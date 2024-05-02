The people of the Burgenland live on the sunny side: it’s thanks to the mild climate, which influences the local cuisine, wine, and visitors alike.

Burgenland's cuisine

When talking about Burgenland cuisine, you'll often hear the term 'Pannonian'. Menus feature items such as 'Pannonian Fish Soup', a dish made with paprika and zander or catfish from Lake Neusiedl. ‘Pannonian’ here refers to the climate of the Pannonian plain, known for its warm, dry, mild, and low rainfall conditions. Steppe cattle, Mangalica pigs, and free-range geese, as well as vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and chillies, thrive under the plentiful sunshine. This makes the region a paradise for creative chefs who blend traditional dishes with local ingredients.

Powerful red wines such as Blaufränkisch grow in the Mittelburgenland and, thanks to the expertise and skill of the winemakers, capture the sunshine in every glass. In the local inns and taverns, hosts serve up regional specialities. Whether in the north, the centre, or the south, Burgenland means living and enjoying life on the sunny side.