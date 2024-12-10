Alpine hut on green high meadow with glaciated mountains and glacier tongue in background under blue sky
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Ötztal in Tirol
Hiking, mountain biking and skiing surrounded by 250 three-thousand-metre peaks

Tirol's longest side valley is the right place for anyone looking for an impressive nature experience - at any time of the year.

A region that enchants in both summer and winter – welcome to the Ötztal Valley. A place where the mountains push your limits while offering a profound sense of freedom. In summer, immerse yourself in the breathtaking natural beauty along over 1,600 km of hiking trails and 860 km of bike routes. Towering three-thousand-metre peaks provide a backdrop that amazes even seasoned adventurers. Highlights like the impressive Stuiben Falls and the thermal baths of Aqua Dome perfectly blend relaxation with action.

And in winter? The valley transforms into a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. Across six ski resorts, the dream of pristine snowy slopes comes alive. Off the pistes, there’s just as much to enjoy: cross-country skiing trails, winter walking paths, or a magical lantern-lit hike to the Stuiben Falls.

Whether summer or winter, the Ötztal Valley surprises, challenges, and rewards. Ready for your next adventure?

Quick info about the Ötztal
Location:Side valley of the Inn Valley
Inhabitants: approx. 22,000 (as of 2024)
Altitude:800 m
Highest mountain:Wildspitze (3,768 m)
Getting there
Events

Free of charge and all year round: Check here for all the benefits of the three Guest Cards.

Meet the Ötztal Valley

Top highlights

Stuibenfall: Tirol's largest waterfall is impressive

Aqua Dome: Relax in huge brine bowls

AREA 47 leisure park: 40 trendy sports and activities

Lake Piburg: A mountain lake at an altitude of 913 metres

Ice Q: Alpine cuisine at 3,048 metres

James Bond: The filming location of SPECTRE at 3,000 metres

Ötzi Village: Stone Age insights and birds of prey show

Winter sports in Sölden: Wide slopes and snow-sure heights

Activities in the Ötztal

Top events

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

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Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Austrian Beef Roulades

We love these beef roulades stuffed with carrots, gherkins and onions.

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Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

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Unique places to stay

Naturhotel Waldklause: Design hotel 5*

The Central in Sölden: Michelin Guide cuisine 5*

Das Schlössl in Haiming: With panoramic views 4*

Top Hotel Hochgurgl: Luxury hotel at 2,150 metres

Explorer Hotel Ötztal in Umhausen: Sports hotel

Riml in Obergurgl: Directly on the slopes 4*sup

Hotel Edelweiss & Gurgl: At 1,930 metres, 4*sup

Climate Protection Info

Ötztal Nature Park

Nature takes centre stage in the Ötztal Nature Park: glacier worlds in the quiet zones of the Ötztal and Stubai Alps, rustic Swiss pine forests in the Windachtal, and the towering Engelswand near Umhausen, home to rare flora and fauna. At Lake Piburg, shimmering waters contrast with dramatic rockfall scenery, while the Naturpark House in Längenfeld offers a multimedia experience of the natural world. Villages such as Vent, Obergurgl, and Niederthai make ideal basecamps, crowned by the Wildspitze at 3,774 metres.

Discover Ötztal Nature Park

FAQs

The Ötztal Valley is located in the Austrian province of Tirol and is a side valley of the Inn Valley. Stretching approximately 65 km from north to south, it separates the Ötztal Alps to the west from the Stubai Alps to the east. The entrance to the valley is about 45 km west of Innsbruck, where the Ötztaler Ache river flows into the Inn.

The following places are part of the Ötztal:

  • Sölden: Renowned for its diverse winter sports opportunities.

  • Obergurgl: Famous for the Timmelsjoch High Alpine Road and alpine activities.

  • Längenfeld: Home to the Aqua Dome, a large thermal spa.

  • Umhausen: Features the Stuiben Falls, Tirol’s highest waterfall, and the Ötzi Village.

  • Ötz: Known for Lake Piburg and numerous hiking trails.

  • Sautens: A peaceful spot, ideal for outdoor activities and a starting point for exploration.

  • Vent: A small mountaineering village providing access to high-alpine tours.

  • Haiming: Situated at the valley entrance, known for its orchards and cycling paths.

The highest mountain in the Ötztal is the Wildspitze, standing at 3,768 metres above sea level. It is not only the tallest peak in the Ötztal Alps but also Austria's second-highest mountain after the Großglockner. Located in the Weißkamm range of the Ötztal Alps, it is a popular destination for climbers and alpine enthusiasts.

The Ötztal offers a wealth of activities for nature lovers and families. Over 1,600 kilometres of hiking trails lead through stunning landscapes, including the Stuiben Falls. Cyclists can enjoy 850 kilometres of mountain biking routes. Thrill-seekers can try canyoning, rafting, or climbing in the AREA 47 outdoor park. For relaxation, the Aqua Dome in Längenfeld offers rejuvenation, while the Ötzi Village provides fascinating insights into prehistoric life.

The Ötztal Summer Card offers numerous benefits for visitors. It includes free rides on cable cars and public buses, complimentary entry to swimming pools, bathing lakes, and museums, as well as discounts on attractions like AREA 47 and the Aqua Dome. The card also covers guided hikes and free standard bike rentals. Available for 3, 7, or 10 days, it is included with many partner accommodations or can be purchased separately. You can find more information about costs here.

Yes, the Ötztal is family-friendly: from Ötzi Village and the birds of prey park to themed trails and child-friendly hikes, there are plenty of activities for all ages.

Six ski areas offer pure winter sports enjoyment, including Sölden, Gurgl, and Hochoetz, with perfectly groomed slopes for beginners through to experts.

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