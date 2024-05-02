Leisure Cycling in Austria
The Journey is the Destination

Along the routes, nature, towns, cosy accommodation and historical sights will delight you. And always in your backpack: the feeling of lightness.

Travelling with a Sense of Lightness

Leisure cycling in Austria allows you to experience the essence of Austrian life with all your senses: Feeling free, full of joy, and curious about what the day might bring. Lightness is a constant companion along the routes. At your own pace, you cycle through charming villages and past historic landmarks. The majestic castles and churches tell stories from times long past. Nature also offers unique spectacles: You’ll leisurely pedal along rivers, circle crystal-clear lakes, and marvel at the diverse landscapes. The numerous well-maintained and signposted bike paths let you choose your level of challenge - ranging from gentle to sporty.

Leisure cycling in Austria quickly immerses you in the joie de vivre that the warm hospitality of the hosts invites. When it’s time to take a break, enjoying delicious treats, a refreshing drink, and the scenic views of the vineyards highlights Austria’s true passion for the pleasures of life.

Cycling Tours in Austria's Provinces

Vienna

Burgenland

Lower Austria

Upper Austria

Styria

SalzburgerLand

Vorarlberg

Tirol

Carinthia

Climate Protection Tips

How can we protect the environment and climate?

With the bike, you have already committed yourself to sustainability. Here are five tips on how you can do even more for the environment and the climate on your bike tour:

  • Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Only observe animals from a distance. This includes not feeding fish and water birds. Leftover food can harm the animals.

  • Only use the open shore areas for swimming. This way, breeding animals on the shore remain undisturbed.

  • Drink a lot - but drink properly. Take a refillable water bottle with you on your tour. Austria has excellent tap water.

  • Get children excited about nature. Children will appreciate what they know.

FAQS

Speed limits may apply on some trails in Austria, so be sure to follow local regulations and pay attention to trail signs. To fully enjoy your cycling holiday in Austria, always adjust your speed to match your ability, visibility, and the terrain.

Planning to cycle in the cities? Many Austrian towns boast a well-developed and signposted cycle network. In urban areas, speed limits for cyclists are determined by local traffic regulations. Be sure to adapt your speed to the traffic conditions around you.

When cycling in Austria, a blood alcohol limit of 0.8‰ is permitted. However, your safety and the safety of others should always come first!

You are allowed to take your dog with you on your bike in Austria. However, you should make sure that nothing can happen to your four-legged friend - for example by using a suitable dog trailer or a suitable transport basket. Please do not let your dog run alongside on a lead while cycling!

Children up to the age of 12 must wear a helmet when cycling in Austria. From the age of 12, there is no general helmet requirement for cyclists in Austria - however, wearing a helmet is recommended for safety reasons. You can borrow a helmet from a bike rental shop.

You are allowed to park your bike in all public places. Make sure that all paths remain clear and that the bike cannot fall over. In many cities, towns, guesthouses and hotels, you will find special bicycle parking spaces - often including charging stations for your e-bike.

Yes, in Austria you are generally allowed to ride side by side, as long as the cycle path, the road and the current conditions allow it.

While cycling is all about having fun, your safety and the safety of others come first. That’s why your bicycle must meet Austrian traffic regulations. This means:

  • Both brakes on your bicycle must be in working order.

  • You need a front light and a red rear light if you’re cycling at night.

  • Your bicycle must be fitted with yellow reflectors on the tyres.

  • A bell is also required.

If you rent a bicycle in Austria, you can be confident that it is well-maintained and meets all the necessary regulations.

