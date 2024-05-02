The Roman City of Carnuntum
Experience the past first-hand
Introduction
In Lower Austria, between Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, a window opens into another era: Carnuntum – once a flourishing metropolis of the Roman Empire, today a place where history comes alive. What began in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops quickly developed into a centre of political power and cultural diversity – with around 50,000 inhabitants, its own amphitheater, and public thermal baths. Where emperors once ruled, legions marched, and philosophers debated, visitors can now take a stroll through reconstructed town houses.
Carnuntum owed its importance not only to its location on the Danube Limes and the Amber Road, but also to its role as a hub for military, trade, and power. Marcus Aurelius wrote parts of his Meditations here, Septimius Severus was proclaimed emperor, and the Tetrarchs met here for the famous Imperial Conference of 308 AD. The ancient city life was vibrant – with villas, temples, and regular events.
Carnuntum is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Limes – a cross-border cultural heritage site that symbolises cultural exchange and the powerful presence of Rome. As a key settlement along the ancient Danube border, Carnuntum is one of the most important testimonies to Roman history in Europe.
Today, you can immerse yourself in this ancient world at the Carnuntum Archaeological Park. Residential buildings with underfloor heating, workshops, and streets have been reconstructed right at the original site – not as a backdrop, but as a living history book. At the Carnuntinum Museum, artifacts tell of the greatness and change, the splendour and decline of an empire from the Roman heyday.
Added to this is what distinguishes Austria as a cultural land: a combination of depth, accessibility, and charm. In Carnuntum, history is neither preached nor romanticised – it's presented in a surprising and inspiring way. Carnuntum isn't a look into the past; it is a shift in perspective – from the ancient world to the present.
Unique in Europe: reconstructed Roman buildings at the historic site, accessible and fully functional.
Meet the Roman city of Carnuntum
Between temples, thermal baths and arches
Events
From Gladiator Day to Roman Festival, Children's Festival and Roman Soirée – expect battles, crafts, play stations and regional delicacies.
Museum Carnuntinum
A Roman villa with imperial portraits, rare Mithras reliefs and gold jewelry. A city map makes the ancient metropolis visible for the first time.
Roman Quarter
Villa with wall paintings, thermal baths, and a kitchen with Roman utensils – reconstructed at the original site using traditional craftsmanship.
Carnuntum with kids
Try Roman snacks, solve puzzles, mint coins and wander through ancient houses – here history becomes a true adventure for children.
Amphitheater
Gladiator games, imperial clothing and everyday Roman life create an impressive experience of times gone by in two preserved arenas.
Activities and excursions in the region
Haydn Birth House
Joseph and Michael Haydn were born here. The family's former home gives interesting insights into their childhood and early musical journey.
Carnuntum Wine Road
Between the Danube and the hills, strong reds and elegant whites ripen: the wine-growing region is known for the likes of Blauer Zweigelt and Blaufränkisch.
Schloss Hof Estate
In 2002, Schloss Hof Estate, quite dilapidated at the time, was awakened from its slumber and restored to this magnificent Baroque complex.
Eckartsau Castle
A hunting refuge for Archduke Franz Ferdinand and later the last retreat of Emperor Charles I amidst the picturesque Danube floodplains.
Schloss Niederweiden Estate
In the original castle kitchen, recipes from back in the day are recreated, and the baroque tulip garden and exhibitions provide insights into life at court.
Hainburg
City walls, castle ruins and medieval alleys: a walk through the centuries filled with history and panoramic views of the Danube River.
FAQs
Why are traditions and customs sustainable?
Preserving traditions in Austria is closely linked to sustainability. Cattle drives, festivals and regional crafts like back in the day show a deep respect for nature and its resources. They promote understanding and appreciation for local flora and fauna, as well as environmental awareness.
Customs and traditions also strengthen social sustainability: Maypole raising, Easter celebrations, and Christmas traditions support a sense of community and a shared commitment to caring for the region. The Intangible cultural heritage also honours traditional rituals, customs, and crafts passed down from generation to generation. Those who experience them as guests can quickly immerse themselves in Austrian culture—and this, in turn, again strengthens local identity.