Three cyclists on a path through vineyards, Danube and Weißenkirchen in background, Wachau.
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The Danube
Always with the river in view: From the Donausteig to the Wachau and on to Vienna

Between Passau and Bratislava, the Danube flows through Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Vienna.

The Schlögener Schlinge is the Danube’s most famous meander and a masterpiece shaped by evolution – the result of wind, water and millions of years of time. The Romans already used the river as a waterway, bringing goods and ideas deep into the country. The Danube also created a mild microclimate and fertile soils that attracted settlers to its banks early on. Castles, abbeys and towns were built here, shaping a cultural landscape unlike any other.

And then there is the remarkable variety of experiences along the river. Between the baroque splendour of Melk Abbey and the quiet beauty of the Wachau with its terraced vineyards lies a landscape so exceptional that it has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Further east, the Danube approaches Vienna, where it meets urban ease and centuries of history before continuing towards the Donau-Auen National Park, with its floodplain forests, side channels and network of accessible trails.

Whether travelling by boat, bike or on foot, one thing quickly becomes clear: the Danube is not simply a destination. It is an invitation to go with the flow – between culture, the present moment and whatever lies ahead.

A brief guide to the Danube
Length:2,850 km (1,770 mi), 350 km (217 mi) of them flowing through Austria
Source:In the Schwarzwald in Germany
Mouth:The Black Sea
Course:From west to east
The Danube flows through nine other countries:Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova

"The Blue Danube" – Johann Strauss the Younger’s waltz began its triumphant journey around the world shortly after its premiere on 15 February 1867. Today, it is Austria’s unofficial national anthem and a permanent addition to the programme of the New Year’s Concert in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Musikverein.

Meet the Danube

Top highlights

Schlögener Danube view: Viewing and resting point

Burg Clam: Castle hotel, event and concert location

St. Florian Monastery: Library, Marble Hall, Bruckner organ

Melk Abbey: Church, museum, garden area

Wachau: UNESCO World Heritage Site, vineyards, apricot bloom

Castle ruins Aggstein: 360° circular walk, outdoor escape

Carnuntum: Roman town, Heidentor, museum, amphitheatre

Klosterneuburg Abbey: Austria's oldest winery

Donauturm: View from the tower, 360° panorama, gastronomy

Activities along the Danube

Cities and places

Krems on the Danube

Amidst ancient walls and modern art, a place full of contrasts unfolds. Explore the historic old town and the art district, and enjoy some exquisite wines.

Krems

Dürnstein

High above a Baroque old town with an iconic blue church tower stand the ruins of what was once the Kuenringer Castle, where King Richard the Lionheart was held captive.

Dürnstein

Grein on the Danube

Nestled between the banks of the Danube and the rolling hills of the Mühlviertel, Grein exudes a quiet charm – home to Austria’s oldest municipal theatre.

Grein

Hainburg on the Danube

Medieval alleyways meet the Donau-Auen National Park: explore the floodplain forest and the branches of the Danube along the open paths and cycle routes.

Hainburg

Top events

Unique places to stay

Best Western Hotel Spinnerei Linz: 3*s

Steigenberger Hotel & Spa Krems: 4*s

Hotel Schachner Maria Taferl: 4*

Hotel Donauschlinge Haibach: 4*

Castle Hotel Dürnstein in the Wachau: 5*

Hotel Wesenufer: 4*

Hilton Vienna Waterfront: 4*

Free-flowing river, untamed forest

Donau-Auen National Park

The Donau-Auen National Park stretches from Vienna to the point where the River March meets the Danube at the Slovak border. Along this 36-kilometre (22-mile) section, the Danube shapes floodplain forests, riverbanks and side channels, creating a habitat for more than 60 species of fish, as well as kingfishers, white-tailed eagles, beavers, European pond turtles, rare orchids and countless insects.

The protected area is freely accessible, although visitors are asked to stay on marked hiking trails and designated cycling routes. Guided walks and inflatable boat tours led by National Park rangers offer a particularly immersive way to experience the landscape and its wildlife.

Donau-Auen National Park

FAQs

Flowing from west to east, the Danube crosses Austria for around 350 kilometres (217 miles), serving as one of the country’s great lifelines. Along its course, it connects historic towns, protected natural landscapes and cultural landmarks.

The river enters Austria near Jochenstein in Upper Austria and continues through the city of Linz before reaching the famous Schlögener Schlinge, one of the Danube’s most striking meanders.

Further east, it winds through the Wachau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its steep vineyards, picturesque villages and historic ruins such as Dürnstein and Aggstein castles. The Danube then flows through Vienna before continuing into the Donau-Auen National Park and finally leaving Austria near Hainburg at the Slovak border.

These destinations highlight the diversity of Austria’s Danube region:

Linz – Upper Austria’s capital and UNESCO City of Media Arts is known for its contemporary cultural scene, including the Ars Electronica Center and the Lentos Art Museum.

Melk Abbey – A magnificent baroque Benedictine abbey overlooking the Danube.

Wachau – The UNESCO World Heritage region between Melk and Krems is famous for its terraced vineyards, historic villages and castle ruins such as Dürnstein and Aggstein.

Krems – A charming town with a historic old centre, the Kunsthalle Krems and small local wineries.

Vienna – Austria’s capital combines riverside life with urban culture. The Danube Canal is a popular spot for art, bars and restaurants, while the Old Danube is ideal for swimming and boating. The Danube Island is one of the city’s favourite recreational areas.

Donau-Auen National Park – Floodplain forests, side channels and diverse habitats make the park ideal for hiking along designated trails.

The Danube region offers many ways to experience Austria’s landscapes and culture. Popular activities include:

  • Cycling along the Danube Cycle Path

  • Hiking on the Donausteig trail

  • River cruises and boat trips

  • Swimming and relaxing by the riverbanks

Scenic viewpoints, historic abbeys, castles and charming towns can be found all along the route.

Numerous events are held along the Danube throughout the year. Highlights include:

  • Danube Island Festival in Vienna

  • Danube Festival in Krems

  • The Wachau summer solstice celebrations

  • Danube festival in the Strudengau region

  • Linz Danube Marathon

  • Wachau Cycling Marathon

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