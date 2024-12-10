Tirol in Summer

Magnificent mountains and a unique Alpine zest for life await you in Tirol.

Tirol is shaped by an impressive mountain landscape that defines much of the province. Only around 13% of its area can be settled, with the mountains covering the rest. More than 600 peaks rise above 3,000 metres, providing the setting for hiking, cycling and climbing. Trails lead across alpine pastures, through valleys and along scenic high-altitude routes. A network of hiking paths, mountain bike trails and via ferratas runs through many regions.

Beyond the mountains, Tirol also offers peaceful places to relax. Swimming lakes, alpine pastures and wide valleys provide space for nature experiences and family holidays. In many towns and villages, traditional architecture, Tirol cuisine and lively customs shape the local character. Cities such as Innsbruck combine alpine scenery with culture and history.

Popular attractions include Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens, the Highline 179 suspension bridge near Reutte and Lake Achensee, Tirol's largest swimming lake. The Aqua Dome in Längenfeld offers relaxation, while Area 47 in the Ötztal is full of outdoor adventure. Other highlights include the James Bond experience 007 Elements in Sölden and the Nature Ice Palace on Hintertux Glacier.