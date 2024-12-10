Mountain bike challenge and hiking in summer, laid-back ski circus in winter: Saalbach Hinterglemm is a mix of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities.

Whether you’re carving up the slopes in winter or hitting the hiking and MTB trails in summer – Saalbach Hinterglemm in the SalzburgerLand is laid-back, diverse, and a year-round place to be for anyone seeking variety, nature, and that true outdoor feeling.

In winter, it’s all about the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn – with over 270 kilometres of slopes, it’s a true highlight for skiers and snowboarders alike. When the snow melts, summer takes over: endless MTB trails, the legendary Big-5 Bike Challenge, hiking routes for all skill levels, and adventure spots like the high ropes park at the Tree Top Trail guarantee plenty of action and movement.

But don’t worry – Saalbach Hinterglemm isn’t just about adrenaline. With the Joker Card, you’ll enjoy plenty of extras – from free cable car rides to discounted attractions. Families are just as well catered for as those who appreciate good food, alpine hut charm, and moments of relaxation. And because sustainability matters here too, the Green Road initiative shows how alpine adventure holidays and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.