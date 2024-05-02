Vienna in Summer
Where art, culture, and a unique zest for life come together
Vienna, world's most liveable city
From the heights of Kahlenberg, you are treated to a breathtaking view of the Danube, while Vienna reveals itself in all its splendour. Vineyards stretch out before you, with the architectural heritage of this Central European metropolis shining in the background. For half a millennium, world history has been written here – and art history even more so.
Few major cities can boast a historic cityscape as intact as Vienna's, dominated by grand buildings from the Baroque and Gründerzeit eras. A drive along the famous Ringstrasse takes you past the State Opera, the Museum of Art History and the Museum of Natural History, the Parliament, the Burgtheater, and the Town Hall.
At the very heart of the city, the Gothic St Stephen's Cathedral casts a shadow over a slice of the Middle Ages. The palaces and parks from the Habsburg era – Schönbrunn Palace with its Gloriette and zoo, the Belvedere, and the vast Hofburg complex housing the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Collection – give the city an imperial grandeur, further enriched by magnificent buildings from the Art Nouveau period.
A City for Connoisseurs
"Wien, Wien, du allein / Sollst stets die Stadt meiner Träume sein” – this famous Viennese song poetically captures what a Canadian-American consultancy firm has officially confirmed: Vienna is a marvellous city, with an exceptionally high quality of life. Indeed, Vienna ranks among the most liveable cities in the world.
An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.
Meet Vienna
Music is in the air
In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.
But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.
At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.
Viennale Film Festival
Austria's most important film event takes place every October in beautiful cinemas throughout Vienna’s historic centre.
Vienna Festival
This contemporary festival showcases bespoke productions as well as international premieres from the worlds of theatre, music, dance, and art.
Famous personalities
Franz Schubert
Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.
Ludwig van Beethoven
After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.
Experience culinary Vienna
Viennese Coffeehouse Culture
Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.
Wiener Schnitzel
The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.
Green Vienna
Vienna's trees
Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.
Urban farms
Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.
Green spaces
Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.
Sustainable mobility
Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.
How to enjoy Vienna for less
Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.
Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets
Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access
Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights
Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets
