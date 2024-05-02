UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Austria

"Historic cities and architecture" Historic centre of the city of Salzburg

Salzburg’s fame is owed to a blend of architectural, artistic, and natural influences: The city’s unique urban charm, the fortunate birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart here in 1756, and the breathtaking beauty of its surroundings.

Centuries of international trade in salt, often called "white gold," brought Salzburg wealth and prosperity. The income from this trade allowed the prince-archbishops to create a splendid Baroque city.