Vienna offers a blend of awe-inspiring architecture, world-class music, and warm charm.

Vienna, world's most liveable city

From the heights of Kahlenberg, you are treated to a breathtaking view of the Danube, while Vienna reveals itself in all its splendour. Vineyards stretch out before you, with the architectural heritage of this Central European metropolis shining in the background. For half a millennium, world history has been written here – and art history even more so.

Few major cities can boast a historic cityscape as intact as Vienna's, dominated by grand buildings from the Baroque and Gründerzeit eras. A drive along the famous Ringstrasse takes you past the State Opera, the Museum of Art History and the Museum of Natural History, the Parliament, the Burgtheater, and the Town Hall.

At the very heart of the city, the Gothic St Stephen's Cathedral casts a shadow over a slice of the Middle Ages. The palaces and parks from the Habsburg era – Schönbrunn Palace with its Gloriette and zoo, the Belvedere, and the vast Hofburg complex housing the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Collection – give the city an imperial grandeur, further enriched by magnificent buildings from the Art Nouveau period.

A City for Connoisseurs

"Wien, Wien, du allein / Sollst stets die Stadt meiner Träume sein” – this famous Viennese song poetically captures what a Canadian-American consultancy firm has officially confirmed: Vienna is a marvellous city, with an exceptionally high quality of life. Indeed, Vienna ranks among the most liveable cities in the world.