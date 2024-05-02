Cycling in Austria
Joy of Life on Two Wheels

Whether alongside rushing rivers, through gently rolling hills, or on challenging mountain trails, cycling in Austria is not just a mode of transport; it’s a way of life.

Discover, Enjoy, Repeat

Cycling is a great way to treat yourself and enjoy freedom - it’s simply a joy. Austria is the perfect place for it. Well-marked paths take you through stunning natural landscapes by lakes, up challenging mountains, and into relaxed rides through cities and quaint villages. Austria’s cycling routes and mountain bike trails cover all nine regions, with plenty of sights and places to stop along the way.

Whether you decide to cycle for just a few hours or multiple days, every pedal stroke will boost your happiness. Cycling in Austria connects places - and people.

Cycling Holidays in Austria

Leisure Cycling in Austria

Along the routes, charming accommodations and historic sights await. And always in your backpack: a sense of lightness.

Cycling for Pleasure

Mountain Biking in Austria

Mountain biking in Austria offers an intense nature experience. Cycling on these trails is especially enjoyable in Austria.

Mountain Biking

Road Cycling in Austria

Joy on two wheels and freedom in sight. What will remain are beautiful memories of constant endorphins and a gentle breeze in your face..

Road Cycling in Austria

Gravel Biking in Austria

Experience a mix of thrilling descents on gravel and asphalt as you ride through stunning mountain and lake landscapes on the Gravel Austria route.

Gravel Biking in Austria

Popular Bike Trails in Austria

Biking has become one of the most popular ways to experience Austria's countryside, small towns & cities. We compiled a list of the best biking trails.

Popular Cycle Paths in Austria

The most beautiful trails along the water

Alpe Adria bike trail

From the Baroque gem of Salzburg to the summer retreat of the Adriatic, this 410 km route takes you through enchanting landscapes.

Learn more

The Danube cycle path

Cycle along the Danube river, through Upper and Lower Austria, especially the Wachau valley, passing by castles and abbeys.

Learn more

Drau cycle path

The Drau cycle path connects Italy, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia. Cycle along the water and marvel at many cultural highlights along the way.

Learn more

River cycling in the Mostviertel

All paths lead to water! In the Mostviertel region, you'll cycle along the river Ybbs and the Erlauf valley cycle path.

Learn more

Carinthian lake loop

Carinthia is a lake paradise! The 400-km-long loop takes you along 20 swimming lakes and 2 rivers - from Lake Weissensee to Lake Klopein.

Learn more

The Mur cycle path

The Mur cycle path includes historic towns, cultural treasures and culinary delights - the perfect combination of sports and pleasure.

Learn more

Mountain biking at Lake Weissensee

Amidst the Gailtal Valley Alps, this region combines the beauty of the lake with action-packed downhill tracks on Alpine pastures.

Learn more

The NOCKBIKE region

This diverse mountains and lakes landscape awaits cyclists of all ages with around 700 km of signposted tours.

Learn more

The most beautiful trails in the mountains

Tauern cycle trail

The Tauern cycle trail stretches over 300 km at the foot of the impressive Hohe Tauern mountain range, along the rivers Salzach and Saalach.

Learn more

Königstour Bike

The Königstour Bike connects some of the most beautiful bike routes between the valley towns of Maria Alm, Dienten, and Mühlbach.

Learn more

Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn

From beginners to pros - Austria's largest bike region is a paradise for every bike and nature enthusiast!

Learn more

Schladming-Dachstein bike region

Uphill flow trail, junior trails and everything in between - the Schladming-Dachstein bike region scores with a varied programme.

Learn more

Ausseerland Salzkammergut

Crystal-clear lakes and majestic mountain peaks - the MTB-trails in this region run through one of the most pristine landscapes of the Alps.

Learn more

More epic cycling routes through stunning landscapes

Iron Curtain Trail

The Iron Curtain trail leads from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. In Lower Austria, you'll cycle past national parks, vineyards and historic sights for 400 km.

Learn more

Stoneman Taurista

One of the most challenging mountain bike circle trails of the Alps takes you 147 km through a spectacular landscape.

Learn more

Murau region

The Murau region comes with a varied route network, fun downhills, and marvellous views -take your pick and enjoy!

Learn more

Thermen- und Vulkanland in Styria

Some 3000 km of cycle paths await you in this region. Don't forget to sample the regions' wine and specialities!

Learn more

Styrian Wine Country route

In Southern Styria, you'll find vineyards as far as the eye can see. Three scenic bike routes take you to the most beautiful places in the region.

Learn more

Hochsteiermark region

The Hochsteiermark region boasts cycle routes for all ages, tastes and skill levels. Push your limits on some, relax and enjoy the scenery on others.

Learn more
The Digital Cycling Magazine: Full Speed Inspiration

Austria unfolds as a stage of breathtaking panoramas, hidden paths, historic cities, and charming villages - captured through the diversity of its cycling routes. The landscape ranges from gentle hills and dense forests to endless fields. Whether you prefer leisurely rides around a lake or are an adventure seeker looking to test your stamina with mountain biking, Austria’s varied terrain has something for everyone!

The digital cycling magazine provides a compact guide to where you can find the best cycling paths, the cultural attractions along the way, and the perfect spots to take a refreshing break.

Click Here for the Cycling Magazine

This might also be interesting

Popular Bike Trails in Austria

Biking has become one of the most popular ways to experience Austria's countryside, small towns & cities. We compiled a list of the best biking trails.

Popular Cycle Paths in Austria

Activities in Austria

Austria has something for everyone: Refreshing lakes and hiking trails in summer, and wellness retreats for relaxing after skiing in winter.

Activities in Austria

Hiking

Austria's hiking trails are as diverse as the experiences they provide.

Hiking
Discover the Best of Austria