Saalbach Hinterglemm in SalzburgerLand
Outdoor adventures and family holidays all year round: ski circus, MTB trails, and Alpine lifestyle
Introduction
Whether you’re carving up the slopes in winter or hitting the hiking and MTB trails in summer – Saalbach Hinterglemm in the SalzburgerLand is laid-back, diverse, and a year-round place to be for anyone seeking variety, nature, and that true outdoor feeling.
In winter, it’s all about the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn – with over 270 kilometres of slopes, it’s a true highlight for skiers and snowboarders alike. When the snow melts, summer takes over: endless MTB trails, the legendary Big-5 Bike Challenge, hiking routes for all skill levels, and adventure spots like the high ropes park at the Tree Top Trail guarantee plenty of action and movement.
But don’t worry – Saalbach Hinterglemm isn’t just about adrenaline. With the Joker Card, you’ll enjoy plenty of extras – from free cable car rides to discounted attractions. Families are just as well catered for as those who appreciate good food, alpine hut charm, and moments of relaxation. And because sustainability matters here too, the Green Road initiative shows how alpine adventure holidays and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.
Meet Saalbach Hinterglemm
Top highlights
Mountain biking in Saalbach Hinterglemm
Ride up the mountain and soak in the stunning Alpine panorama: The Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn region is a mountain biking paradise that leaves nothing to be desired. With over 70 kilometres of lines and trails and nine lifts across seven mountains, it is Austria’s largest bike region. Touring enthusiasts can also explore a vast network of 400 kilometres of trails.
A highlight is the neighbouring Bikepark Leogang, offering everything from natural mountain paths to spectacular freeride routes. The Riders Playground, spanning 10,000 square metres, is one of Europe’s largest beginner bike parks, providing a safe space for children and adults to practise and tackle new challenges.
Skiing in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn
Sunshine, powder snow, and perfectly groomed slopes: With around 270 kilometres of pistes, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas. Boasting 70 lifts, numerous snow parks, and thrilling night runs and freestyle tracks, it offers endless variety for skiers and snowboarders alike. Families will also find plenty to enjoy, with exciting activities for little piste explorers, budding racers, and future carving champions!
Top events
Recipes
Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Unique places to stay
Sustainability in Saalbach Hinterglemm
Saalbach Hinterglemm is committed to sustainability, addressing challenges and initiatives with transparency. The focus lies on ecological, social, and economic aspects, guided by the “Green Road” – a step-by-step approach to a responsible future for both people and nature.
The region continually works to make its infrastructure, energy supply, mobility, and waste management more sustainable, with the goal of consciously and sustainably shaping its living environment for generations to come.