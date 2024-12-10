Zell am See-Kaprun – a natural spectacle. Skiing and glacier adventures, hiking and biking tours, family-friendly hotels, the Tauern SPA, and relaxation by Lake Zell.

The Zell am See-Kaprun region is a true natural gem, combining adventure, relaxation, and breathtaking scenery. Its highlight is the 3,203 metre-high Kitzsteinhorn, accessible in both summer and winter – with mountain lifts taking you comfortably up to the “Gipfelwelt 3000”. A real marvel: the K-onnection, one of the world's most modern cable car systems, linking Kaprun directly with the glacier and providing fast, convenient access all year round.

From October through to early summer, you can ski on the glacier’s natural snow, or in summer hike along the Schmittenhöhe's high-altitude promenade and take in the panorama. Down in the valley, Lake Zell invites you to swim, stand-up paddle or take a boat trip – with Zell am See-Kaprun’s wellness options offering deep relaxation. For families, the Klammsee circular trail with its Kneipp facility and playground provides the perfect mix of nature, activity, and fun.