights
Winter sports in Obertauern
Obertauern is where winter feels right at home. Skiing until April is easily possible. And six modern lifts ensure that everyone can get up the mountains and to the next piste quickly.
For a refreshment break, head to the cosy ski huts. And if you feel brave, challenge yourself to the 45 degree Gamsleiten 2. Those just starting out are well looked after at Obertauern's ski schools, and the little ones among them will love the resort's mascot Bobby as their cheerleader.
Of course, the fun doesn't end once the sun has gone down. Mingle with fellow skiers at the après-ski bars and dance the night away!
Top events
"Help!": The Beatles in Obertauern
In March 1965, something very special happened in Obertauern: The Beatles, the biggest band in the world at the time, came to the sleepy mountain village to shoot scenes for their film "Help!". The visit instantly put Obertauern on the map for music fans from around the world - and still makes the village a pilgramage site for Beatles fans today. Three monuments in the town commemorate the famous guests.
Unique places to stay
How to minimise your carbon footprint on a winter holiday
Choose sustainable ski resorts
Book eco-certified hotels
Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
Plan your journey by train
Use sustainable means of transport in the ski resort
Rent eco-friendly ski equipment
Stay on the slopes (for the sake of nature)!
Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food
Try out slow winter activities