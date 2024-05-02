Road Cycling in Austria
Pick up the pace against a spectacular natural backdrop
Austria offers epic mountain passes, smooth ribbons of asphalt and landscapes that even seasoned pros can't resist. The legendary Großglockner puts your calves to the test, while scenic roads in SalzburgerLand and around Carinthia's lakes promise pure cycling magic.
Austria's cycling culture makes it all possible: Perfectly maintained roads, smart signage and an infrastructure that riders dream of. The crisp mountain air gives you that extra boost on hot summer days – ideal for relaxed rides or a full alpine challenge.
And after the ride? Cosy, bike-friendly accommodation with expert know-how, secure storage, and digital route tips – plus hearty regional cuisine and a well-earned beer.
Tirol: Mountains, as far as your bike can take you
Ötztal glacier road
Road cycling at 2,830 metres – the highest asphalted point in the Alps accessible by road. A serious challenge with a 10.5% gradient.
Innsbruck – Kühtai
This 110-kilometre tour includes around 1,720 steep and demanding metres of elevation – with breathtaking views guaranteed.
Giro Region 31: Alpbachtal
Away from busy main roads, the route follows quiet country lanes and side roads in three loops through the entire region.
Lienz Dolomites loop
122 kilometres, 2,300 metres of elevation and three mountain passes await road cyclists here. A maximum gradient of 17 percent pushes riders to their limits.
SalzburgerLand: Lakes and Mountains
SalzburgerLand-Salzkammergut region
Ever since Mondsee, Attersee-Attergau, Fuschlsee, Wolfgangsee, Salzburger Seenland and Eugendorf joined forces, racing cyclists have been flocking here.
Salzburger Sportwelt
Eight towns have joined forces to create this sports region, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.
Vorarlberg: Impressive tours and challenging climbs
From Au-Schoppernau to the Hochtannberg pass
Covering 245 km in eleven hours, this tour pushes your fitness to the limit – but the stunning scenery makes it all worthwhile.
Beginners tour on the Schnepfegg
This circular tour is ideal for beginners or anyone looking to enjoy a relaxed 1.5-hour ride.
Upper Austria: Scenic tours & summit victories
Limestone Alps Tour Bella Bista
One of the most beautiful tours in the region. From the historic old town of Steyr over beautiful hills in the foothills of the Alps and the Limestone Alps.
Bad Goisern – Lake Attersee
This tour takes you 128 kilometres through the Salzkammergut region, passing the delightful villages of Bad Ischl and Gmunden.
Road bike tour "Three Chairs"
This challenging road bike tour promises breathtaking summit delights such as the "Dreisesselberg" (Three Chairs Mountain).
Styria - The green heart of Austria
Road bike region Schladming-Dachstein
Quiet mountain roads and valleys are just waiting to be explored, offering stunning natural scenery along the way.
Road bike region Eastern Styria
Quite challenging at times, but mostly a pleasure. After all, there's no need to rush when you've got so much to see and experience in Eastern Styria.
Road bike region Thermen- & Vulkanland Styria
Soft hills as far as the eye can see. Here, road cyclists have 6.000 kilometres and 14 themed cycle trails to explore.
Vulkanland Tour
There may be no towering peaks, but the constant ups and downs through the rolling hills, dotted with sights and attractions, make every ride a rewarding experience.
Race Around Austria
Each August, one of Austria's toughest and most emotional cycling races takes place: the Race Around Austria. The route follows the border roads around the entire country – with no stages and the clock running non-stop. Riders cover 2,200 kilometres and 30,000 metres of elevation gain.
Extreme cyclist Christoph Strasser from Graz – winner of the 12th edition – has also created a podcast about the Race Around Austria with Podcastwerkstatt. The first season of Sitzfleisch focuses on the Race Across America, which Strasser has won six times.
Carinthia: Tours and regions in the sunny South
Three-countries road bike tour
A cappuccino in Italy, an afternoon snack in Slovenia and dinner in Carinthia. Experience and enjoy three countries comfortably in one day on a road bike.
Lake Klopeinersee region
Southern Carinthia is a road cycling arena consisting of gentle countryside and high mountains. Ideal for anyone who wants to cycle away from everyday life.
Velo Lake Wörthersee
Everything to do with cycling and Lake Wörthersee - a fun combination. For all those who already have experience and all those who want to try out road cycling.
Lower Austria: Impressive routes and regions
Mostviertel region
The varied area around Ötscher, Hochkar and Lake Lunz comes with a challenge for every fitness level.
Vienna Woods
The topography of the route behaves like waves in the sea - challenging climbs are always followed by relaxing sections.
Burgenland: Long routes through the Pannonian Plain
Tour de Vine
The 82-kilometre tour leads through the wine region of southern Burgenland. The last section is untypically steep for Burgenland.
Geschriebenstein Giro
The almost 60-kilometre tour can be cycled in both directions. Stadtschleining with the Friedensburg Schlaining is one of the highlights of the route.
