Alpine roses and stream in foreground, turquoise reservoir lake in valley, snow-capped mountain peaks, Schlegeis, Tyrol.
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Tirol in Summer
Holidays in the mountains

Visit Tirol in Winter
Magnificent mountains and a unique Alpine zest for life await you in Tirol.

Tirol is shaped by an impressive mountain landscape that defines much of the province. Only around 13% of its area can be settled, with the mountains covering the rest. More than 600 peaks rise above 3,000 metres, providing the setting for hiking, cycling and climbing. Trails lead across alpine pastures, through valleys and along scenic high-altitude routes. A network of hiking paths, mountain bike trails and via ferratas runs through many regions.

Beyond the mountains, Tirol also offers peaceful places to relax. Swimming lakes, alpine pastures and wide valleys provide space for nature experiences and family holidays. In many towns and villages, traditional architecture, Tirol cuisine and lively customs shape the local character. Cities such as Innsbruck combine alpine scenery with culture and history.

Popular attractions include Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens, the Highline 179 suspension bridge near Reutte and Lake Achensee, Tirol's largest swimming lake. The Aqua Dome in Längenfeld offers relaxation, while Area 47 in the Ötztal is full of outdoor adventure. Other highlights include the James Bond experience 007 Elements in Sölden and the Nature Ice Palace on Hintertux Glacier.

Quick facts about Tirol
Capital city: Innsbruck
Area: 12,648 km²
Population:approx. 777,600 (as of 2025)
Percentage of forest: 41.2 %
Highest mountain:Großglockner (3,798 m)
Glaciers:5
Thermal spas:3

Find must-see highlights during your stay in Tirol's calendar of events.

Meet Tirol

Top highlights

Eagle walk: 426 km long distance hiking in 33 stages

Cycling and MTB: 7.600 km routes through the Tirolean Alps

Rattenberg: Medieval and smallest town in Austria

Experience the Swarovski Crystal Worlds

Highline 179: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge

Aqua Dome Längenfeld: Relax in 4*s spa heaven

Achensee: Dive into Tirol's largest swimming lake

Area 47: Adventure in Austria's largest leisure park

007 Elements: The James Bond adventure world in Sölden

Nature Ice Palace: Into the eternal ice

Activities in Tirol

Tours

Hut tours: Long-distance hiking as a nature experience

Climbing: Discover the best sport climbing routes here

MTB tours with pit stop: Power and Kaiserschmarren

Ranger-led national park tours

Explore untouched nature

Hohe Tauern National Park

The hectic pace of everyday life is quickly forgotten in Hohe Tauern National Park. Towering mountains, majestic waterfalls, and glaciers soothe the soul – and the body.

The National Park Centre in Matrei features a modern, interactive exhibition showcasing Alpine wonders. Book a ranger-led wilderness tour and try to spot the Alpine "Big Five" (golden eagle, ibex, chamois, bearded vulture, and marmot) in their natural habitat, or discover Swiss stone pines, edelweiss, gentians, and many other of the region’s 3,500 plant species.

National Park House MatreiHohe Tauern National Park

Tirol's best day trips

Regions

Außerfern

An insider tip among Tiroleans: Embedded in an imposing panorama, Außerfern offers everything adventure-hungry hearts could wish for.

Discover the Außerfern region

Innsbruck

The region consists of the city of Innsbruck and 40 surrounding towns, offering everything from urban amenities to rural idyll.

Explore Innsbruck

East Tirol

This exclave of Tirol stretches between the Hohe Tauern and the Lienz Dolomites, where an impressive 266 peaks over 3,000 metres rise into the sky.

Meet East Tirol

Tirolean Oberland

Explore charming old villages like Spiss, Austria's highest settlement, plus gorges, beautiful high valleys, and pine forests.

Travel the Tirolean Oberland

Tirolean Unterland

Tirol's Unterland encompasses the districts of Kitzbühel, Kufstein, and Schwaz, covering much of the Lower Inn Valley. Scenically, it’s simply a dream.

Uncover the Tirolean Unterland

Cities and places

Ischgl

Visitors who come to hike, cycle, or enjoy the scenery are rewarded with unmatched mountain panoramas.

Visit Ischgl

Seefeld

Set amidst pristine nature, Seefeld offers surprising adventures and relaxed day trips.

Visit Seefeld

Serfaus

Perched on a sun-drenched plateau, Serfaus and the neighbouring villages of Fiss and Ladis make for the perfect holiday destination year-round.

