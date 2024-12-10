Tirol's longest side valley is the right place for anyone looking for an impressive nature experience - at any time of the year.

A region that enchants in both summer and winter – welcome to the Ötztal Valley. A place where the mountains push your limits while offering a profound sense of freedom. In summer, immerse yourself in the breathtaking natural beauty along over 1,600 km of hiking trails and 860 km of bike routes. Towering three-thousand-metre peaks provide a backdrop that amazes even seasoned adventurers. Highlights like the impressive Stuiben Falls and the thermal baths of Aqua Dome perfectly blend relaxation with action.

And in winter? The valley transforms into a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. Across six ski resorts, the dream of pristine snowy slopes comes alive. Off the pistes, there’s just as much to enjoy: cross-country skiing trails, winter walking paths, or a magical lantern-lit hike to the Stuiben Falls.

Whether summer or winter, the Ötztal Valley surprises, challenges, and rewards. Ready for your next adventure?