Road Cycling in Austria

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Austria offers epic mountain passes, smooth ribbons of asphalt and landscapes that even seasoned pros can't resist. The legendary Großglockner puts your calves to the test, while scenic roads in SalzburgerLand and around Carinthia's lakes promise pure cycling magic.

Austria's cycling culture makes it all possible: Perfectly maintained roads, smart signage and an infrastructure that riders dream of. The crisp mountain air gives you that extra boost on hot summer days – ideal for relaxed rides or a full alpine challenge.

And after the ride? Cosy, bike-friendly accommodation with expert know-how, secure storage, and digital route tips – plus hearty regional cuisine and a well-earned beer.