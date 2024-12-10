Aerial view of Zell am See with fountain in the lake, excursion boat and mountain panorama in the background.
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Zell am See-Kaprun in the SalzburgerLand
Skiing, hiking, wellness, and family holidays at Lake Zell and the Kitzsteinhorn

Zell am See-Kaprun – a natural spectacle. Skiing and glacier adventures, hiking and biking tours, family-friendly hotels, the Tauern SPA, and relaxation by Lake Zell.

The Zell am See-Kaprun region is a true natural gem, combining adventure, relaxation, and breathtaking scenery. Its highlight is the 3,203 metre-high Kitzsteinhorn, accessible in both summer and winter – with mountain lifts taking you comfortably up to the “Gipfelwelt 3000”. A real marvel: the K-onnection, one of the world's most modern cable car systems, linking Kaprun directly with the glacier and providing fast, convenient access all year round.

From October through to early summer, you can ski on the glacier’s natural snow, or in summer hike along the Schmittenhöhe's high-altitude promenade and take in the panorama. Down in the valley, Lake Zell invites you to swim, stand-up paddle or take a boat trip – with Zell am See-Kaprun’s wellness options offering deep relaxation. For families, the Klammsee circular trail with its Kneipp facility and playground provides the perfect mix of nature, activity, and fun.

Quick info about Zell am See-Kaprun
Location:In the Pinzgau region of SalzburgerLand
Altitude:757 m
Population:approx. 10,200 in Zell am See (as of 2025)
Cable car and lift facilities:53
Ski areas:3
Hiking trails:more than 400 km
Glacier and highest mountain:Kitzsteinhorn (3,203 m)
Getting there
Events

The SKI ALPIN CARD combines three premium ski regions across 408 km of slopes.

The SUMMER CARD offers discounts and special deals.

Meet Zell am See-Kaprun

Top highlights

Schmittenhöhe: Family mountain, ski area & hiking paradise

Gipfelwelt 3000: Salzburg’s highest view point

Sigmund Thun Gorge: Impressive natural spectacle

Tauern SPA Kaprun: Thermal holiday at a 4* resort

Lake Zell: Nature and relaxation in Zell am See

Kaprun Adventure: Natural wonders of the mountain reservoirs

Kaprun Castle: Visit the 12th-century landmark

Pinzgau Local Railway: Historic train in the Salzach Valley

Activities in Zell am See-Kaprun

Glacier worlds above Kaprun

The legendary Kitzsteinhorn

At 3,200 metres, the Kitzsteinhorn near Kaprun becomes a playground for classic outdoor activities: hiking trails, mountain biking routes, and climbing paths wind through high-alpine landscapes, while the Gipfelwelt 3000 with its “Top of Salzburg” viewing platform offers spectacular glacier and mountain views. Guided tours with national park rangers provide insights into ice, rock formations, and alpine flora.

In winter, 23 lifts open up the alpine region with 61 km of slopes, freeride routes, and snow parks catering to families and experts alike. After a day of activity, hotels with wellness facilities—most notably the Tauern SPA Kaprun—offer space for relaxation. Around Kaprun and Lake Zell, there are plenty of excursions and activities to enjoy.

Kitzsteinhorn

Top events

Food, drink, and indulgence

Culinary experiences in Zell am See-Kaprun

Between glacier, mountain, and lake, Zell am See–Kaprun offers a Lebensgefühl centred on culinary enjoyment. Here, Alpine cuisine meets creative cooking – from hearty mountain fare to refined gourmet dishes. On the mountains, these “moments of indulgence” are especially memorable:

At the Gipfelrestaurant on the Kitzsteinhorn, the highest restaurant in SalzburgerLand, regional specialties are served with panoramic views at 3,000 metres. On the Schmittenhöhe, various gourmet stations await. For those seeking exclusivity—even at lofty Alpine heights—the region’s nine toque restaurants offer culinary sophistication at the highest level. Throughout the year, numerous culinary events turn dining into an immersive experience, set in the heart of nature.

Mountain huts & alpine pasturesCulinary Events

Unique places to stay

Zaglgut Hotel & Chalet: At 1,000 metres above sea level

The Kaprun Edition: Luxury chalets and suites in the centre

Hotel Neue Post: Tradition in Zell am See 4*

Grand Hotel Zell am See: Exclusive peninsula 4*

Hotel & Apartment Central: Alpine style in Zell am See

Vaya Apartments Kaprun: Central location stunning views

Sportresort Alpenblick: 4*sup in Zell am See

FAQs

The most sustainable way to travel is by train to Zell am See station, located right in the town centre. Many accommodations are within walking distance, and buses and the Pinzgau Local Railway provide connections to Kaprun and the surrounding area. With the Guest Mobility Ticket, overnight guests can use all public transport in SalzburgerLand free of charge.

From hiking and biking tours on the Kitzsteinhorn and Schmittenhöhe to water sports on Lake Zell, as well as golf, trail running, and family adventures – the options and excursions are endless.

Zell am See-Kaprun offers skiing across three ski areas, snowboarding, ski touring, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and tobogganing. From gentle beginner slopes to challenging runs, there's something for everyone. Even off the pistes, winter trails and toboggan runs provide opportunities for exercise and enjoying the winter landscape.

In Zell am See-Kaprun, culinary experiences range from cosy mountain huts to Salzburg's highest restaurant on the Kitzsteinhorn and to top-rated gourmet establishments. Whether hearty or highly refined, the region’s cuisine combines local ingredients with stunning mountain scenery.

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