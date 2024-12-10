Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach
Mountain views, city flair and southern lightness
Introduction
Whether it’s summer days at turquoise Lake Faak or winter sports on scenic Gerlitzen Alpe – the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region offers natural variety and a relaxed, southern feel.
Crystal-clear lakes, well-maintained cycling and hiking paths, charming towns and easy access to nature shape the local way of life. In winter, spas, winter hiking trails and family-friendly ski areas offer both activity and relaxation – all in an exceptionally mild, sunny climate.
You'll receive the Erlebnis CARD from your hosts in the region. Depending on the season, you can use it to experience excursion destinations and activities for free or at a reduced price.
Meet the Villach region
Top highlights
Top events
Unique places to stay
Holidays without a car
No need for a car: In the Villach – Lake Faak – Lake Ossiach region, holidays can be both relaxed and eco-friendly. Whether by local train, bus or one of the many shuttle services – those who use public transport are well connected all year round. Distances are short, timetables well planned, and the views surprisingly scenic. Even getting here becomes part of the experience – a gentle introduction to a slower pace and more mindful way of travelling.