The Most Beautiful Sights in SalzburgerLand

SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature. The city of Salzburg as a total work of art is the icing on the cake.

Sights in the City of Mozart

With its art, culture, and unique history, Salzburg’s Old Town has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site— a world-famous treasure trove of remarkable attractions. From the emblem of the city, Hohensalzburg Fortress, you can gaze over the baroque Old Town, with the Residenz, the Cathedral of the Prince-Archbishops, and the Mirabell Palace and Gardens. In the charming Getreidegasse, you’ll find the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as well as the House of Nature.

Mountains and Water as Far as the Eye Can See

SalzburgerLand’s most impressive sights are its breathtaking natural wonders, where towering mountains and rushing waters take centre stage. Along the Großglockner High Alpine Road, the Kitzsteinhorn, and the Weißsee, you’ll be amazed by the Alpine world soaring 3,000 metres high— with glaciers seemingly within arm’s reach. Fans of the Middle Ages will be drawn to Hohenwerfen Fortress, perched high above the Salzach Valley. For a stunning 360-degree view of the mountains surrounding Salzburg, take the cable car up Untersberg. The raw power of water can be felt at the Krimml Waterfalls and the Eisriesenwelt ice caves in the Tennengebirge mountains.

A treasure trove of art and culture

The capital Salzburg

The 900-year-old Hohensalzburg Fortress is the largest fully preserved castle complex in Europe, towering above Salzburg's Old Town. It was built in 1077 by Archbishop Gebhard and transformed into an elegant residence at the end of the 15th century.

The magnificently restored Fortress Museum showcases armour, a medieval kitchen, and even a heating system. A highlight is the Prince’s Chambers, where you can admire the starry night ceiling and the Golden Chamber.

Hohensalzburg Fortress

Further sights in the city of Salzburg

Mozart's birthplace

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born at Getreidegasse no. 9 on January 27, 1756. His birthplace is one of the most popular museums in the world.

Mozart's birthplace

DomQuartier

History meets architecture: Follow in the footsteps of Salzburg's prince archbishops in the state rooms, the cathedral and the Benedictine monastery of St. Peter.

Cathedral Quarter

Hellbrunn Palace and Palace Gardens

The Hellbrunn trick fountains in the palace gardens are a place of delightful amazement with secret fountains, water-powered puppets and mystical grottos.

Hellbrunn Palace

Mirabell Palace and Mirabell Gardens

The palace and park are a baroque treasure with a rose garden, fountains, stone sculptures and an "angel staircase". So romantic!

Mirabell Palace

House of Nature

This museum is an adventure! The exhibitions show the colorful world of nature and science and its secrets - from flight simulators to walk-in violins.

House of Nature

Salzburg Museum

The Neue Residenz, an exhibition venue of the "Salzburg Museum", illustrates regional history in a combination of art objects and multimedia installations.

Salzburg Museum
Mountains, water and salt

Nature experiences in SalzburgerLand

The Grossglockner High Alpine Road

Austria’s highest scenic route: Spanning 48 kilometres, Austria’s most famous Alpine road connects the provinces of Salzburg and Carinthia. The journey takes you through a range of vegetation zones— from alpine meadows and mountain forests to towering cliffs and, finally, glaciers. Along the way, the Großglockner, Austria’s highest peak at 3,798 metres, remains in view. The highlight of the drive is reaching the Hochtor, where you’ll be rewarded with a panorama of over thirty 3,000-metre peaks.

Grossglockner High Alpine Road

Further nature highlights in SalzburgerLand

Krimml Waterfalls

What a natural spectacle! Feel the spray on your skin and the roar of Europe's highest waterfall up close. The water plunges down from a height of 380 meters.

Krimml Waterfalls

World of ice giants

The Tennen mountains are home to the 42-km-long and largest accessible ice cave in the world, where ice formations shimmer in shades of turquoise. Very impressive!

Giant Ice World

Kitzsteinhorn

Fancy a glacier view? Take the cable car up to "Gipfelwelt 3000" and enjoy hiking and mountain bike tours. Wonderful, this high Alpine world in summer!

Kitzsteinhorn

Weißsee Glacier World

Take the cable car up into the Hohe Tauern National Park to Weißsee: The gondola ride alone is an impressive experience with views of the alpine landscape.

Weißsee Glacier World

Hohenwerfen Castle

High above the Salzach Valley in Hohenwerfen Castle, built in 1077, the Middle Ages come to life in guided tours and a bird of prey show.

Hohenwerfen Castle

Untersberg cable car

Comfortably up the Untersberg: The panoramic view over the 70-kilometre-long mountain massif and the surrounding SalzburgerLand is gigantic.

Untersberg cable car
Observe, experience, be amazed

Sights for Families

Salzburg Open-Air Museum

Set between forests and meadows, more than 100 historical buildings from various regions of SalzburgerLand have been reconstructed here. Dismantled at their original locations and faithfully rebuilt in the museum, these structures range from grand farmhouses to a small schoolhouse. Visitors can explore original buildings from agriculture, crafts, trade, and industry. It’s a journey through six centuries, offering a chance to discover the rural past of SalzburgerLand in all its lovingly preserved detail.

Salzburg Open-Air Museum

Further excursion destinations for children

Salzburg city boat trip

Want to get to know Salzburg from a new perspective? A boat trip on the Amadeus panorama speedboat makes it possible.

Salzburg city boat trip

The Salt Worlds in Hallein

In the salt mine in Hallein, the "Grubenhunt" takes you into the mine where Celtic miners mined salt 2,600 years ago. A magical world!

Salt Worlds Hallein

Summer toboggan runs

Tobogganing fun in summer too! From the Maisi Flitzer Alpine Coaster to the Keltenblitz Dürrnberg, there are several fast-paced summer toboggan runs in SalzburgerLand.

Maisi Flitzer Alpine Coaster

Ferleiten Wildlife Park

Observe over 200 wild animals at close range, barrier-free on walking trails and with wonderful views of the Hohe Tauern National Park landscape.

Ferleiten Wildlife Park

Aiderbichl Estate in Henndorf

More than 1,000 rescued animals find a home for life on Gut Aiderbichl's 40 hectares of main estate and outdoor yards.

Aiderbichl Estate

Silent Night Museum Oberndorf

Not just at Christmas: The former vicarage houses exhibits, and brings interesting facts about the history of the Christmas carol "Silent Night! Holy Night!".

Silent Night Museum

Climate Protection

Why is alpine farming so important?

  • Alpine farming helps preserve the cultural landscape and ensures the safety of valleys, as managed pastures protect against avalanches and mudslides.

  • It prevents overgrowth and promotes biodiversity.

  • Up to 70 different herbs can grow on alpine meadows per square metre (compared to an average of just seven in valley areas). This biodiversity is crucial for the ecosystem.

  • Alpine farmers and dairy herders produce valuable organic milk products from cows, sheep, and goats.

  • Alpine pastures offer an energising retreat in a beautiful mountain landscape, embodying simplicity and authenticity.

Alpine farming

