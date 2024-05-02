Introduction
Southern Austria enchants in winter with its breathtaking mix of mountains and lakes. Surrounded by the Hohe Tauern and Nockberge ranges, Carinthia offers both small family-friendly ski resorts and larger winter sports areas. Winter hikes and snowshoe walks through snow-covered forests, as well as ice skating on frozen natural lakes, provide unforgettable nature experiences. For relaxation, thermal baths and wellness treatments are available.
The region is shaped by the slow food philosophy, with a focus on local specialities like Carinthian Kasnudeln and fresh fish. The Hohe Tauern National Park, the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, and the Dobratsch Nature Park preserve Carinthia’s unique natural beauty.
Carinthia Card:
Arts and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Carinthia Card there's a lot to experience.
Meet Carinthia in winter
Top highlights
Tours
Christmas Markets in Carinthia.
Excursion destinations in Carinthia
Regions
Hohe Tauern National Park
The most mysterious sites in the national park include the extensive glacier fields, glacial valleys and fascinating flora and fauna.
Weissensee Nature Park
The Weissensee Nature Park has plenty to offer for a sporting break: A small ski area, ice skating on the lake and winter hiking.
Nockberge region
Rooted in the Nockberge Biosphere Park, this gently undulating holiday region offers countless opportunities for winter hiking and snowshoeing.
Wörthersee
Nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic, Carinthia’s largest lake offers a perfect blend of winter sports and relaxation.
Dobratsch Nature Park
The limestone mountain impresses with its imposing rock formations and views of the snow-covered Gailtal valley.
Cities and places
Klagenfurt
The provincial capital on the eastern shore of wintry Lake Wörthersee leaves room for me-time.
Villach
The lively old town combines the Alps-Adriatic culture and is known for its typical Carinthian hospitality.
Velden on Lake Wörthersee
Fine cuisine, casual restaurants, great hotels: Velden is an exclusive town on Lake Wörthersee.
Recipes
Glühwein - Mulled Wine
Follow this simple recipe to conjure up a touch of winter magic in your own kitchen.
Unique places to stay
What can we do to protect biodiversity?
Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.
Use sustainable transport. Opt for public transport or explore by bike.
Be mindful of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.
Enjoy consciously (and organically). Choose local and sustainable food and products.
Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for ecological balance.