From the heights of Kahlenberg, you are treated to a breathtaking view of the Danube, while Vienna reveals itself in all its splendour. Vineyards stretch out before you, with the architectural heritage of this Central European metropolis shining in the background. For half a millennium, world history has been written here – and art history even more so.

Few major cities can boast a historic cityscape as intact as Vienna's, dominated by grand buildings from the Baroque and Gründerzeit eras. A drive along the famous Ringstrasse takes you past the State Opera, the Museum of Art History and the Museum of Natural History, the Parliament, the Burgtheater, and the Town Hall.

At the very heart of the city, the Gothic St Stephen's Cathedral casts a shadow over a slice of the Middle Ages. The palaces and parks from the Habsburg era – Schönbrunn Palace with its Gloriette and zoo, the Belvedere, and the vast Hofburg complex housing the Imperial Apartments, the Sisi Museum, and the Silver Collection – give the city an imperial grandeur, further enriched by magnificent buildings from the Art Nouveau period.

A City for Connoisseurs

"Wien, Wien, du allein / Sollst stets die Stadt meiner Träume sein” – this famous Viennese song poetically captures what a Canadian-American consultancy firm has officially confirmed: Vienna is a marvellous city, with an exceptionally high quality of life. Indeed, Vienna ranks among the most liveable cities in the world.

Quick facts about Vienna
Population:approx. 2 million (Austria's largest city)
Province:Vienna
Area:approx. 415 km²
Altitude:151 m (Lobau) to 542 m (Hermannskogel)
Favourite viewpoints:Danube Tower, St. Stephen's Cathedral, Hermannskogel

An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.

Meet Vienna

Top highlights

Prater

Spanish Riding School

Belvedere

Musikverein

Schönbrunn Palace

Vienna State Opera House

St. Stephen's Cathedral

Museum of Art History

Activities in and around Vienna

Tours

Boat tours

Guided city tours

Guided bike tours

Vienna in 3 days

From Art Nouveau to Modernism

City Tours with Vienna Sightseeing

Austria's best museums and galleries

Learn more

Day trips from Vienna

Music is in the air

Vienna: City of Music

In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.

But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.

At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.

Sights in Vienna

What to see

Top events

Viennale Film Festival

10/16/2025 - 10/28/2025
Vienna

Austria's most important film event takes place every October in beautiful cinemas throughout Vienna’s historic centre.

Viennale Film Festival

Vienna Festival

5/16/2025 - 6/22/2025
Vienna

This contemporary festival showcases bespoke productions as well as international premieres from the worlds of theatre, music, dance, and art.

Vienna Festival

Rathausplatz Film Festival

6/28/2025 - 8/31/2025
Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna

The film festival on Rathausplatz square offers music performances on the big screen and first-class street food.

Film Festival

Famous personalities

Franz Schubert

Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.

Visit Schubert's birthplace

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.

Explore Mozart's Vienna

Ludwig van Beethoven

After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.

Visit the Beethoven museum

Johann Strauss

2025 marks Johann Strauss II's 200th birthday - a cause for celebration!

Discover events and more

Experience culinary Vienna

Discover our top tips

Viennese Coffeehouse Culture

Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.

Coffeehouse culture

The Best Restaurants in Vienna

Discover our selection of Vienna's top culinary destinations: from world-class fine dining to top-notch Viennese taverns.

Restaurants in Vienna

Recipes

Wiener Schnitzel

The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.

Wiener Schnitzel

Tafelspitz

Boiled veal is the king of the beef dishes in Vienna.

Show recipe

Sachertorte Cake

With this recipe, you can make the world-famous Sachertorte cake at home!

Show recipe

Coachman's Goulash

This beef ragout comes with sausages and a fried egg.

Show recipe

Viennese Apple Strudel

Bake one of the best-known Austrian desserts.

Show recipe

Faschingskrapfen - Austrian Doughnuts

Learn how to bake an Austrian carnival classic: the jam-filled, sugar-dusted Krapfen, a variation on doughnuts.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Best Western Hotel Harmonie

Hotel Sans Souci

Boutique Hotel Stadthalle

Hotel Daniel

Green Vienna

Sustainability in Vienna

Vienna's trees

Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.

Urban farms

Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.

Green spaces

Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.

Sustainable mobility

Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.

How to enjoy Vienna for less

Vienna travel cards

Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.

Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access

Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights

Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Travel and city cards in Austria

FAQs

  • Prater

  • Spanish Riding School

  • Belvedere Palace

  • Musikverein

  • Schönbrunn Palace

  • Vienna State Opera

  • St. Stephen's Cathedral

  • Museum of Art History

Vienna offers everything from cycling and hiking to water sports such as canoeing, pedal boating, and sailing.

The Vienna Tourist Board has a comprehensive calendar of events.

Vienna’s uniqueness lies in its blend of art, culture, architecture, music, and charm. It keeps traditions alive while skillfully combining them with modern elements.

5 reasons why Vienna offers such high quality of life

  1. Green spaces are close by
    You can reach a nearby recreational area such as the Danube Island in just 15 minutes from the city centre.

  2. Public transport runs smoothly
    The Viennese love their public transport system, including trams, buses, and the underground (U-Bahn). The U-Bahn runs all night on weekends.

  3. Alpine water from the tap
    The city’s drinking water comes directly from the Lower Austrian and Styrian Alps via high-quality pipelines.

  4. The city is spotless
    Streets, parks, and public spaces are immaculately clean, thanks to excellent waste collection and cleaning services.

  5. Relaxed pace
    Vienna’s coffee houses and wine taverns have long encouraged a laid-back mentality, inviting visitors to spend leisurely afternoons and evenings. In Vienna, there’s no rush.

