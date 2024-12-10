Tirol in Summer

Introduction
Tirol is shaped by an impressive mountain landscape that defines much of the province. Only around 13% of its area can be settled, with the mountains covering the rest. More than 600 peaks rise above 3,000 metres, providing the setting for hiking, cycling and climbing. Trails lead across alpine pastures, through valleys and along scenic high-altitude routes. A network of hiking paths, mountain bike trails and via ferratas runs through many regions.
Beyond the mountains, Tirol also offers peaceful places to relax. Swimming lakes, alpine pastures and wide valleys provide space for nature experiences and family holidays. In many towns and villages, traditional architecture, Tirol cuisine and lively customs shape the local character. Cities such as Innsbruck combine alpine scenery with culture and history.
Popular attractions include Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens, the Highline 179 suspension bridge near Reutte and Lake Achensee, Tirol's largest swimming lake. The Aqua Dome in Längenfeld offers relaxation, while Area 47 in the Ötztal is full of outdoor adventure. Other highlights include the James Bond experience 007 Elements in Sölden and the Nature Ice Palace on Hintertux Glacier.
Meet Tirol
Top highlights
Tours
Hohe Tauern National Park
The hectic pace of everyday life is quickly forgotten in Hohe Tauern National Park. Towering mountains, majestic waterfalls, and glaciers soothe the soul – and the body.
The National Park Centre in Matrei features a modern, interactive exhibition showcasing Alpine wonders. Book a ranger-led wilderness tour and try to spot the Alpine "Big Five" (golden eagle, ibex, chamois, bearded vulture, and marmot) in their natural habitat, or discover Swiss stone pines, edelweiss, gentians, and many other of the region’s 3,500 plant species.
Regions
Außerfern
An insider tip among Tiroleans: Embedded in an imposing panorama, Außerfern offers everything adventure-hungry hearts could wish for.
Innsbruck
The region consists of the city of Innsbruck and 40 surrounding towns, offering everything from urban amenities to rural idyll.
East Tirol
This exclave of Tirol stretches between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites, where an impressive 266 peaks over 3,000 metres rise into the sky.
Tirolean Oberland
Explore charming old villages like Spiss, Austria's highest settlement, plus gorges, beautiful high valleys, and pine forests.
Cities and places
Ischgl
Visitors who come to hike, cycle, or enjoy the scenery are rewarded with unmatched mountain panoramas.
Serfaus
Perched on a sun-drenched plateau, Serfaus and the neighbouring villages of Fiss and Ladis make for the perfect holiday destination year-round.
Sölden
This former mountain farming village delights holidaymakers with enchanting forests and mountains as far as the eye can see.
Schwaz
Historically significant due to its silver and copper deposits, Schwaz is now a serene, picturesque destination for visitors.
Hall in Tirol
With impressive townhouses surrounding the 700-year-old castle, this small town exudes medieval charm.
Imst
The Baroque centre of the Inn valley with its townhouses and monastery offers a vibrant cultural scene.
Top events
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Mobility, accommodation and regional products in Tirol
Many regions can be reached by train and bus. Locally, shuttle services, guest cards and regional transport options help visitors get around.
Accommodation and certifications
Some businesses carry recognised certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel. These provide insight into standards related to energy use, resource management and operations.
Regional products
Many kitchens use ingredients sourced locally. Producers from the region supply food with clear, traceable origins.
Activities on site
Hiking and cycling routes, as well as nature experiences, often start directly in the region or at the accommodation.