Clean snow Tip #1: Choose sustainable ski resorts

Sustainable winter holidays are possible! Over 120 climate and energy model regions are moving towards a greener future, with a focus on conservation, climate neutrality, and sustainability.

How sustainable are ski resorts with snowmaking systems?

Snowmaking is often a sensitive topic, but Austria's ski regions have invested heavily in pioneering, sustainable snowmaking technologies.

Around 90% of the energy used for artificial snow in Austria comes from renewable sources like green electricity and solar power. Importantly, snowmaking doesn’t compete with drinking water needs. Strict guidelines ensure controlled water use, with no additives allowed. Meltwater is returned to nature, so water is used, not consumed.