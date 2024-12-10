Zell am See-Kaprun in the SalzburgerLand
Skiing, hiking, wellness, and family holidays at Lake Zell and the Kitzsteinhorn
Introduction
The Zell am See-Kaprun region is a true natural gem, combining adventure, relaxation, and breathtaking scenery. Its highlight is the 3,203 metre-high Kitzsteinhorn, accessible in both summer and winter – with mountain lifts taking you comfortably up to the “Gipfelwelt 3000”. A real marvel: the K-onnection, one of the world's most modern cable car systems, linking Kaprun directly with the glacier and providing fast, convenient access all year round.
From October through to early summer, you can ski on the glacier’s natural snow, or in summer hike along the Schmittenhöhe's high-altitude promenade and take in the panorama. Down in the valley, Lake Zell invites you to swim, stand-up paddle or take a boat trip – with Zell am See-Kaprun’s wellness options offering deep relaxation. For families, the Klammsee circular trail with its Kneipp facility and playground provides the perfect mix of nature, activity, and fun.
The SKI ALPIN CARD combines three premium ski regions across 408 km of slopes.
The SUMMER CARD offers discounts and special deals.
Meet Zell am See-Kaprun
Top highlights
Activities in Zell am See-Kaprun
The legendary Kitzsteinhorn
At 3,200 metres, the Kitzsteinhorn near Kaprun becomes a playground for classic outdoor activities: hiking trails, mountain biking routes, and climbing paths wind through high-alpine landscapes, while the Gipfelwelt 3000 with its “Top of Salzburg” viewing platform offers spectacular glacier and mountain views. Guided tours with national park rangers provide insights into ice, rock formations, and alpine flora.
In winter, 23 lifts open up the alpine region with 61 km of slopes, freeride routes, and snow parks catering to families and experts alike. After a day of activity, hotels with wellness facilities—most notably the Tauern SPA Kaprun—offer space for relaxation. Around Kaprun and Lake Zell, there are plenty of excursions and activities to enjoy.
Top events
Culinary experiences in Zell am See-Kaprun
Between glacier, mountain, and lake, Zell am See–Kaprun offers a Lebensgefühl centred on culinary enjoyment. Here, Alpine cuisine meets creative cooking – from hearty mountain fare to refined gourmet dishes. On the mountains, these “moments of indulgence” are especially memorable:
At the Gipfelrestaurant on the Kitzsteinhorn, the highest restaurant in SalzburgerLand, regional specialties are served with panoramic views at 3,000 metres. On the Schmittenhöhe, various gourmet stations await. For those seeking exclusivity—even at lofty Alpine heights—the region’s nine toque restaurants offer culinary sophistication at the highest level. Throughout the year, numerous culinary events turn dining into an immersive experience, set in the heart of nature.