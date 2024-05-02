The Most Beautiful Sights in Styria

Styria, Austria’s "Green Heart," enchants with its natural beauty, artistic treasures, and the charming lifestyle of its people.

Artistic Treasures: Contemporary, Reflective, and Majestic

High culture awaits you in the capital, Graz, in the wine regions, and even in the Alps. The Admont Abbey, with the largest monastery library in the world, is a gem in the Gesäuse National Park. The Basilica in Mariazell, a popular pilgrimage site with a magnificent high altar, overlooks the foothills of Upper Styria. The romantic Herberstein Castle is nestled in the Feistritz Valley Nature Reserve, while Stainz Castle, surrounded by vineyards and orchards, houses the Styrian Hunting Museum.

From Mountains to Wine and Chocolate

The Dachstein, standing at 2,995 metres, is the highest peak in Styria and can be closely explored at the Dachstein Glacier World. From the imposing Riegersburg Castle, you can survey the entire East Styria with its forests and vineyards. At the foot of the castle, Josef Zotter’s Chocolate Theatre invites you to taste chocolate from bean to bar.