Roman stone building with red tile roofs behind hedges, large tree in foreground, sun rays.
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The Roman City of Carnuntum
Experience the past first-hand

In Carnuntum, history comes alive: Here you will encounter Roman city life, impressive buildings, fascinating original finds and surprising cultural moments.

In Lower Austria, between Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, a window opens into another era: Carnuntum – once a flourishing metropolis of the Roman Empire, today a place where history comes alive. What began in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops quickly developed into a centre of political power and cultural diversity – with around 50,000 inhabitants, its own amphitheater, and public thermal baths. Where emperors once ruled, legions marched, and philosophers debated, visitors can now take a stroll through reconstructed town houses.

Carnuntum owed its importance not only to its location on the Danube Limes and the Amber Road, but also to its role as a hub for military, trade, and power. Marcus Aurelius wrote parts of his Meditations here, Septimius Severus was proclaimed emperor, and the Tetrarchs met here for the famous Imperial Conference of 308 AD. The ancient city life was vibrant – with villas, temples, and regular events.

Carnuntum is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Limes – a cross-border cultural heritage site that symbolises cultural exchange and the powerful presence of Rome. As a key settlement along the ancient Danube border, Carnuntum is one of the most important testimonies to Roman history in Europe.

Today, you can immerse yourself in this ancient world at the Carnuntum Archaeological Park. Residential buildings with underfloor heating, workshops, and streets have been reconstructed right at the original site – not as a backdrop, but as a living history book. At the Carnuntinum Museum, artifacts tell of the greatness and change, the splendour and decline of an empire from the Roman heyday.

Added to this is what distinguishes Austria as a cultural land: a combination of depth, accessibility, and charm. In Carnuntum, history is neither preached nor romanticised – it's presented in a surprising and inspiring way. Carnuntum isn't a look into the past; it is a shift in perspective – from the ancient world to the present.

Facts about the Roman City of Carnuntum
Location:Petronell-Carnuntum in Lower Austria
Founded:6 AD as a winter camp
Emperor:Emperor Tiberius
Gate to the East:strategically built at the intersection of the Amber Road and the Danube Limes
Special features:Heathen's Gate, Roman City Quarter, Carnuntinum Museum, Amphitheatre
Arrival
Shuttle
Guided tours
Tickets
Opening times

Unique in Europe: reconstructed Roman buildings at the historic site, accessible and fully functional.

Meet the Roman city of Carnuntum

Between temples, thermal baths and arches

Events

From Gladiator Day to Roman Festival, Children's Festival and Roman Soirée – expect battles, crafts, play stations and regional delicacies.

Events

Museum Carnuntinum

A Roman villa with imperial portraits, rare Mithras reliefs and gold jewelry. A city map makes the ancient metropolis visible for the first time.

Museum Carnuntinum

Roman Quarter

Villa with wall paintings, thermal baths, and a kitchen with Roman utensils – reconstructed at the original site using traditional craftsmanship.

Roman Quarter

Carnuntum with kids

Try Roman snacks, solve puzzles, mint coins and wander through ancient houses – here history becomes a true adventure for children.

Family-friendly activities

Amphitheater

Gladiator games, imperial clothing and everyday Roman life create an impressive experience of times gone by in two preserved arenas.

Amphitheater

Heathen's Gate

One of the original four pillars still bears witness to Roman art and is a symbol of imperial power on the Danube border.

Heathen's Gate

Activities and excursions in the region

Haydn Birth House

Joseph and Michael Haydn were born here. The family's former home gives interesting insights into their childhood and early musical journey.

Haydn Birth House

Carnuntum Wine Road

Between the Danube and the hills, strong reds and elegant whites ripen: the wine-growing region is known for the likes of Blauer Zweigelt and Blaufränkisch.

Carnuntum Wine Road

Schloss Hof Estate

In 2002, Schloss Hof Estate, quite dilapidated at the time, was awakened from its slumber and restored to this magnificent Baroque complex.

Schloss Hof Estate

Eckartsau Castle

A hunting refuge for Archduke Franz Ferdinand and later the last retreat of Emperor Charles I amidst the picturesque Danube floodplains.

Eckartsau Castle

Schloss Niederweiden Estate

In the original castle kitchen, recipes from back in the day are recreated, and the baroque tulip garden and exhibitions provide insights into life at court.

Schloss Niederweiden Estate

Hainburg

City walls, castle ruins and medieval alleys: a walk through the centuries filled with history and panoramic views of the Danube River.

Hainburg

Donau-Auen National Park

A jungle at the gates of Vienna, the greenest city in the world? Absolutely! The Danube River is also home to numerous endangered species.

Donau-Auen National Park

FAQs

The Roman city of Carnuntum was founded in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops under Emperor Tiberius.

The Roman city of Carnuntum sits in Lower Austria, between the municipalities of Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, about 40 kilometres east of Vienna.

In the Carnuntum-Marchfeld region, you'll experience a unique blend of history, nature, and enjoyment: from the Roman city to baroque castles to wine tastings right at the winery. Cycling paths such as the Danube Cycle Path, the National Park's floodplains, and various events make the region an interesting region all year round.

Climate protection info

Why are traditions and customs sustainable?

Preserving traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Cattle drives, festivals and regional crafts like back in the day show a deep respect for nature and its resources. They promote understanding and appreciation for local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.

Customs and traditions also strengthen social sustainability: Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions support a sense of community and a shared commitment to caring for the region. The Intangible cultural heritage also honours traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down from generation to generation. Those who experience them as guests can quickly immerse themselves in Austrian culture—and this, in turn, again strengthens local identity.

Accessible CarnuntumSustainability in Carnuntum

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