Visit Serfaus

Sölden

This former mountain farming village delights holidaymakers with enchanting forests and mountains as far as the eye can see.

Visit Sölden

Schwaz

Historically significant due to its silver and copper deposits, Schwaz is now a serene, picturesque destination for visitors.

Visit Schwaz

Hall in Tirol

With impressive townhouses surrounding the 700-year-old castle, this small town exudes medieval charm.

Visit Hall in Tirol

Imst

The Baroque centre of the Inn valley with its townhouses and monastery offers a vibrant cultural scene.

Visit Imst

Kufstein

Kufstein lies on the River Inn, surrounded by the Kaiser Mountains. The fortress, old town and easy access to the mountains are the perfect nature-culture combination.

Kufstein

Top events

Tirolean Festival in Erl

07/12/2025 – 26/07/2026
Erl

This music festival is renowned for its awe-inspiring performances of operas, orchestral works, and chamber music.

Attend the festival

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

Show recipe

Kaiserschmarren

The chopped pancakes are a long-term favourite in Austria.

Show recipe

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Hotel Waldklause: Nature hotel with 5*

Cocoon Alpine Boutique Lodge: 5*

The Zhero 5*: Design hotel near Ischgl

Gradonna Mountain Resort 4*sup: Wellness hotel in East Tirol

Hotel HENRI 4*: Boutique hotel in Kitzbühel

Alpin Resort Sacher 5*sup: In Seefeld

Brandstetterhof at Lake Achensee: 4* nature hotel

Sustainability

Mobility, accommodation and regional products in Tirol

Many regions can be reached by train and bus. Locally, shuttle services, guest cards and regional transport options help visitors get around.

  • Accommodation and certifications
    Some businesses carry recognised certifications such as the Austrian Ecolabel. These provide insight into standards related to energy use, resource management and operations.

  • Regional products
    Many kitchens use ingredients sourced locally. Producers from the region supply food with clear, traceable origins.

  • Activities on site
    Hiking and cycling routes, as well as nature experiences, often start directly in the region or at the accommodation.

Local mobilityAccommodation with Austrian Ecolabel

FAQs

In the summer, Tirol offers a unique blend of culture, history, and nature. The small towns, in particular, impress with their charming old towns, traditional festivals, and proximity to the mountains. Here are some highlights:

Innsbruck: The capital of Tirol combines historic landmarks like the Golden Roof with breathtaking mountain views. In summer, hiking, mountain biking, and Alpine mountain tours are popular.

Kufstein: This small town is known for its impressive fortress and its location on the River Inn. The nearby Kaiser Mountains offer ideal conditions for nature lovers.

Rattenberg: Austria’s smallest town is famous for its glass-blowing craftsmanship and romantic streets. It’s the perfect base for trips to the Alpbach Valley.

Hall in Tirol: A medieval town with one of Austria’s most beautiful old towns. Its proximity to the Karwendel Mountains provides countless outdoor opportunities.

Many of Tirol’s swimming lakes embody the Austrian way of life – here are some of the best:

Achensee: Tirol’s largest lake is nestled between the Karwendel and Rofan mountains. Its crystal-clear waters and a wide range of sporting activities, such as sailing and surfing, make it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts.

Schwarzsee: Located near Kitzbühel, Schwarzsee lake stands out for its idyllic setting and warm, health-promoting moor water. A perfect spot for relaxation and swimming.

Plansee: Located near Reutte, Plansee is one of Tirol’s most pristine lakes. Its turquoise waters and surrounding mountains make it ideal for swimming, hiking, and diving.

Reither See: Small but charming, Reither See in the Alpbach Valley is a family-friendly lake with a peaceful atmosphere. It’s the perfect choice for a relaxed day of swimming, surrounded by mountains.

Yes, many places in Tirol can be reached by train and bus, especially around Innsbruck and in well-connected valleys. Locally, regional buses, cable cars and hiking shuttles provide additional mobility.

Panoramic hiking trails, road cycling and mountain bike routes, climbing crags and via ferratas are widely available, along with swimming lakes. Trail running, rafting and other outdoor activities further expand the range.

Popular highlights include Swarovski Crystal Worlds, Highline 179 and the Aqua Dome, as well as swimming lakes, gorges and scenic roads. Alpine pastures and viewpoints add to the variety.

The provincial capital Innsbruck combines a historic old town, modern architecture and direct access to the Nordkette mountain range.

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